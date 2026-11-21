With free agency in full swing, all eyes are on Tarik Skubal. Fans of all 30 MLB teams are not only wondering where he'll sign, but how much money he'll sign for, which makes a lot of sense given the caliber of pitcher Skubal is and the uncertainty of the league's future with the upcoming lockout in mind. We got an idea of where Skubal might sign and for how much, and boy, is it a doozy on both fronts.

The New York Mets have reportedly offered Skubal a nine-year deal worth almost $400 million per SNY's Jim Duquette. That deal would give Skubal the most money and the highest AAV a pitcher (not including dual-threat star Shohei Ohtani) has ever received. Here's what fans of the Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays — the clubs most frequently linked to Skubal alongside New York — should think of that reported offer.

There has been a constant buzz since Vegas and multiple MLB sources have since confirmed that the initial Mets offer on Tarik Skubal was 9 years almost $400 million. That offer itself would far exceed the total dollars and would be the highest AAV for a free agent SP ever with… — Jim Duquette (@JimDuquetteGM) November 20, 2026

Mets are very serious about their Tarik Skubal pursuit

New York Mets President of Baseball Operations David Stearns | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duquette says that the Mets' initial offer to Skubal was for nine years and roughly $400 million. This means that in their first offer, the Mets essentially met all of Scott Boras' demands by giving Skubal the most money and the highest AAV for a pitcher ever. That shows that they're serious.

That could mean the Dodgers and Blue Jays are in trouble, because it felt like the one thing holding them back was David Stearns' reluctance to spend big on pitching. Clearly, an exception is being made for arguably the best pitcher on the planet, and that, in theory, means that the Mets have as good a chance as any team to get this deal done.

If they want the player badly, and clearly they do, they have the funds necessary to get Skubal to sign the dotted line.

Tarik Skubal might not want to sign with the Mets

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That's only a hypothetical, though, because even if the Mets were to offer the most money, there's no guarantee he'd sign with the team. In fact, we've seen numerous examples of the Mets essentially being used as leverage involving guys like Kyle Tucker, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and even Trevor Bauer, all of whom wound up signing with the Dodgers. Might that be what's happening here?

Again, the first offer seemingly checked all the boxes, yet it was still leaked to the public. Perhaps Skubal and agent Scott Boras are simply looking to secure every last dollar and put pressure on the other teams in the running (including the Mets) to up the ante, but there's also a real chance that Skubal put this out there, hoping that a team like the Dodgers or Blue Jays would simply match the terms. There's a real chance Skubal does not want to join the Mets.

It's impossible to know right now whether Skubal is simply looking for every penny or is uninterested in the Mets, but the latter is possible, especially when looking at recent history.

The Mets are clear favorites to win the Tarik Skubal bidding war

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skubal might not want the Mets, but he certainly wants to get paid, and until we see evidence of the Dodgers, Blue Jays or, really, any other team going to these lengths to sign him, the Mets have to be perceived as favorites. Again, the only thing holding the Mets back from being considered clear favorites was their past reluctance to spend exorbitant amounts of money on pitching. Clearly, that isn't the case here.

The Dodgers might be able to get him if they come close to this offer or match it, but are we sure they'll be willing to do that given all the long-term money they have on their books? The Blue Jays shouldn't be ruled out, but given their need for offense, will they be willing to give Skubal $400 million while also signing multiple big bats? Until we hear offers in this range from L.A. and Toronto, who knows what the answer is?

Skubal has to want to come to New York, but at the end of the day, money talks, and the Mets are showing that they are willing to spend lots of it to make the dream of signing the two-time Cy Young winner a reality.