The Baltimore Orioles are stuck between a rock and a hard place. Ownership is not as cheap as it once was, but it's clear David Rubenstein won't vault Baltimore into the upper echelon of spenders either. The celebrated young core, which was supposed to sustain years of contention, has delivered only diminishing returns. Jackson Holliday's future is murky; even Gunnar Henderson is starting to percolate in trade rumors.

Trading Henderson would be a huge step for the O's — one that says a lot about the direction of the franchise. He's only arbitration-eligible for the next two years. Henderson's play has declined of late, and he's never going to sign an extension in Baltimore. Or more accurately, the O's aren't going to pay him his worth. If Baltimore decides it is time to break up this core and try something new, a Henderson trade is the only logical path forward.

What should the Orioles look for in a Gunnar Henderson trade?

Baltimore could use a little bit of everything. The top priority with any Henderson trade should be improving the rotation, whether it's a controllable starting pitcher or a couple MLB-ready prospects. The Orioles were 17th in starting ERA (4.24) last season, with injuries and inexperience both part of the equation. Trevor Rogers, their most dependable starter over the past two years, is expected to leave in free agency.

The O's would also benefit from a high-leverage reliever. On the positional front, the only settled positions are first base (Pete Alonso) and probably catcher (Samuel Basallo). If Henderson is gone, shortstop immediately vaults up the list of priorities, but the O's could also use upgrades at third base and second base, while the outfield is a tangled web of mismanaged resources.

Baltimore is not without talent, but so much of their perceived upside has gone unrealized in recent years. Trading Henderson would be an acknowledgement that the current core is not enough — that the O's require sweeping change. Given the two years of club control and Henderson's stacked resume, which includes an All-Star berth and a Silver Slugger award before his 26th birthday, Baltimore should demand a controllable MLB contributor and/or a top-100 prospect just to start negotiations.

Which teams could be interested in Gunnar Henderson?

Ernie Clement - Toronto Blue Jays | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto has the financial liquidity to potentially re-sign Henderson in a couple years. Moreover, Toronto needs to improve a lineup that finished tied for 28th (.691) in collective OPS last season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is due for positive regression, but with George Springer entering free agency, the Blue Jays lack the thump and top-to-bottom depth that powered their AL pennant run in 2025. Henderson can take over third base, improving Toronto's outfield by proxy as Kazuma Okamoto relocates to left field.

Detroit Tigers

Detroit was probably the best non-playoff team in MLB last season with a +71 run differential; that was better than both Cleveland (+11) and Chicago (+56) atop their own division. Another bat — and another premium infielder to co-star with Kevin McGonigle — could go a long way toward punching Detroit's postseason ticket in 2027.

Mauricio Dubon - Atlanta Braves | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Atlanta Braves

The Braves need a shortstop (again). Both Mauricio Dubon and Ha-seong Kim are free agents. While there's a case for re-signing Dubon, Atlanta can't count on him to replicate last season's production. Plus, even if he does, Dubon is better in a super-utility role, playing all over the field. Henderson adds power and speed to a lineup that could always use more of both, especially since Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies are (probably) over the hill.

Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia has expressed a willingness to move Trea Turner from shortstop if his defensive struggles continue. Even if Turner rebounds from a nightmare 2026 season and sticks at the six, Henderson is a neat and easy replacement for the outgoing Alec Bohm at third base. The Phillies probably prefer a right-handed slugger to slot behind Bryce Harper in the lineup, but Henderson's youth and defense help make up the difference for a rapidly aging Philadelphia core.

George Lombard Jr. - New York Yankees | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York Yankees

George Lombard Jr. needs more refinement than the Yankees probably hoped for, but he's also the only infielder (besides first baseman Ben Rice) who's a staple of their long-term plans. Ryan MacMahon can't continue to start regularly at third base. Whether it's Henderson or Lombard moving to the hot corner, that's an effective solution to New York's infield woes. Henderson can help with his glove and well as his bat; the Yankees are already one of the best offensive teams in MLB. Being the Yankees, re-signing Henderson down the road is in the cards, too.

Boston Red Sox

Boston has poured significant resources into improving the infield, trading for Caleb Durbin, Curtis Mead and Adley Rutschman, plus signing Jake Bauers, all in a two-year span. Still, Trevor Story is a sunk cost at shortstop and Henderson's lefty swing ought to map nicely onto Fenway Park (he has a career .992 OPS on the road in Boston). The Red Sox should be all-in, because this team has what it takes to go the distance.

Which team can offer Orioles the best trade package for Gunnar Henderson?

The Orioles probably want to send Henderson out of the division — and out of the American League, if possible. Atlanta has the young pitchers to put a compelling offer together, while Philadelphia could tempt Baltimore with one of its uber-talented infield prospects (Aidan Miller? Bryan Rincon?). At the end of the day, however, the Yankees are uniquely positioned to trade from their rotation depth and, potentially, workshop a long-term contract once free agency hits in 2028.

It's a tale as old as time: the big, bad Yankees poaching stars from a small-market rival. This trade does hold major upside for the Orioles, however. Henderson was barely a league-average hitter last season, with a .712 OPS and 101 wRC+. His trade value is inflated by reputation as much as anything. There's no guarantee that he turns it around, even while spending half his season in the friendly confines of Yankee Stadium.

Baltimore adds talented left-hander Ryan Weathers, who comes with two years of club control. The 26-year-old put up a 3.60 ERA with 143 strikeouts in 137.1 innings last season. New York has five starters it probably trusts more than Weathers, plus multiple top prospects on their doorstep; Baltimore has maybe one or two starters who are outright better.

The O's also take a flier on Anthony Volpe, who made strides last season after moving to second base. Volpe has a Gold Glove at shortstop, however, and he's only 25 — with three more years of club control. There's hope he can mount a full career revival with a change of scenery. The lights aren't half as bright in Baltimore. Volpe has long felt better suited to a small-market environment, frankly.

The Yankees top it off with right-hander Ben Hess; the 24-year-old is their No. 5 prospect, per MLB Pipeline. Hess has a durable 6-foot-5 frame, with massive extension that adds deception to his mid-90s fastball. He pairs that with a 60-grade curveball and slider. Hess put up a 4.45 ERA in 16 Double-A starts last season, but he could factor into Baltimore's rotation as soon as next season, depending on how the lockout goes.