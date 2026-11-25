It felt like a Wild Card Series loss to the Atlanta Braves was the final straw for this Philadelphia Phillies group. After running it back consistently since their 2022 defeat in the World Series, this offseason was supposed to be the one that sparked meaningful change in a last-ditch effort to get this aging core back to the Fall Classic. Instead, it's been anything but.

And given that lack of meaningful change, how can we do anything but proclaim the Phillies as the MLB offseason's biggest losers thus far?

Phillies' infuriating reluctance to shake things up makes them impossible to believe in

Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski | USA TODAY Sports

To be fair, there's only so much shaking up they can do. Guys like Trea Turner, Aaron Nola and J.T. Realmuto are untradeable, there's no reason to entertain moving the likes of Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber or Cristopher Sanchez while trying to compete and their farm system lacks any sort of depth. That doesn't mean Dave Dombrowski can't get even a little bit creative, though.

The Phillies seemed to be very interested in signing Teruaki Sato, yet let him land with the Chicago Cubs instead. Given that, will they really win bidding wars for the likes of Seiya Suzuki and Randy Arozarena, the two best position players in the class? They have a clear need in the back end of their bullpen, yet they already appear to be out on Adrian Morejon, the best reliever available.

The Phillies should have money to spend, with contracts given to Nick Castellanos, Taijuan Walker, Adolis Garcia, Alec Bohm and Luis Arraez all off their books, yet they've done exactly nothing of note. Their only moves have been signing relievers Jordan Leasure (whom they acquired after the White Sox DFA'd him) and Tim Mayza to one-year deals. That's it.

And the lack of change even extends beyond the players. The Phillies not only extended GM Dave Dombrowski, but they also removed the interim tag from Don Mattingly, making him full-time manager. Sure, they let hitting coach Kevin Long go, but if that's your big change, how can you expect anything to really be different?

Options are drying up for the Phillies quickly

Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If they're able to sign one of Arozarena or Suzuki, fine, but if not, who else can they sign who makes a big enough difference? Brandon Lowe had a great year in 2026, but he's not a great roster fit given his inability to hit lefties and comes with durability concerns. Jazz Chisholm Jr. has a lot of upside, but he's coming off a very rough year and has similar issues against lefties. Those are two of the best bats available that could be in their price range.

On the trade market, maybe they can buy low on a guy like Corey Seager, but is adding a declining and injury-prone infielder on a massive contract really the answer? It shouldn't be. It's hard to see that leading to the meaningful change we needed to see.

The Sato outcome feels like a defining one. I'm not here to say he was a perfect roster fit either, but he was a high-ceiling addition capable of providing high-end power and needed youth. If the Phillies weren't willing to do what it took to land him, is there a difference-maker out there that they'd be willing to go all out for? We're dangerously close to watching pretty much the same iteration of this team for a sixth straight year with one or two marginal changes, and that's frightening.