Less than 24 hours after Tarik Skubal signed a nine-year, $450 million deal with the New York Mets, Detroit Tigers fans can take a deep breath. Yes, watching Skubal pitch for 6.5 years in Detroit to the tune of two AL Cy Youngs and two All-Star teams was a blessing. It was also unrealistic to expect him to stick around, especially now that we know his asking price. Had the Tigers entered the bidding for Skubal, they would've been turned down by the auction house — in this case, loudly and proudly by his agent Scott Boras — for bad credit. They never stood a chance.

But this isn't inherently bad news for the Tigers. For the better part of two seasons, questions persisted around Detroit's offseason planning as to how they planned to pay one man. That is no longer the case. And considering the uncertainty of a looming MLB lockout and potential salary cap, investing that much payroll in one player is a risk a mid-market team like the Tigers couldn't afford to take.

The Tarik Skubal trade suddenly looks much better for the Tigers

2024 Grapefruit League Spring Training Media Day | Mike Carlson/GettyImages

The Tigers acquired outfielder Zyhir Hope along with pitchers River Ryan and Brady Smith. Hope and Ryan were both considered top-100 prospects at the time per MLB Pipeline. Harris was ridiculed for trading Skubal, an entirely predictable result from a media market which almost always picks on the little guy. In the end, the Dodgers landed the most talented player in the trade, bar none. There is no feasible way Harris could've 'won' a Skubal deal.

Zyhir Hope was ranked the No. 13 prospect in the Arizona Fall League based on long term value, according to @jimcallisMLB



“He’s still primed to hit for plenty of power while offering average-to-solid speed and quality defense on the outfield corners.”



Too low or just right? pic.twitter.com/sL5JviAKLq — SleeperTigers (@SleeperTigers) November 20, 2026

Even still, Skubal leaving the Dodgers after just a couple months and handful of postseason starts suddenly makes Harris look like the adult in the room. Were the Dodgers better off acquiring Skubal, considering they lost in the NLCS to a runaway freight train in Milwaukee? Sure, but the end result was the same. There's no telling who Hope, Ryan and Smith will become, but it's better the Tigers ended up with something rather than coming up empty-handed in free agency. Reported trade offers from the Brewers and Rays didn't come close to matching the Tigers asking price.

Tigers were right not to get involved in the Tarik Skubal chase

Believe it or not, the Tigers rank 11th in MLB payroll as of this writing, just a week before the lockout. Rather than focus on Skubal, which would've increased that bill dramatically, the Tigers looked internally. Detroit's biggest move of the offseason so far, bar none, is signing starting pitcher Troy Melton to a six-year, $46.5 million extension.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Troy Melton (52) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Melton is a draft-and-develop success story, and could become the frontline ace the Tigers desperately need following Skubal's departure. This is not to say Melton will be a two-time Cy Young winner, but he should be a force near the top of Detroit's rotation for years to come, alongside (hopefully) Jackson Jobe, an improved Framber Valdez and even Keider Montero and the newly-signed Luis Gil.

The Tigers still have a long way to go this winter, and that should involve adding plenty of pitching depth. But Harris was right all along when he fielded questions of a Skubal extension last offseason, prior to an arbitration war that would all but cement the ace's departure: one player does not win a World Series. Just look at the World Series champion Brewers, a team built the right way for the long haul. That is the Tigers model, with or without a salary cap.

Signing Skubal and engaging again with Boras would've distracted the Tigers from a much-needed retool in a battle they never would've won. Good riddance.