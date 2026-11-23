For the second time in three offseasons, the New York Mets went above and beyond to sign a generational talent in free agency. They gave Juan Soto a record 15-year, $765 million deal in the 2024 offseason, and on Sunday, they gave Tarik Skubal a nine-year, $450 million deal, shattering the record for the most expensive and highest AAV deal for a pitcher in history.

Given all the cash the Mets have committed to Skubal, Soto and Francisco Lindor long-term, and the fact that a salary cap could be implemented as soon as 2028, there's worry among Mets fans that they might not have enough cap space to compete if their spending becomes limited. While this is a fair observation, the Mets are set up better than you might think.

Mets don't have any bad contracts after 2028

New York Mets third baseman Bo Bichette | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Having roughly $130 million tied up in three players annually is objectively tricky to navigate, but it becomes easier when those are the team's only major contracts on the books. After the 2027 season, Sean Manaea, Kodai Senga and Jorge Polanco will all hit free agency. The following offseason, Bo Bichette, Marcus Semien, Devin Williams and Luis Torrens will all hit the open market. This means that the only players the Mets are committed to past 2028 are Skubal, Soto, Lindor, A.J. Ewing and Darwinzon Hernandez. Ewing and Hernandez are set to make less than $16 million combined in 2029, so the Mets will have roughly $146 million tied to those players.

Again, that's a lot, but the cap ceiling in MLB's latest proposal was $258.2 million, which gives the Mets over $100 million to spend, and there's a good chance that if players were to ever accept a deal with a cap (which I have doubts about), that ceiling will be much higher, giving the Mets even more wiggle room to navigate.

Even if that doesn't happen, the Mets should have plenty of cheap contracts on the books by 2029 to help them field a competitive team. Nolan McLean and Carson Benge will be in their first arbitration years. Christian Scott will be in his second. Francisco Alvarez will be in his third. Zac Thornton and Jonah Tong will still be in pre-arbitration. Beyond that, the Mets have exciting prospects like Jefferson Rojas, Jonathan Santucci, Emilien Pitre and Mitch Voit who should be big-league ready sooner rather than later. If there's one thing the Mets have done well the past couple of years, it's developing their young talent.

They have a ton of money invested into superstars, but they have more wiggle room to spend than you might think, and have young players on the rise, capable of producing at a cheap salary. That sounds pretty good if you ask me.

Building a contender on a shoestring budget is what David Stearns is known for

New York Mets President of Baseball Operations, David Stearns | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Say a salary cap is added (which, again, I have doubts about), and the Mets need to build a contender on a limited budget. Isn't that exactly what David Stearns is known for? I mean, he was the man in charge who guided the Milwaukee Brewers through a rebuild and got them playing competitive baseball again. Sure, Mark Arnold was the executive who won them a World Series, but a lot of the players on that team were ones Stearns brought in, and during Stearns' tenure, the Brewers were a consistent playoff team despite limited budgets.

Now, even if Stearns doesn't get to spend unlimited funds every winter, he gets to build a team around legitimate superstars, which wasn't the case in Milwaukee. Skubal and Soto are both among the three best players at their positions, and Lindor is still an elite player himself. He'll have to get creative, but that's where he was at his best when with the Brewers.

Would a cap hurt the Mets? Of course. It would not be ideal to have Steve Cohen's greatest superpower (spending his billions of dollars) be constrained. Still, the Mets added arguably the best pitcher in the sport for the next decade and have a roster capable of competing no matter what happens, which is a great thing.