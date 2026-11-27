The New York Yankees have spent most of their offseason resources to date trying to rebuild manager Aaron Boone's bullpen. Now is the time for GM Brian Cashman to turn his attention towards strengthening the team's lineup. Making a move for Cleveland Guardians star Steven Kwan could be the perfect move to round out a stellar outfield in the Bronx.

Spencer Jones currently projects to be New York's starter in center field, but he's far from an ideal solution. Defensively, he struggled to read the ball off the bat when deployed in that role last season. Offensively, there are still real questions about his ability to make enough contact against Major League pitching to be anything more than a reserve.

That uncertainty should heap pressure on Cashman and the front office to find a superior solution. But the lack of quality options available in this year's free agent market complicates things, which is why making a trade for Kwan could be the best path forward for a Yankees franchise that is desperate to end its World Series drought.

The Guardians have title aspirations of their own, but they should be open to trading Kwan since he's set to hit free agency in 2028. That makes now the right time to part with him if they want to get a meaningful return. The Yankees have more than enough resources to find a workable deal with Cleveland.

What a Yankees trade package for Steven Kwan could look like

The deepest aspect of the Yankees' current roster is their starting pitching. Cam Schlittler, Max Fried, Carlos Rodon and Gerrit Cole are locks to be in the rotation if they stay healthy. That leaves WIll Warren, Ryan Weathers and others fighting it out to be Boone's No. 5 option.

Cashman won't cash in all of that pitching depth to protect against inevitable injury absences. Even so, they can afford to spend some of it here to fill a massive hole in center field. Warren is a good starter, but lacks the upside to be anything more than a No. 3 starter. He should have strong value to the Guardians due to his cheap contract and ability to eat up serious innings.

The Guardians should hold out for one more piece to consummate this deal. Elmer Rodriguez is a starter the Yankees like, but the odds are stacked against him ever carving out a starting role in the Bronx unless there is a serious injury crisis. He could be an asset for Cleveland in their starting rotation as soon as this season.

How would Steven Kwan help the Yankees?

Kwan can help the Yankees' offense by giving them a new leadoff hitter who can set the table for the team's sluggers. He is not the same dynamic force on the base paths that he was earlier in his career, but he still hits for a solid average and gets on base at an even better clip. It's safe to assume he'd draw even more walks in the Bronx with more protection behind him in the lineup.

He might give the team an even bigger boost with his glove. He split time between left and center last year in Cleveland, but he has good insticts for manning the more difficult of those two spots in New York. His below-average arm strength hurts his defensive metrics, but he can still track down balls at a high level. That steady defense in center can be a boon for the Yankees' pitching staff.