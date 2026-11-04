Building the dream lineup and rotation for every AL East team

The AL East was the most competitive division in baseball last season. All five teams were still in the postseason race once September came around. The Blue Jays and Orioles both fell short of expectations, but there's no denying the talent on both rosters. Toronto was in the World Series a year ago, lest we forget.

The Rays spent basically all of 2026 as the AL's No. 1 seed, and followed up a special regular season with a pennant run. That's three straight pennant winners from the division — New York (2024), Toronto (2025) and Tampa (2026) — with all five teams, more or less, going for it in 2027. The Yankees and Red Sox continue to beat up on each other, but both teams are free agent destinations with aggressive front offices. There's no reason to believe the AL East will get any less cutthroat. Let's dream on optimal lineups and rotations for each team.

Tampa Bay Rays

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Dream Lineup

Order Name Position 1 Yandy Diaz DH 2 Jonathan Aranda 1B 3 Junior Caminero 3B 4 Liam Hicks C 5 Chandler Simpson LF 6 Zach Neto SS 7 Victor Mesa Jr. RF 8 Jonny DeLuca CF 9 Ben Williamson 2B

The goal here is to operate within the realm of possibility. The Tampa Bay Rays aren't going to sign Tarik Skubal and trade for Elly De La Cruz, for example. This is a small-market club beholden to small-market limitations. Tampa likes to move off of stars before free agency and backfill their depth chart with savvy trades or internal development.

That does not mean Tampa won't pounce on a controllable, arbitration-rate star like Zach Neto, who has three additional years on his contract. That means Tampa can count on two years of fringe All-Star production before the Neto trade machine fires back up. Neto's strikeout issues and porous defense are well-documented, but no team is better at maximizing strengths and mitigating weaknesses than the Rays.

Tampa would invest in Neto's unique combo of speed and power, while the Angels poach from a deep farm system. Neto adds depth to a lineup that already features an incredibly strong top four; the Liam Hicks trade this past summer is a prime example of Tampa being opportunistic.

Dream Rotation

Order Name Hand 1 Drew Rasmussen RHP 2 Shane McClanahan LHP 3 Ryan Pepiot RHP 4 Edward Cabrera RHP 5 Kaima Taira RHP

We can rule out the top free agents for Tampa, but it would be nice to see Tampa embrace a more aggressive approach. Start with keeping Drew Rasmussen, a potential top-five Cy Young finisher whose name has come up in trade rumors. The Rays are smart about when to dump expiring contracts and for what, but Rasmussen is a proven ace who can clearly dominate in the playoffs.

If Tampa keeps Rasmussen, the returns of Shane McClanahan and Ryan Pepiot from the IL will provide a major internal boost. Edward Cabrera is a sneaky great buy-low candidate on the trade front after a turbulent, injury-plagued season with the Cubs. Cabrera has two more years of club control and the stuff to blossom into a fringe All-Star with the right guidance.

Add in Kaima Taira, a 26-year-old righty from Japan, and the Rays could piece together one of the best rotations in baseball. Taira is unconventional with his 5-foot-8, 220-pound frame and reliever background, but he's electric — and he's someone Tampa can potentially lock up for four-plus years on shrewd financial terms.

New York Yankees

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Dream Lineup

Order Name Position 1 Ben Rice DH 2 Aaron Judge RF 3 Cody Bellinger LF 4 Corey Seager SS 5 Shea Langeliers C 6 Luis Garcia Jr. 1B 7 George Lombard Jr. 3B 8 Spencer Jones CF 9 Anthony Volpe 2B

The New York Yankees should always — always — keep their foot on the gas pedal. Their front office has not agreed in recent years, but few organizations print more money annually. There is a clear area of need on the infield. If the Rangers opt to trade two-time World Series MVP Corey Seager, the Yankees are one of the teams that can stomach his $31.5 million annual salary.

New York taking on Seager's contract should soften Texas' demands on the prospect front. Why not then reroute a few blue-chip prospects to the A's, who are expected to listen to offers for catcher Shea Langeliers? He's still arbitration-eligible for the next two years. Austin Wells was a disaster at the plate last season. Between Seager and Langeliers, New York can add 60-plus homers to the most powerful lineup in baseball, with both addressing weak links.

George Lombard Jr. slides to third base, where his glove should play even better. This also means Yankees fans won't need to suffer through near-everyday reps for Ryan McMahon, which is a relief. If Anthony Volpe can keep his head on straight with a move to second base, watch out.

Dream Rotation

Order Name Hand 1 Cam Schlittler RHP 2 Max Fried LHP 3 Gerrit Cole RHP 4 Carlos Rodon LHP 5 Will Warren RHP

The Yankees probably won't break the bank or further dilute their farm system after trading for both Seager and Langeliers. That is fine, honestly. The rotation is rock solid, assuming Carlos Rodon and Gerrit Cole can stay healthy. Will Warren is due for a breakout, while Ryan Weathers (plus top prospects Elmer Rodriguez, Carlos Lagrange and Ben Hess, whomever survives the trade splurge) offer insurance in the case of injuries.

Boston Red Sox

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Dream Lineup

Order Name Position 1 Roman Anthony LF 2 Adley Rutschman C 3 Willson Contreras 1B 4 CJ Abrams DH 5 Curtis Mead 2B 6 Franklin Arias SS 7 Wilyer Abreu RF 8 Caleb Durbin 3B 9 Ceddanne Rafaela CF

Step one for the Boston Red Sox is alleviating their outfield logjam by trading Jarren Duran to whichever team will take him. Next up, replacing Trevor Story (the contract is a sunk cost already) with top prospect Franklin Arias, who figures to produce immediately at the plate, with sharp defensive instincts at the six.

Boston already made significant sacrifices at the trade deadline, trading Connelly Early, Anthony Eyanson and other talented farmhands for Curtis Mead and Adley Rutschman. That should not preclude the Red Sox front office from pushing more chips in. This team has what it takes to make a deep run.

CJ Abrams has two more years under contract, coming off of a breakout campaign in Washington. He supplies a massive influx of speed and power in the heart of the order. Abrams would probably spend the majority of his reps at DH, which removes concern over his wayward defense. When he does hit the field, Boston can cycle him between shortstop and second base, giving Chad Tracy options on rest days.

Dream Rotation

Order Name Hand 1 Garrett Crochet LHP 2 Payton Tolle LHP 3 Nick Pivetta RHP 4 Ranger Suarez LHP 5 Jake Bennett LHP

The Red Sox don't need to reinvent the wheel here. Boston's rotation was its greatest strength last season. Effectively replacing the outgoing Sonny Gray with a healthy Garrett Crochet, in his return from Tommy John surgery, is a major improvement. Ranger Suarez was rock solid in his first Red Sox campaign, as he always is. Payton Tolle started Game 1 of a playoff series before his 24th birthday. Jake Bennett does not possess the same Cy Young-type ceiling, but he's an incredible fourth or fifth starter.

Boston does not have the same pitching depth as it did before the trade deadline. Still, Johan Oviedo and Brayan Bello can both eat innings; that's not to mention potential injury returnees like Tanner Houck or Kutter Crawford. If Boston can solidify things even further with a one- or two-year deal for Nick Pivetta, San Diego's best starter (when healthy) the past two years, it will be hard to poke holes in this roster.

Baltimore Orioles

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Dream Lineup

Order Name Position 1 Gunnar Henderson SS 2 Pete Alonso 1B 3 Seiya Suzuki RF 4 Samuel Basallo C 5 Jordan Westburg DH 6 Jackson Holliday 2B 7 Blaze Alexander LF 8 Coby Mayo 3B 9 Colton Cowser CF

The Baltimore Orioles shocked with world with a five-year, $155 million contract for Pete Alonso last winter. Clearly this front office, empowered by new ownership, badly wants to compete. There's no reason, beyond their own penny-pinching, that Baltimore can't double down with another major bat this offseason. Seiya Suzuki has strung together four straight seasons of .800-plus OPS production at the plate. The O's have spent money on the wrong outfielders in the past, but Suzuki is as dependable as they come.

From there, Baltimore is probably counting on overdue internal development. Jackson Holliday is only 22; there's still hope for a breakout from the former No. 1 overall pick. Jordan Westburg's return from a season-long absence adds another 20-plus homers in the middle of the lineup, assuming he can stay healthy. Coby Mayo and Blaze Alexander both took huge steps last season. If Samuel Basallo finds his imposing power stroke in 2027, Baltimore starts to stack up with the AL contenders.

Dream Rotation

Order Name Hand 1 Reid Detmers LHP 2 Trevor Rogers LHP 3 Kyle Bradish RHP 4 Shane Baz RHP 5 Cade Povich LHP

Where the Orioles really need to focus their resources is the pitching staff. Suzuki is probably their one major splurge in free agency, but this team is well-stocked on the prospect front. There should be plenty of quality starters available via trade.

Reid Detmers, with his two years of club control, might be the most valuable pitcher made available this winter besides Tarik Skubal. The 27-year-old southpaw made 32 starts for Anaheim, with a 3.36 ERA and 211 strikeouts in 185 innings. In this dream world, if the O's can also re-sign Trevor Rogers — and it would take a serious long-term commitment — suddenly Baltimore has a foundational one-two punch for the next couple years. Kyle Bradish has all the talent; he's waiting on the health. Shane Baz has the talent and the durability; he's waiting on the consistency.

If both Bradish and Baz can find that next gear, plus continued growth from former top prospect Cade Povich, the O's rotation may finally be up to snuff.

Toronto Blue Jays

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Dream Lineup

Order Name Position 1 Brett Bateman CF 2 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B 3 Randy Arozarena LF 4 Alejandro Kirk C 5 Teruaki Sato DH 6 Kazuma Okamoto 3B 7 Nathan Lukes RF 8 Andres Gimenez SS 9 Ernie Clement 2B

There's no reason the Toronto Blue Jays can't or won't be extremely aggressive in free agency. There's substantial money coming off the books, plus the front office ought to feel the pressure after such a huge letdown. The Blue Jays were primed for back-to-back pennant runs. Instead, Toronto's clubhouse came apart and injuries decimated the lineup.

In this scenario, Toronto throws money at 31-year-old outfielder Randy Arozarena and 27-year-old third baseman Teruaki Sato. Arozarena is coming off of a career-best campaign in Seattle; he's an especially fiery competitor, which the Blue Jays need. Sato is the top Japanese free agent for 2027. There are questions about his strikeout rate and defensive projection, but if John Schneider can toggle him between DH and first base — which means more off days for Guerrero in the field — at least some concerns are mitigated.

With a healthy Alejandro Kirk in the cleanup spot, plus on-base machine Brett Bateman leading off, Toronto has the finesse and the firepower to get back on track with the AL's heavyweights.

Dream Rotation

Order Name Hand 1 Dylan Cease RHP 2 Joe Ryan RHP 3 Jose Soriano RHP 4 Trey Yesavage RHP 5 Kevin Gausman RHP

Toronto could very well make a run at Tarik Skubal. I'm not sure Skubal and Arozarena and Sato is "realistic," but we can debate which pathway is better another day. For now, let's assume the Jays focus their spending on the lineup. The rotation is already solid; Cody Ponce is a stealth breakout candidate coming back from elbow surgery. Jose Soriano was awesome for half a year in Anaheim, but nobody paid attention. Trey Yesavage is already October certified. Dylan Cease will finish runner-up in the Cy Young race.

The Blue Jays make their big splash by dialing up Minnesota and finally releasing Joe Ryan from trade machine purgatory. Cease is one of the most durable aces in MLB. Ryan has made 23-plus starts in five straight seasons. There's a lot of talent and depth here, with the likes of Ricky Tiedemann, Jake Bloss and Spencer Arrighetti to protect against injuries. A cheap reunion with Kevin Gausman feels very possible, too.