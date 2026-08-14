These Cubs face the most pressure in their NL Central chase, and for good reason

The Chicago Cubs have been red-hot for a while, going 34-16 in their last 50 games, solidifying themselves as one of the National League's premier teams. Another thing they've done is fight their way back into the NL Central race. After Friday's shutout victory over the St. Louis Cardinals, the Cubs are now just 3.5 games back of the first-place Milwaukee Brewers.

The Brewers are obviously still in control, but the Cubs are very much in the hunt for their first division title in a full season since 2017 (excluding the shortened 2020 season). These Cubs face the most pressure in the pursuit of getting Chicago back on top in the division.

OF Pete Crow-Armstrong

Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A big reason the Cubs are where they are right now is because of Pete Crow-Armstrong, the player whom I'd pick to win the NL MVP award if the season ended today. Crow-Armstrong has always excelled in the field and on the basepaths, and he's shown flashes of brilliance with the bat, but he's put it all together this season, slashing .281/.381/.539 with 27 home runs, 73 RBI and 30 stolen bases.

Crow-Armstrong's all-around dominance has him leading the majors with 7.9 fWAR. He's been worth more than two wins more than any other qualified position player, per that metric. If he keeps up his absurd play, the Cubs have a great shot at catching Milwaukee. If he struggles down the stretch, the Cubs will be fighting an uphill battle.

3B Alex Bregman

Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Signing a five-year, $175 million contract can put an enormous amount of pressure on a player, and Cubs fans saw that firsthand with Alex Bregman, who had a .696 OPS in the first half. Well, he's played a lot more like the Bregman Cubs fans expected in the second half thus far, as his .965 OPS would indicate. He hit nine home runs in 370 first-half at-bats, and has already launched seven home runs in just 102 second-half at-bats.

Bregman must produce due to his contract, but a big reason why he was so coveted is that he's been on the big stage before. Bregman has 102 postseason games under his belt, and he's performed pretty well in them, launching 19 home runs and posting a .791 OPS. It's on him to continue to produce when the stakes are at their highest.

RHP Kevin Gausman

Chicago Cubs pitcher Kevin Gausman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another player who has been there, done that on the postseason stage before is Kevin Gausman, who has 14 appearances (eight starts) under his belt. Gausman was particularly impressive in last year's postseason, pitching to a 2.93 ERA in six appearances (five starts) and going at least 5.2 innings and allowing three earned runs or fewer each time he started a game.

Not only is Gausman experienced, but he was the Cubs' big-name trade deadline addition. Being the marquee deadline addition, particularly as a rental, comes with its share of pressure, as this could very well be Gausman's only chance to help the Cubs win a World Series.

OF Ian Happ

Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ian Happ has spent his entire 10-year career with the Cubs and has been remarkably consistent for them. Unfortunately, while this season hasn't been bad, it has been the worst of his Cubs career. He's set career lows with a .216 batting average and a .742 OPS, and his 30.9 percent strikeout rate is as high as it's been since 2018.

In addition to Happ already having a down year, he's hit just .178 with a .645 OPS in 16 career postseason games. Happ is a free agent after the year, so this could very well be his final opportunity to win with the Cubs and his final opportunity to show that he's worth a good amount of money. A rough ending to his season might have Cubs fans ending the year with sour tastes in their mouths regarding his tenure. A strong finish could solidify his Cubs legacy, even if he were to sign elsewhere in the offseason. As a longtime Cub who hasn't yet shown up when it's really mattered most, a big finish to his season would go a long way.

OF Seiya Suzuki

Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seiya Suzuki finds himself in a similar position to Happ, as he, too, is a free agent after the year. He's had a much better offensive year than Happ, as he has an .838 OPS this year, but the real money is made down the stretch when the stakes are higher.

If Suzuki finishes strongly, he could very well make a ton of money, not only given his consistent track record but also given the underwhelming free-agent class. If he struggles, he could very well lose himself a lot of money. He, and the Cubs, are certainly hoping for the former to become reality.

Manager Craig Counsell

Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Admittedly, there's only so much that a manager can control, and I do think Craig Counsell has done a good job with the Cubs this season, especially when considering the pitching injuries they've had to deal with. However, the Cubs gave Counsell a five-year, $40 million deal with the goal of having him manage them to a World Series title. He hasn't even gotten them past the NLDS or even to a division title.

This Cubs team is as talented as any team in the National League, save for the Dodgers. The last thing Counsell needs after a bit of an underwhelming start to his Cubs tenure is another Brewers division title, leading to a Cubs exit in early October. This team has the talent necessary to win the division and reach the NLCS at a minimum, and the pressure is on Counsell to help guide them there.