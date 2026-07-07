These expensive MLB free agent additions could be DFA'd after the All-Star Break

Each player signed a deal worth at least $7 million but has posted some of the worst offensive or pitching numbers in the league this season.

Not every contract signed in free agency ages as MLB teams hope. For every Martin Perez and JJ Bleday bargain, there can be a Bo Bichette and Kyle Tucker-sized whiff. Even players who sign big-money deals in free agency don't always play well.

While Bichette and Tucker won't be DFA'd for their poor performances, these free agents who secured relatively big-money deals (albeit not in Bichette or Tucker territory) could be DFA'd as soon as the All-Star break, with their respective teams needing to go in another direction.

DH Marcell Ozuna, Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Marcell Ozuna | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marcell Ozuna is the easiest name on this list, and if Bob Nutting weren't the owner of the team he's on, he might've already been DFA'd by now. The Pittsburgh Pirates signed Ozuna with the hope that he'd provide a jolt to an offense that had consistently been among the league's worst. Well, not only did that signing disrespectfully kick franchise icon Andrew McCutchen out the door, but the Pirates have flourished in spite of Ozuna.

The Pirates are third in the majors in runs scored, with Ozuna slashing .202/.286/.324 with seven home runs and 26 RBI in 58 games. His 68 wRC+ ranks 205th out of 211 position players with at least 230 plate appearances, and his -0.8 fWAR is good for a share of 207th. This is one of the worst players in the game. It's not fun to let a player making $12 million go, but keeping him on the team hurts more than it helps.

RHP Michael Lorenzen, Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies pitcher Michael Lorenzen | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colorado Rockies signed several veteran starters to one-year deals, hoping to catch lightning in a bottle, and while Tomoyuki Sugano has been better than expected, Jose Quintana has struggled when he's been healthy, and Michael Lorenzen has been even worse. In fact, Lorenzen, who signed a one-year, $8 million deal in the offseason, has been one of the worst pitchers in the league.

The right-hander has a 6.91 ERA in 19 appearances and 86 innings of work. That ERA is the second-worst of the 93 pitchers with at least 80 innings pitched this season, and his 8.21 ERA at Coors Field is even worse. It's not even as if Lorenzen has pitched well away from altitude, as his 5.68 road ERA would indicate. This isn't working, and with Lorenzen on a one-year deal, the Rockies ought to try someone else who might be able to help them in 2027.

RHP Adrian Houser, San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Adrian Houser | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The San Francisco Giants hoped that Adrian Houser would help sure up the back end of their rotation, but he's done anything but. He has a 5.33 ERA in 17 appearances (14 starts) and was recently moved to the bullpen as a result of his struggles as a starter.

DFA'ing Houser could be a tall ask, as not only is he making $7 million this season, but he's under contract for $11 million in 2027 with a club option for 2028. The Giants would be eating a good amount of money by letting him go, but that could be a better result than keeping him only because he's making a good amount of money. He's proven he isn't reliable enough to start, and the Giants can certainly do better in the bullpen. Assuming they're unable to trade him, DFA'ing him to give a younger arm a shot in what's already a lost year shouldn't be off the table.

SS Ha-Seong Kim, Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves shortstop Ha-Seong Kim | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Atlanta Braves re-signed Ha-Seong Kim on a one-year, $20 million deal, hoping he'd be the shortstop solution they had been searching for, at least for the 2026 campaign. Well, his season got off to a brutal start, as Kim tore a tendon in his finger slipping on ice, costing him the first month and a half of the campaign. Upon returning, he went 5-for-73 in 27 games. You read that right - he had five hits in 73 at-bats, good for a .068 average, and all five of those hits were singles.

As if those struggles weren't bad enough, Kim found his way back onto the IL with right middle finger inflammation. Assuming the Braves can trade for a shortstop, there's no reason to keep Kim around, and even if they somehow fail to do so, they're probably better off running with one or both of Jorge Mateo or Jim Jarvis at shortstop over Kim, who has not only been a liability at the plate, but he hasn't been the defender he used to be either.

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