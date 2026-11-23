With Tarik Skubal off the board, Logan Webb might be the best starting pitcher available. He isn't a free agent, but FanSided's Robert Murray reported that the San Francisco Giants are open to listening to offers for the right-hander. Their willingness to listen is music to the ears of many MLB teams in need of starting pitching, but it's going to take an absolute haul to pry him away from San Francisco.

Not only is Webb due a total of just $47 million over the next two seasons, but he's as reliable an innings eater as there is. The right-hander has thrown nearly 40 more innings than anybody else since the start of the 2022 season and has led the National League in innings pitched three times in that span. He's also posted a rock-solid 3.40 ERA in that span. Webb would make any rotation substantially better, and these mock trade proposals reflect just how valuable he is.

Logan Webb is the perfect Blue Jays pivot after their Tarik Skubal whiff

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Dylan Cease | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Toronto Blue Jays were willing to offer Tarik Skubal over $400 million, so a pivot to the next-best starting pitcher would make sense. Webb would fit nicely in Toronto, with the Jays being such a great defensive team, and a rotation featuring Webb, Dylan Cease, Trey Yesavage and Jose Soriano would instantly become one of the best in baseball. It'd also cost a lot to make this dream a reality.

The headliner of the Giants' return would be Johnny King, the best pitching prospect in Toronto's system. At just 20 years of age, King made it up to Double-A for five starts and had a sub-3.00 ERA in those outings with gaudy strikeout totals. Command can be an issue at times, but he's struck out over 13 batters per nine in his minor league career, giving him all kinds of upside. He's only gotten better as he's progressed, and could be in the majors by late 2027 or early 2028 if he continues to develop.

In addition to King, the Giants would receive an MLB-ready pitcher with a ton of upside in Ricky Tiedemann. Injuries are a concern with Tiedemann, but not too long ago, he was one of the best pitching prospects in the sport, and he's still just 24 years of age. Adding in a pair of lottery tickets coming off strong years in Dub Gleed and Franklin Rojas, it'd be tough for San Francisco to turn this down.

Braves could really use Logan Webb's stability

Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chris Sale is still a Cy Young-caliber arm when healthy, but he's also a 37-year-old with an extensive injury history. How sure are we that he'll stay healthy for a full season? Beyond Sale, the Atlanta Braves' starting pitching options are full of injury concerns. Both Spencer Strider and Spencer Schwellenbach are working their way back from major injuries, and Reynaldo Lopez has been banged up as well. The Braves are in clear need of someone who can do exactly what Logan Webb does: give them six or seven innings every fifth day.

And they should be willing to pay up for that with a package headlined by their best pitching prospect, Cam Caminiti. The Braves took Caminiti in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft and he's already made it to Double-A as a 20-year-old (and pitched well at that level), so giving him up won't be easy, but this is the kind of player the Giants would covet in a Webb deal.

In addition to Caminiti, the Giants would receive another top pitching prospect in Atlanta's system, Owen Murphy, who could slide into San Francisco's rotation right now. Adding in Owen Carey a solid defensive outfielder who had a solid offensive year in 2026 before struggling after a promotion to Double-A, should be enough to get this deal done.

Logan Webb could not be more of a perfect fit for the Cubs

Chicago Cubs pitcher Justin Steele | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Cubs might make the most sense for Logan Webb. Their need for an ace is well-documented, and their infield defense, consisting of three Gold Glovers (Alex Bregman, Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner) and a good defender in Michael Busch, would give Webb the best chance to thrive.

Coming up with a trade package is easier said than done, though. The Cubs' best prospect, Josiah Hartshorn, is probably off the table, and their farm system takes a dip after him. Still, centering a package around the best big-leaguer of the three packages, Matt Shaw, could be enticing enough to get Buster Posey to bite.

In addition to Shaw being an above-average hitter in 2026, he saw playing time at six different positions, making him valuable defensively. Shaw, a former first-round pick who just turned 25 years old and has tons of team control, would be a great pickup for San Francisco, as would 2026 first-round pick Cade Townsend, the Cubs' best pitching prospect. Townsend hasn't debuted professionally yet, but he has outstanding stuff and could be a fast-riser if his command improves.

Getting Brooks Caple, a right-hander who had a 3.24 ERA in 17 Double-A appearances (16 starts) as the third piece, should be enough to seal the deal from San Franicsco's perspective. This would be the Cubs parting with three valuable pieces, but they'd be getting a difference-maker atop their rotation, while also holding onto their top prospect, making it worthwhile from their end.