The San Francisco Giants are hoping to shed salaries and retool after multiple bad investments. With Rafael Devers, Willy Adames and even Matt Chapman all at varying degrees of undesirable, it seems Buster Posey is finally open to fielding calls on a different high-paid star: pitcher Logan Webb.

"The Giants are open to listening to offers for Webb, multiple rival executives say," reports FanSided's Robert Murray.

"Webb, 30, instantly becomes arguably the top name available besides free-agent left-hander Tarik Skubal."

Webb dealt with two IL stints in 2026 due to right knee bursitis in May and a blister on his throwing hand in September. He still recorded 27 starts and 160.1 innings, with a 4.31 ERA and 3.45 FIP. A three-time All-Star and Gold Glove winner, Webb has built his reputation on durability; he led the National League with 200-plus innings pitched in three straight seasons prior to 2026's dip. If he's available, with two years and $47 million on his contract, plenty of contenders will express interest.

8. New York Mets

Nolan McLean - New York Mets | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New York Mets are heavy favorites to land Tarik Skubal at this point, so Webb is strictly a backup plan. He's not a half-bad alternative, however, and the Mets need to conjure a loud response if Skubal spurns them. Webb's durability and veteran experience should pair neatly with a young rotation headlined by Nolan McLean and Christian Scott.

New York also has the benefit of being the richest club in MLB, which increases the odds of extending Webb beyond his current deal. Heck, even if the Mets do land Skubal, beefing up the rotation tenfold with a Webb trade is still not completely out of the question.

7. Toronto Blue Jays

Dylan Cease - Toronto Blue Jays | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per Murray's report, "teams who either can’t afford Skubal or miss out on the left-hander" could express interest in Webb. All signs point to Skubal joining the Mets on a $400 million contract, with the Toronto Blue Jays finishing second in a lopsided sweepstakes. The Blue Jays rotation has strong headliners in Dylan Cease and Jose Soriano, plus the ascending Trey Yesavage, but there are depth concerns.

Last season was an uncharacteristic slog for Webb, but he's still an elite groundball pitcher with metronomic command and a special ability to forge deep outings on the mound. He's the ultimate regular season stabilizer; Toronto has the money and the prospects to put a strong offer on the table, without a moment's hesitation.

6. Baltimore Orioles

Shane Baz - Baltimore Orioles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Baltimore Orioles' rotation has been rudderless since Corbin Burnes left in free agency a couple years ago. Now their most dependable starter, Trevor Rogers, is also expected to walk, as Baltimore is ever hesitant to tie up long-term money. Landing a proven workhorse like Webb for a two-year period, on an affordable deal compared to other top pitchers on the open market, would be a huge boon.

Factor in a healthy Kyle Bradish and Shane Baz, with Brandon Young breaking out as a solid mid-rotation arm, and suddenly the Orioles can piece together a functional pitching plan. The O's are desperate to make up ground in a crowded AL East and Webb moves the needle as much as any non-Skubal name being tossed around the rumor mill.

5. Arizona Diamondbacks

Eduardo Rodriguez - Arizona Diamondbacks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Arizona Diamondbacks' rotation was a disaster last season. Eduardo Rodriguez finished seventh in NL Cy Young voting, but all signs point to imminent (and potentially catastrophic) regression. Zac Gallen is as good as gone in free agency; their other high-profile reunion with Merrill Kelly already went sideways, too. The hope is that a healthy Corbin Burnes can steady the ship in 2027, but the Diamondbacks need more bullets in the chamber.

San Francisco is probably hesitant to trade Webb to a division rival, but the Diamondbacks should eagerly force their hand if possible. The Diamondbacks were a couple pieces away from the postseason and a one-two punch of Burnes and Webb could completely shift Arizona's outlook coming into the new year.

4. San Diego Padres

Joe Musgrove - San Diego Padres | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The San Diego Padres are another team loosely connected to Skubal, which is a pure pipe dream. Trading for Webb is far more realistic, even if intradivision rivalry stands in their way. The Padres' farm system is another hurdle to clear — it's quite bad — but A.J. Preller is baseball's most fearless GM when it comes to mortgaging the future. It helps when new ownership is eager to spend money and build a contender.

San Diego has finished the past couple years feeling like the next-best team in the NL pennant race. Now their entire rotation is more or less gone, with Michael King, Nick Pivetta, Casey Mize and Robbie Ray all free agents. A healthy Joe Musgrove and Randy Vasquez are fine depth arms, but San Diego needs a proper headliner. Webb is just that, with his trademark durability a huge plus.

3. St. Louis Cardinals

Michael McGreevy - St. Louis Cardinals | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The St. Louis Cardinals are a sneaky underdog in the pitching market. Chaim Bloom has whittled the payroll down to nickels and dimes, but St. Louis has a history of spending more than most small-market clubs. The Cardinals are also ahead of the curve developmentally; there's real heft to the lineup, with the potential for a rapid climb in the standings as JJ Wetherholt, Joshua Baez and other ex-top prospects hit their stride.

What's holding the Cardinals back is their rotation (and their bullpen, but that's a separate issue). Kyle Leahy is very fun, but he can't be your best pitcher. Michael McGreevy was a revelation early in 2026, but his 3.95 ERA was a complete mirage if the underlying metrics tell us anything. Quinn Mathews is exciting, and St. Louis has a strong pitching pipeline in the minors, but this team needs a top-billed ace. Webb checks all the right boxes.

2. Chicago White Sox

Sean Burke - Chicago White Sox | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago White Sox engineered the most surprising and memorable turnaround in recent MLB history last season, coming up just short in the ALDS after a last-place finish the year prior. Clearly there's hope for an extended run of contention on the South Side, and their willingness to hand Dustin May a three-year, $51 million contract is a positive sign. The front office finally has permission to spend.

Webb is probably on the higher end of their price range at the end of the day, but Chicago has plenty of offense. What's missing is a bonafide ace to lead their inexperienced rotation. Sean Burke was solid last season, while Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith are potential stars down the road. Webb is a star right now, however, and his ability to pitch at a high level every week — and to pitch deep into games — is a kind of consistency the White Sox sorely lack.

1. Chicago Cubs

Cade Horton - Chicago Cubs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Cubs are losing basically their entire playoff rotation to free agency; Matthew Boyd, Shota Imanaga, Clay Holmes and Kevin Gausman can all walk. There's a decent chance one or two guys re-sign, plus Justin Steele, Cade Horton and Ben Brown are all due back from injury. If Edward Cabrera can put a nightmare 2026 campaign behind him, the Cubs rotation is not as dire as it may seem at first glance.

Still, the North Siders need an ace. Chicago's going to hit, but without better pitching, this team is a regular season merchant in perpetuity. Webb's steadfast nature (and affordable contract) should put the Cubs right at the top of the suitors list.