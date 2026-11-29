Even if you took away Tarik Skubal's record-setting nine-year, $450 million deal, the New York Mets would still rank near or at the top of the league in offseason spending. Factoring Skubal's deal in, they've spent a whopping $734 million in offseason expenditures, and more could still be coming before the expected lockout on Dec. 2.

The bulk of that money has gone to Skubal, but from extensions handed out to Carson Benge and A.J. Ewing to free agency deals for Paul Goldschmidt, Alex Vesia and Darwinzon Hernandez, the Mets have done plenty of non-Skubal spending as well. Their activity in free agency, in particular, is bound to result in several Mets currently on the roster in another uniform come 2027 (or whenever next season begins).

1B/3B Mark Vientos

New York Mets first baseman Mark Vientos | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Mets made a bit of a surprising decision when they opted to tender Mark Vientos a contract for the 2027 season, but you could potentially squint and see a world in which he played on the short side of a platoon alongside Jared Young at first base. Well, shortly after the Vientos decision, New York opted to sign Paul Goldschmidt to a one-year deal, filling that exact role.

Now, what is there to do with Vientos? There's no room for him at first base or third base. He could potentially DH for the Mets, but that spot figures to go to Jorge Polanco when he's healthy, and Vientos hasn't shown enough since 2024 to warrant regular at-bats anyway. It's not like the Mets can send him down to Triple-A either, given that he's out of options. Odds are, the team will either DFA him at some point or trade him for a return we'll forget sooner rather than later.

RHP Kodai Senga

New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To his credit, Kodai Senga pitched well as a reliever for the Mets down the stretch of 2026 after posting a 9.66 ERA in eight appearances as a starter. But not only has Senga made it clear that his preference would be to start, how comfortable should the Mets be making him a full-time member of their bullpen? I'd say not very, especially when they've already improved that unit and could (and should) still sign another arm.

Senga's $15 million contract will be tricky for the Mets to offload, but given his past success as a starter and the high price of starting pitching right now, perhaps it won't be impossible. Finding a taker for even part of Senga's contract, which expires after the 2027 season, could free the Mets to spend even more money on a better player.

LHP Cionel Perez

New York Mets pitcher Cionel Perez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Mets made it a point of emphasis to add left-handed relievers to their bullpen, and they did so by giving Vesia and Hernandez three-year deals. With those two in the fold, there'd only realistically be room for one more left-hander. Will Cionel Perez really get that nod over Nate Lavender? That'd be tough to envision.

Lavender was one of the better left-handed relievers in the sport down the stretch this past season. Sure, he can be optioned, while Perez, who pitched pretty well for New York in 2026 in his own right, cannot be without clearing waivers. That does matter, but rostering Perez over Lavender would make no sense for a team trying to win, making Perez the odd man out in this bullpen.

INF Ronny Mauricio

New York Mets third baseman Ronny Mauricio | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once upon a time, Ronny Mauricio was one of the best prospects in the Mets' farm system and was a borderline top-100 prospect overall according to some outlets. Unfortunately, for reasons both in and out of his control, Mauricio has barely played at the MLB level, totaling 107 big-league appearances since he debuted in 2023. That's 107 MLB games in roughly four seasons, which is hard to fathom. It feels like every time he's had a chance to earn playing time, an injury has soon followed.

Unfortunately, while Mauricio has certainly shown off his light tower power at the big-league level, he's also shown his warts, like his inability to draw walks, his propensity to strike out a ton and his struggles against left-handed pitching. Mauricio can play three infield positions, which helps his case, but given the fact that he's out of options and has a .663 OPS at the big-league level, it's hard to envision him earning a backup infielder spot, meaning a trade or DFA should come soon.