These Pirates won't survive the month of August with reinforcements on the way

The Pittsburgh Pirates added plenty of reinforcements to their bullpen just before the MLB Trade deadline on Monday, dealing for right-handers Luke Weaver, Camilo Doval, Kirby Yates and Lake Bachar.

More help is coming for the Pirates as they try to keep their postseason hopes alive. The Pirates are 3 ½ out of the final National League wild card as they attempt to reach the postseason for the first time since 2015.

Pittsburgh Pirates have reinforcements on the way

Pittsburgh Pirates v. Atlanta Braves | Kathryn Skeean/GettyImages

Switch-hitting outfielder Ronny Simon is expected to be called up from Triple-A Indianapolis before Wednesday night’s game against the Brewers in Milwaukee. Simon is hitting .330/.419/.470 with seven home runs and 33 stolen bases in 99 games.

Left-hander Evan Sisk, one of the Pirates’ few reliable relief pitchers this season, is on a rehab assignment with Indianapolis and close to being activated from the injured list. Sisk had a 2.23 ERA in 32 games this season before being sidelined since July 1 with elbow inflammation.

Oneil Cruz is also expected to be activated from the IL at some point this month. The multitalented center fielder has been shelved since June 8 with non-displaced fractures in his left hand. In 64 games this year, Cruz is hitting .264/.350/.472 with 14 homers and 21 steals.

The addition of Simon and the expected returns of Sisk and Cruz mean that three Pirates will have to move off the roster this month.

Marcell Ozuna

Pittsburgh Pirates v Philadelphia Phillies | Mitchell Leff/GettyImages

Surprisingly, the 35-year-old designated hitter hasn’t already been released. Signed to a one-year, $12-million contract just before the start of spring training, Ozuna is hitting .203/.286/.327 with eight home runs in 70 games.

Ozuna also can no longer play in the field, and his lack of versatility makes it hard for manager Don Kelly to make certain in-game moves. Kelly, though, pushed for the Pirates to sign Ozuna.

Ozuna’s mentorship of Cruz has been his biggest contribution. For the first time in his career, the mercurial Cruz is giving consistent effort. Yet that is no longer enough to keep Ozuna around.

Wilber Dotel

This isn’t to write off the rookie right-hander. Dotel has shown signs that he could be a good major-league reliever, and starting could still be in his future.

However, someone is going to have to go from the reconstructed bullpen when Sisk comes back. Dotel is a logical reliever to be shipped to Indianapolis with his 5.06 ERA in 14 games.

Jhostynxon Garcia

Like Dotel, Garcia is also a rookie and appears to have a bright future. However, the right-handed hitting Garcia has rarely played when the Pirates have called him up this season.

“The Password” is hitting .178/.213./.200 in 16 games. Garcia has a great nickname but needs more developmental time in the minor leagues.

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