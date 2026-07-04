This Astros-Orioles trade would help Houston complete its AL West comeback

Right when it looked like the Houston Astros' dynasty was over, they're on the come-up. They fell to a season-worst 11 games under .500 on May 11, but they've gone 23-16 since, pulling to within four games of .500 and, most importantly, to within 3.0 games of first place in the AL West. They have as good a shot as any team to win this division, after looking completely out of it not too long ago.

For the Astros to leapfrog teams like the Rangers and Mariners, though, they're going to have to improve their roster at the trade deadline. This mock trade with the Baltimore Orioles would help solve two glaring needs in one swoop.

This Astros-Orioles trade would make Houston AL West favorites

The two biggest needs the Astros have right now are in their rotation and in their outfield. This trade with the Orioles would fill both of those needs by acquiring Taylor Ward and Trevor Rogers, players who can help them win right now.

To get value, you need to give things up, and the Astros would be doing that. They'd be trading Mike Burrows, a player Houston was willing to trade Jacob Melton to acquire over the offseason, as well as Ethan Frey, one of their top prospects. While both Astros and Orioles fans will likely balk at this proposal, there's reason to believe it makes sense for both sides.

Would the Astros accept this trade?

Baltimore Orioles v Cincinnati Reds | Jeff Dean/GettyImages

Whether this trade makes sense for Houston or not ultimately comes down to where they stand in about a month. If they're out of contention, it doesn't make sense to trade guys who can help you in the future for rentals like Ward and Rogers. If they're competing, though, I don't see how they can turn this down.

Ward would fit this team perfectly. He's having a down year in the power department, as he's hit only five home runs after launching 36 in 2025, but he's been an on-base machine. His .379 on-base percentage ranks 18th among all qualified players, ahead of guys like Junior Caminero and Bryce Harper. He is drawing walks at a 16.6 percent clip, one of the highest in the league. Having a player who can get on base as much as he's been hit in front of Yordan Alvarez can really help jumpstart this offense on any given night. Plus, he's bound to get more hittable pitches in front of Alvarez, which could help him find his power stroke. (And playing his home games in front of the Crawford Boxes can't hurt.)

Rogers might not be as appealing with a 4.70 ERA on the year, but he was one of the best pitchers in the AL when healthy in 2025, and he has a 1.77 ERA in his last six starts. He's allowed three earned runs or fewer in each of those six outings, including a start that saw him throw seven innings of one-hit ball against the Dodgers. When he's right, Rogers has shown he can pitch like a frontline starter.

Ward and Rogers would help Houston immensely, but even with their expiring contracts, they won't come cheaply — especially in what figures to be a seller's market. Burrows has had a brutal year, but he's still not even slated to hit arbitration until 2029, and had a ton of value this past offseason. Frey is Houston's third-best prospect per MLB Pipeline.

It's a lot to give up, but if Houston is attempting to win now, they might as well seriously attempt to win now. The Astros probably don't have the pieces to acquire Tarik Skubal or a high-end controllable arm, so this package for Ward and Rogers could be the next-best thing.

Verdict: Yes

Would the Orioles accept this trade?

Minnesota Twins v Houston Astros | Tim Warner/GettyImages

The Orioles would be the harder team to convince here; while they're all but out of contention in the AL East, they're only 4.0 games back of a Wild Card spot. Still, Baltimore is seven games under .500, and even if they can squeak into the playoffs as the third Wild Card team, does anyone expect them to go on a run? The odds of them winning the World Series are slim to none, and they should be looking to trade valuable rentals as a result.

This deal would get the Orioles tons of value back in exchange for two players who might not even be with the team next season. Again, Burrows has been brutal this year, but perhaps with a change of scenery he can show the flashes he did in Pittsburgh in 2025. We saw the O's get the most out of Rogers, another change-of-scenery candidate, so perhaps they can figure out what's gone wrong with Burrows in Rogers' place.

The real prize of the deal is Frey, though. Frey really opened some eyes last season when he posted a .904 OPS in 26 games in Low-A after being drafted in the third round of the 2025 MLB Draft, and while he hasn't been quite as good this season, he has a .753 OPS and 13 stolen bases in 47 games at High-A. His hit tool is a bit of a concern, but Frey has a great eye and more power than he's shown this season while being a better athlete than you'd expect for a 6-foot-6 outfielder. He's probably a couple years away from being big-league ready, but landing a prospect of this caliber for rentals would be good work.

At the end of the day, whether Baltimore is willing to do this deal comes down to where they are in the standings closer to the deadline. If they decide to sell, this deal makes all kinds of sense. If they're buying, they can't afford to do the deal.

Verdict: Yes, if the Orioles commit to selling

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