The Texas Rangers signed Shota Imanaga on Sunday morning to a three-year, $51 million deal. Imanaga was a fan favorite with the Chicago Cubs and, despite some trouble keeping the ball in the park, should perform much better in Arlington. While Rangers fans should view this transaction as a positive — Imanaga had a sub-4 ERA last season and would be a valuable addition alongside Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi and Mackenzie Gore — it may also mean another move is on the way.

Free-agent left-hander Shota Imanaga in agreement on three-year deal with Rangers. Guarantee slightly above Foster Griffin’s $48M. First: @JesseRogersESPN — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 29, 2026

The Rangers are not one pitcher away from making the postseason, barring another miserable season for the entire AL West. Thus, why not trade from their pitching surplus to a team that needs rotation depth? This is where the Atlanta Braves come in. While the Braves did re-sign Tyler Mahle this weekend, there is more work to do.

What a Braves trade for Nathan Eovaldi could look like

Cincinnati Reds v Atlanta Braves | Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/GettyImages

Eovaldi went 11-10 with a 4.20 ERA last season. He still has elite stuff and breaking pitches, and is one of the best strikeout artists in all of baseball. That being said, Eovaldi is on an expiring contract and will make $24 million next season. The Braves have a knack for making trades like this — acquiring veteran pitchers who perhaps need a change of scenery — and Eovaldi fits the Chris Sale mold.

Here's a breakdown of what the Rangers would receive:

In Lodise, the Rangers could plan for a future without Corey Seager at shortstop. Whether the front office wants to admit it or not, that day is coming sooner rather than later.

Murphy was a two-way standout who was selected by the Braves in the first round of the 2022 draft. Injuries have set back his young career, but the Rangers should cash in on his athleticism and upside. He's the Braves No. 10 prospect and MLB-ready.

Hackenberg is little more than a depth piece, but he's far too talented for Triple-A Gwinnett and could serve a long relief role in the Rangers bullpen almost right away.

Braves rotation with Nathan Eovaldi

National League Division Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves - Game Three | Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

Much of this rotation is predicated on injury recovery time. Strider underwent surgery but is on track to be ready for spring training next season — though there have been whispers of the Braves star pitching out of the bullpen. Lopez is injury prone. Spencer Schwellenbach, currently unlisted, could play a role in the rotation as well.

Pitcher ERA Chris Sale 2.16 Nathan Eovaldi 4.20 Tyler Mahle 3.99 Grant Holmes 3.44 Spencer Strider 5.31 Reynaldo Lopez 4.54

If Atlanta's 2026 season taught the front office anything, it's that there is no shortage of capable starting pitchers. The Braves were bit hard by the injury bug last year, and it cost them in the postseason. Atlanta's World Series window is closing fast. If adding Eovaldi via trade helps put them over the top of Milwaukee, Los Angeles and Philadelphia, then so be it.