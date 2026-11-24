To say the Braves' 2026 season ended prematurely would be an understatement, but it's also a phrase that can be used to describe each campaign since 2021, the last time Atlanta won the World Series. As great as Alex Anthopoulos has been in charge of the Braves' baseball operations, he's running out of good will. Braves fans could use a big splash, and thus far have not received one with the lockout less than a week away.

Anthopoulos and the Braves are biding their time in free agency, and rightly so considering the uncertainty that will come with a new CBA, and the assets they already have at their disposal. Yet, why not make a trade? FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray's phone has been lighting up for the past week, and while this deal has yet to cross his desk — and, let's be honest, is a bit of a stretch to begin with — the Braves ought to make a call. Yes, I'm talking about Jacob deGrom, the oft-injured pitcher who, were he to ever remain healthy for a full postseason run, would make a world of difference in a crowded National League.

What a Braves trade for Jacob deGrom would look like

Texas Rangers v Baltimore Orioles | Mitchell Layton/GettyImages

While there's been some talk of the Braves trading Spencer Strider this offseason and perhaps advertising him as a bullpen arm, we won't go so far in this trade scenario. The Braves still believe Strider can play an important role on their pitching staff despite a number of elbow surgeries that suggest otherwise. He, much like deGrom, Chris Sale, Reynaldo Lopez and Spencer Schwellenbach, all come with significant injury risk.

In this trade, the Braves acquire the electric right-hander deGrom, along with his undesirable contract which has at least one year and $37 million left on it plus a club option for 2028 worth $20 million, for three prospects. Here's some information on each.

Alex Lodise : A former second-round pick in 2025, Lodise is 50-grade across the board and jumped through three levels of minor-league ball last season, hitting .272 with an .841 OPS. Lodise is 22 years old, projects to make the majors in 2028, and could be an in-house replacement for Corey Seager.

: A former second-round pick in 2025, Lodise is 50-grade across the board and jumped through three levels of minor-league ball last season, hitting .272 with an .841 OPS. Lodise is 22 years old, projects to make the majors in 2028, and could be an in-house replacement for Corey Seager. Briggs McKenzie : Another top-10 prospect in the Braves system, McKenzie received comparisons to Rangers starting pitcher Mackenzie Gore when he was selected in the fourth round in 2025. While he has yet to see that kind of velocity jump in the minor leagues, he's certainly worth a flyer as a developmental project.

: Another top-10 prospect in the Braves system, McKenzie received comparisons to Rangers starting pitcher Mackenzie Gore when he was selected in the fourth round in 2025. While he has yet to see that kind of velocity jump in the minor leagues, he's certainly worth a flyer as a developmental project. Drue Hackenberg: At 24 years old and just barely in the Braves top-30 prospects, Hackenberg is trending in the wrong direction. Still, much of his struggles in 2025 can be blamed on an oblique injury. At full strength, Hackenberg can provide rotation depth over the course of a long MLB season. He's expecting a call in 2027.

Braves projected starting rotation if they trade for Jacob deGrom

Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale (51) Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pitcher 2026 ERA Chris Sale 2.16 Jacob deGrom 4.20 Grant Holmes 3.44 Reynaldo Lopez 4.54 Spencer Schwellenbach 3.23 (career) Joey Wentz 5.57

Would the Rangers agree to this trade for Jacob deGrom?

If the Rangers couldn't make the postseason as part of the worst division arguably in MLB history last year, why would they believe in this group to take a significant step forward in 2027? deGrom has just two years left on his contract, and dealing him now ensures the Rangers can get something back for one of the most electric pitchers in the game. Unfortunately, that same deal and his poor injury history could limit that return. Two top-10 prospects and another MLB-ready rotation piece is plenty, or at least a conversation starter.

As for the Braves, deGrom's $37 million price tag in 2027 is a big pill to swallow. However, even if a salary cap were implemented in the next CBA, the Braves would likely have an on ramp to meet those requirements. That's where deGrom's club option in 2028 comes in.