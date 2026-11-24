The MLB lockout is a week away, which could leave baseball dormant well into the summer months. There's so much uncertainty around the cap situation and MLB's labor rules moving forward, which could force front offices to take a more reserved approach in the coming days. Do not expect a ton of blockbuster trades at the 11th hour.

Then again, perhaps this is a golden opportunity for ambitious general managers to throw caution to the wind and get something explosive done. These blockbuster trades will not happen, for one reason or another, but there are strong cases to be made. Please allow me to get ... creative.

Jacob Wilson to the Braves

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Jacob Wilson inked a seven-year, $70 million contract extension after his breakout rookie season, but his batting average dipped from .311 to .266 in year two, with a sub-.300 on-base percentage and a .685 OPS. He remains lights-out as a defender, but Wilson's elite contact skills are weighed down by a negligible walk rate and a severe absence of power.

The Athletics need to start trading bats for pitchers. Wilson is only 24 years old, and while he could rekindle the magic of that rookie season, one can't help but feel like he's already a fully realized player. Is he ever going to hit for power? Probably not. He swings at everything and puts the ball in play more often than not, but his approach is flawed.

The Atlanta Braves need a quality shortstop who can drive in runs behind their middle-order boppers. For the A's, 24-year-old Hurston Waldrep — who put up a 2.88 ERA in 56.1 innings as a rookie in 2025, before injuries knocked him off course — is a great upside bet, while 20-year-old southpaw Briggs McKenzie (Atlanta's No. 5 prospect, per MLB Pipeline) could develop into a mid-rotation arm by the time Wilson is halfway through his contract.

Ivan Herrera to the Yankees

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Ivan Herrera has three years left on his contract. He floats between DH and catcher for the St. Louis Cardinals, hitting .241 with 19 home runs and a .735 OPS last season. He's only a year removed, however, from posting an .837 OPS with comparable power metrics. Herrera has a very advanced plate approach from the right-handed side, which the New York Yankees could use. He does not strike out much and he draws more than his share of walks, meaning a naturally inflated on-base percentage.

For the Cardinals, Carlos Lagrange (New York's No. 3 prospect) immediately becomes the highest-upside pitcher in their clubhouse. Injuries halted his momentum last season, but the stuff is electric. It's all about refining his command now. Ben Hess (No. 5 prospect) is a burly right-hander; while not as flashy as Lagrange, he may be closer to a surefire MLB starter at this stage. St. Louis needs to bolster its rotation to crack the postseason.

Sandy Alcantara to the Cubs

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The Miami Marlins love Sandy Alcantara. He has been a mainstay in trade rumors for years, but the Marlins keep turning away suitors en masse. He's on an expiring contract now, but Miami could view Alcantara — and their increasingly solid pitching staff — as the key to a Wild Card push in 2027. Or, they can finally cash in.

Alcantara is not the flashiest pitcher, but durability is its own superpower. Just two years removed from Tommy John surgery, the 31-year-old led the National League in innings pitched (214.0), recording 33 starts and three relief appearances. For a team like the Chicago Cubs, with almost an entire rotation entering free agency, Alcantara's stalwart nature ought to be highly appealing.

It will be tough to squeeze value out of expiring contracts before a lockout, but if the Marlins can acquire former top prospect Matt Shaw, who's without a steady role in the Cubs' lineup despite his positional flexibility, there's potential for long-term gains. Right-hander Brooks Caple (Chicago's No. 9 prospect) replenishes Miami's pitching depth on the back end, as he could make his Major League debut in 2027.

CJ Abrams to the Guardians

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The Washington Nationals resisted the urge to trade CJ Abrams at his absolute peak of value in 2026, but now he's entering his penultimate season under contract (and there's a nonzero chance the lockout could result in early free agency moving forward). Enter the Cleveland Guardians, who desperately need a signature power bat to get over the hump in October.

Abrams can either DH or take over at shortstop — or even move to the outfield — depending on how Cleveland views the immediate MLB outlook for ex-top prospect Angel Genao. In turn, Washington acquires the rotation depth in needs with southpaw Joey Cantillo (under club control through 2031) and replaces Abrams with a Gold Glove-caliber shortstop in Brayan Rocchio (under club control through 2029). Rocchio is also coming off of his best offensive season to date, with 15 homers and a .705 OPS. Cooper Ingle, a 23-year-old catcher and Cleveland's No. 4 prospect, could join the Nats lineup in 2027 after posting a .932 OPS in Triple-A last season.

Rafael Devers to the Diamondbacks

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The San Francisco Giants desperately want to shed salary and Rafael Devers' contract is perhaps their greatest burden, even after he delivered spectacular results at the plate in 2026. The Arizona Diamondbacks could view this as a prime opportunity to land a difference-maker at minimal cost to their farm system.

Devers cranked 37 homers with an .865 OPS last season. First base was Arizona's weakest position by a significant margin. with Devers, suddenly it becomes one of their strongest. His $31.4 million AAV contract will almost certainly age poorly by the 2030s, but the Diamondbacks are closer than a lot of folks realize to competing for a World Series right now. And that's the ultimate goal.

The Giants won't ask for too much in return; the salary dump is the primary sell here. LuJames Groover (Arizona's No. 9 prospect) made his MLB debut last season and could tag-team with Bryce Eldridge to replace Devers' at-bats at first base. Right-hander Wellington Aracena, Arizona's No. 15 prospect, could be in line for a bullpen role next season. Carson Kerce, No. 7 in the D-backs pipeline, is still in Single-A and will require more patience, but he's a talented kid.

Mason Miller to the Yankees

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The Yankees already have a solid bullpen after David Bednar accepted the qualifying offer, but there's always room to improve. New York has the most potent lineup in the American League and a killer rotation besides. Trading extra depth to form the best bullpen in the Majors could turn the Yankees into a bonafide superpower. Yankees fans would tell you it's been too long since New York occupied that status.

After trading the No. 3 prospect in all of baseball to acquire Miller, the San Diego Padres won't part without a substantial return package. Thankfully, the Yankees have a deep bench when it comes to their pitching staff. Ryan Weathers, who put up a 3.60 ERA in 25 starts last season, doesn't even have a clear home in the rotation. New York also sacrifices its top two prospects — 20-year-old shortstop Dax Kilby and 23-year-old right-hander Elmer Rodriguez — but such is the price of greatness.

If the Yankees can consistently build a bridge from their multiple elite starters to Bednar (2.47 ERA) and Miller (1.67 ERA) come October, good luck knocking them out in a seven-game series.

Cristopher Sanchez to the Athletics

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Look, the Philadelphia Phillies need to tread carefully here, as Cristopher Sanchez was arguably the most valuable pitcher in MLB last season. The surface numbers declined late, but Sanchez still finished with a 2.91 ERA and 2.80 FIP across 33 starts, eclipsing 200 innings pitched for the second straight campaign.

Why trade him? Well, Philadelphia can still headline its rotation with Zack Wheeler and Jesus Luzardo. Top prospect Gage Wood is coming up quickly behind them, too. Moreover, the Phillies desperately need to a) get younger and b) add meaningful power to the lineup. This trade accomplishes that multiple times over.

Leo De Vries, the aforementioned No. 3 prospect in all of baseball, is ready for The Show before his 21st birthday. He's a potential franchise cornerstone with five strong tools at shortstop (or third base, if Philly remains committed to Trea Turner). Henry Bolte, meanwhile, made his MLB debut last season at 22 years old, with a .764 OPS and strong defensive metrics in center field. Southpaw Gage Jump effectively replaces Sanchez; he struggled to a 5.47 ERA as a rookie, but the Phillies' strong track record of pitcher development — plus getting him out of a Minor League ballpark — could induce major improvement in a very short timespan.

For the A's, this is a chance to add a perennial Cy Young candidate to a perennially awful rotation. We know they boast ample offensive talent, but there's no chance for a White Sox-esque revival without significant improvement on the pitching front. Sanchez is super durable, he's locked up on a favorable deal through 2033 and he's also an elite ground-ball pitcher, which should counteract the potential ill effects of pitching in Sacramento.

Paul Skenes to the White Sox

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The Pittsburgh Pirates are up against a ticking clock with Paul Skenes, as there's zero hope for a contract extension. He won't re-sign with the Chicago White Sox either, but that does not mean a team shouldn't pay top dollar for a three-year run of Skenes on arbitration. The White Sox are further along the competitive timeline than Pittsburgh and can afford the "risk" of acquiring a 24-year-old Cy Young winner.

It will not come cheap. Miguel Vargas is beloved in the South Side and he finished with a higher fWAR (5.3) than Skenes (4.2) last season. Vargas' dominance feels slightly unsustainable, but the metrics under the hood are no joke. Pittsburgh also acquires Chicago's former top pitching prospects in Hagen Smith (already an elite reliever) and Noah Schultz (worth the patience). Both could stretch back out as starters in 2027, hoping to amplify a Pirates rotation that underperformed its talent level in 2026. Caleb Bonemer (Chicago's No. 2 prospect) is a 21-year-old infielder on the MLB fast track. Pittsburgh fans would love to dream on an infield trio of Vargas, Bonemer and Konnor Griffin, methinks.

Elly De La Cruz to the Dodgers

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The Los Angeles Dodgers have the best farm system in baseball, with three outfield prospects in MLB Pipeline's top 50 and room for maybe one of them on the big-league roster. The Dodgers are wary of the lockout and potential long-term cap implications, but there's no reason not to trade for a 24-year-old superstar barely on the doorstep of arbitration.

Elly De La Cruz can solidify a soft spot in L.A.'s middle infield and give the Dodgers the youth their current core lacks. No team has a better chance of landing De Le Cruz in free agency three years from now, so the Dodgers are merely pushing the timeline forward a bit. Even after trading outfielders Josue De Paula (LAD's No. 1 prospect) and Mike Sirota (No. 3 prospect), plus right-hander Christian Zazueta (No. 5 prospect), this farm system would remain plenty strong.

For the Cincinnati Reds, it's a chance to sell high on De La Cruz as their competitive window shrinks. De Paula was awesome in his first taste of MLB action; Sirota and Zazueta should both debut in the Majors sometime soon. There's a chance all three pop and De La Cruz's spectacular production is barely even missed.

Yordan Alvarez to the Mariners

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The Houston Astros have made a concerted effort to shed salary and retool their barren farm system in recent years. Yordan Alvarez's contract is a drop in the bucket relative to his production, but there's reason to believe Houston — after leading the American League in home runs last season — can afford to trade the MVP at the height of his value and still come away a better and more well-rounded team.

As it so happens, Houston's own division rivals own one of the best farm systems in MLB. The Seattle Mariners are also desperate for an offensive boost after their star-studded lineup collapsed in 2026. Alvarez is probably the steadiest slugger in MLB; if Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh can look more like their 2025 selves, suddenly Seattle is the team to beat.

The Mariners are still operating at a surplus in the rotation after trading Bryce Miller to Kansas City. Ryan Sloan, their No. 2 prospect, is a potential frontline ace on the MLB precipice. The Astros really need a headliner besides Hunter Brown. Outfielders Michael Arroyo (Seattle's No. 3 prospect) and Lazaro Montes (No. 4 prospect) are MLB-ready sluggers who made strong first impressions in 2026. This trade has win-win potential.