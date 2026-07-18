This Braves-Tigers trade proposal for Tarik Skubal would upend the NL race

The Atlanta Braves are locked in a tight race for the NL East crown, with both Philadelphia and Miami hot on their heels. Atlanta got out to a huge lead early in the campaign, only to hit a skid in the months of June and July. Injuries across the board have made an impact, and few front office execs know the perils of poor depth better than Braves president Alex Anthopoulos.

It's not hard to find young and exciting pitchers in the Braves' farm system, but it's unclear if Atlanta can trust the likes of Owen Murphy or J.R. Ritchie in a postseason environment. With the Bryce Elder comedown in full effect, the Braves could really use another ace to anchor the rotation behind Chris Sale. The dream target, as ever, is Detroit Tigers fireballer Tarik Skubal.

This Braves-Tigers trade sends Tarik Skubal eastward

The Tigers, always a hotbed for pitching development, load up on young arms to backfill Skubal's rotation spot. Atlanta, meanwhile, pays a premium for the best possible rental, establishing the most potent one-two punch in the majors. Sale and Skubal is dangerous enough to keep the Dodgers up at night and plant the seeds of doubt in Philadelphia, where their own pitching excellence is too often undercut by a paper-thin lineup.

Why the Braves do this trade

Tarik Skubal - Detroit Tigers | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Skubal returned in record time from elbow surgery this season. While he's not quite living up to the Cy Young heights of yore, the 29-year-old southpaw continues to exhibit an uncommon blend of power and finesse. He exerts total command over the strike zone, with a 3.7 percent walk rate and 30.0 percent strikeout rate.

His 3.09 ERA and 0.95 WHIP remains elite, with 89 strikeouts in 75.2 innings. And if history tells us anything, it's that Skubal will only get better as he puts more distance between himself and the injury. Skubal has a career 2.04 ERA in the postseason, which is ultimately what it comes down to for Atlanta. The Braves are all-in with a veteran roster that has spent the last two years sidetracked by injuries. We've seen this Braves core accomplish great things in October, but the window is closing rapidly. Skubal can help prop it open — at least for another year.

Risk is inherent to a trade like this. Skubal almost certainly walks in free agency. Anthopoulos and the Braves front office almost never pay sticker price on a free agent, instead preferring to extend stars well ahead of schedule, when the price tag pales in comparison to their ultimate production.

Skubal has a chance to net $400 million-plus on the open market. Nothing in Braves history tells us Atlanta would even approach $400 million. That said, Skubal moves the needle toward a World Series more than any other potentially available trade chip. While there is risk, yes, prospects are never guaranteed MLB success. If the Braves can keep Spencer Schwellenbach, Owen Murphy and J.R. Ritchie to take up the mantle in Skubal's eventual absence, it becomes easy to stomach the loss of Caminiti, Waldrep and Fuentes.

You will win postseason games on the strength of Sale and Skubal alone. The Dodgers are the only National League team with less raw talent than Atlanta. As the Blue Jays proved last October, L.A. is good, but not infallible. If Sale and Skubal are taking the mound multiple times in a seven-game series, you can bet Atlanta has a chance. A chance is all you can hope for in baseball.

Why the Tigers do this trade

Hurston Waldrep - Atlanta Braves | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit still has a puncher's chance at securing a Wild Card spot. In the current American League landscape, a puncher's chance is awfully appealing. There aren't any juggernauts standing in the Tigers' way. That said, Detroit needs to seriously consider the future ramifications of refusing to deal Skubal in a potentially lost season. Detroit's World Series odds are incredibly low. The go-for-it mentality is admirable, but losing Skubal to free agency for nothing in return would be a franchise-altering missed opportunity. Especially when he's coming off of elbow surgery and more vulnerable than usual.

The Braves would need to win a highly competitive bidding war. The Tigers can stoke the flames and encourage contenders from every corner of the MLB landscape to put their best foot forward. That should leave multiple godfather offers on the table, even for a souped-up rental.

Months ago, USA Today's Bob Nightengale pegged the asking price at a top-100 prospect and another top-10 team prospect. This package satisfies those demands and then some.

Cam Caminiti, the 19-year-old southpaw whom Atlanta selected 24th overall in the 2024 MLB Draft, is the Braves' No. 1 prospect (ranked No. 42 overall at MLB Pipeline). He will need more seasoning in the minors, but Atlanta can sweeten the pot with a couple more MLB-ready arms in Hurston Waldrep and Didier Fuentes.

Waldrep was the Braves' No. 4 prospect last season, before he graduated from prospect status. Fuentes was slotted at No. 12. The 24-year-old Waldrep put up a 2.88 ERA and 1.89 WHIP across 56.1 innings in 2025, his first extended taste of MLB action. Atlanta has since relegated him to the minors after he struggled in his return from injury, but there's a clear path to Waldrep positively impacting Detroit's rotation this season. He could help them sustain a playoff push.

Fuentes, who made his debut last season at the ripe age of 20, is currently throwing gas out of the bullpen for Atlanta, with a 2.65 ERA and 1.21 WHIP across 37.1 innings. Detroit needs bullpen help as much as anything at the deadline. Fuentes can take on a high-leverage role in the short term, while potentially being stretched back out as a starter in the years to come.

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