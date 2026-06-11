This Cubs-Rockies trade could save Chicago's rotation with no time to spare

The next move hinges on whether the Cubs are willing to part with a top prospect and a young left-hander to address their urgent needs.

The Chicago Cubs need starting pitching help like most of us need air. If the Cubs are going to turn their recent struggles around, what they're lacking most is depth. Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Jed Hoyer could even consider selling off some of their assets if the Cubs fall below .500 by the MLB trade deadline in early August. For the sake of Cubs fans who entered the season with sky-high expectations, let's hope that doesn't happen.

As the Cubs battle the lowly Rockies in a three-game set on Thursday (having already lost the first on Wednesday), it's time to hit the reset button. While Hoyer shouldn't shy away of picking this team apart — such as trading outfielder Seiya Suzuki, who is in a contract year — should they fail to meet expectations by August, he could provide them with a short-term boost by dealing for Tomoyuki Sugano.

What a Cubs-Rockies trade for Tomoyuki Sugano would look like

Colorado Rockies v Los Angeles Dodgers | Harry How/GettyImages

So, why Sugano? First and foremost, the Japanese right-hander is in the midst of the best year of his brief MLB career. Sugano has a 4.08 ERA in 13 starts, and is fresh off holding the Cubs to three runs in five innings on Wednesday night. Sugano's most recent five starts suggest the time to trade for him is now, not later.

May 16: 5 IP, 7 H, 2 ER

May 22: 6.2 IP, 6 H, 2 ER

May 27: 4.2 IP, 6 H, 3 ER

June 2: 5 IP, 5 H, 2 ER

June 9: 5 IP, 6 H, 3 ER

That's a large enough sample size for the Cubs to go all-in. The good news for Chicago is that Sugano shouldn't be all that expensive. He signed with the Rockies on a one-year, $5.1 million, most of which will be bought and paid for within the next week as we near the halfway mark of the 2026 season. So, why not make a small splash?

Would the Cubs make this trade?

If the Cubs want to trade for Sugano right now, they're going to have to overpay some. While Sugano is on an expiring deal and likely a back-end starting pitcher when the rest of the Cubs rotation actually returns from injury, for now he is their best hope. That means trading away Kaleb Wing, their 2025 fourth-round pick and No. 11 prospect, along with Piere Coppola, a 23-year-old left-hander who has a sub-3 ERA in Single-A Myrtle Beach.

Verdict: Yes

Would the Rockies make this trade?

While the Rockies came out the gate hot, they have quickly come back down to earth. Colorado is last place in the NL West, and second-to-last in our latest MLB Power Rankings. If I were a betting man, they'll be 30th on that list soon enough. Sugano is a solid starting pitcher, but he doesn't fit the Rockies competitive window, which is still years away following a record-setting horrible 2025 campaign. Colorado needs prospects, and Wing is a legitimate piece to build around. He projects as an MLB starter one day. Coppola is a depth piece who perhaps one day could break through to the high minor-league levels.

Perhaps the Rockies could take a chance and hold onto Sugano until the deadline. In doing so, they also risk poor performance.

Verdict: Yes

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