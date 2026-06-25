This Phillies-Reds trade puts Philly in position to snatch the NL East from Atlanta

The Philadelphia Phillies are one of the hottest teams in baseball since the switch to Don Mattingly. The Atlanta Braves, meanwhile, are on an extended skid in June, with their lead in the NL East dwindling to 4.5 games.

Atlanta still has a roster built to withstand turbulence and contend, but we've seen the Phillies sneak up from behind and swipe the division crown before. Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper and Brandon Marsh are enjoying All-Star-caliber seasons, while the top of Philly's rotation is damn near impenetrable. That should empower Phillies exec Dave Dombrowski to operate with aggression ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

One potential trade partner: the slumping Cincinnati Reds, who are now five games below .500 and 12.5 games behind first-place Milwaukee in the NL Central.

This Phillies-Reds trade lands Spencer Steer, Brady Singer in Philadelphia

The Phillies acquire two win-now players who address immediate needs in outfielder Spencer Steer and starting pitcher Brady Singer. Steer has an extra year on his contract and is the sort of right-handed power bat Philadelphia has long needed in the outfield. Singer, on an expiring contract, has struggled this season, but he's durable. His track record is enough for Philadelphia to believe in him as a short-term alternative to either Aaron Nola or Alan Rangel. Their rotation depth is far too tenuous at the moment.

For the Reds, it's a chance to stock the farm system with three top-15 prospects from the Phillies pipeline, headlined by 21-year-old outfielder Dante Nori, a speedy left-handed outfielder with a refined hit tool.

Why the Phillies say yes

Spencer Steer - Cincinnati Reds | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Steer isn't without his shortcomings, but the Phillies simply cannot hit left-handed pitching right now. The 28-year-old outfielder has a 1.067 OPS in such matchups this season. He's far less successful against right-handed pitching (.660 OPS), but Philadelphia has Gabriel Rincones Jr. and other viable platoon options.

Steer would presumably operate as Philadelphia's primary right fielder, but he can play all over the infield too. He's not the sharpest defender, so viewing him as a long-term Alec Bohm replacement at third base is probably a stretch. But he can relieve Bryson Stott at second in unfavorable matchups or give the Phillies an avenue to bumping Stott over to the hot corner, if such a change is ever of interest to them.

Brady Singer has an inflated 4.81 ERA across 15 starts and 73.0 innings this season, and the underlying metrics aren't much better. He has, however, started 32 games in each of his last two seasons. For a Phillies team with such precarious depth on the mound, Singer is a useful insurance plan. If he can rediscover last season's form, he's maybe even an upgrade over Nola or Rangel come October. The Phils need a better fourth arm for the playoffs behind Cristopher Sánchez, Zack Wheeler and Jesús Luzardo.

This trade fills two critical gaps in the Phillies roster. Is it enough to overcome the Dodgers, Brewers or even the Braves in the playoffs? That remains to be seen, but it should prove beneficial as Philadelphia jockeys for the division crown.

Why the Reds say yes

Dante Nori - Italy | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Nori (Philadelphia's No. 5 prospect at MLB Pipeline) starred for Italy in the World Baseball Classic this past spring. At 21 years old, he has 12 stolen bases and a .667 OPS across 52 Double-A games this season. Nori's power — or lack thereof — caps his ceiling, but he has a compact, accurate swing and tends to wreak havoc as a runner. He can also cover a wide range in the outfield, with the potential to become an above-average center fielder, which would be enough to sustain positive value in MLB.

He could crack the Reds roster as soon as next season, providing a quick successor to Steer's outfield reps. The Phillies also cough up a couple promising young arms in Moisés Chace (No. 8 prospect) and Wen-Hui Pan (No. 12 prospect).

Chace, a 23-year-old righty, profiles more as a back-end starter, with the potential to crack the rotation in lieu of Singer as soon as 2027. He's still rehabbing from an elbow injury that he suffered midway through last season, but his fastball can touch the high 90s with ample elusiveness. His changeup is a plus secondary pitch and he can mix in a slider or cutter. Chace will need to prove his durability and find the strike zone more frequently, but if he can pair his stuff with better command post-Tommy John, the Reds could end up very happy with their end of this trade.

Pan, also 23, is more of a reliever, with a fastball-splitter combo that he leans on heavily. The stuff is electric and he's on the right side of Tommy John surgery, with a 3.05 ERA and 27 strikeouts across 20.2 minor league innings this season. Philadelphia has already promoted Pan from Single-A to Double-A within the span of a few months, which means he's on an accelerated timeline with the potential to join the Reds bullpen sooner than later, if traded.

The Reds beef up their long-term pitching pipeline and effectively lay the groundwork to replace Steer, who probably wouldn't last beyond the offseason on an expiring contract anyway. This trade has strong win-win potential for two teams on diverging paths.

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