4 realistic Phillies trades that would finally end the Andrew Painter experiment for good

With Painter out of the picture, the team needs reliable starters to bolster a rotation that has struggled all season.

The Philadelphia Phillies officially demoted former top prospect Andrew Painter to Triple-A after his disastrous start on Wednesday afternoon, in which he allowed six earned runs across just two innings against the middling Marlins. Painter posted a 7.06 ERA through his first 14 appearances at the MLB level.

It's only natural to sound the alarm bells — especially with a fan base as unforgiving as Philadelphia's is. Tommy John completely nuked Painter's fastball; he has strong secondary stuff, and it's much too early to write him off completely, but he's just not an MLB-caliber starter until he can add some sort of life or deception to his primary offering.

In the meantime, Bryse Wilson is not good enough to start regularly for a team with playoff aspirations either. So here are the replacements Philly can target.

RHP Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray - Boston Red Sox | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Sonny Gray has done his job for the Red Sox, despite the team around him crumbling. He has a 3.12 ERA across 13 starts, with 55 strikeouts in 69.1 innings. Gray has less overwhelming stuff than he did at his peak, but the 36-year-old still exhibits impressive command over the strike zone. His sweeper remains a deadly put-away pitch, which plays beautifully off of his cutter and four-seam fastball.

Gray is in the final year of his contract. The Cardinals paid off a significant portion of Gray's salary when trading him to Boston last winter, so he's an affordable rental. The Phillies can probably get Gray in the building without selling the farm, but given all that Boston gave up to acquire him, the Red Sox will want something of value in return.

Cade Obermueller, Philadelphia's second-round pick in 2025, is on an accelerated timeline. The former Iowa standout is already pitching well in Single-A at 22 years old, with a sharp fastball-slider combo that projects well toward a mid-rotation ceiling in the Majors. Boston can add him to a deep pipeline of pitchers, with hopes Obermueller is ready for the MLB spotlight in a couple years.

RHP Sandy Alcántara

Sandy Alcántara - Miami Marlins | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Another potential rental with a tinge of irony, as the Phillies traditionally punish Sandy Alcántara (see: 6 IP, 8 H, 4 R on Wednesday). The Marlins may be loathe to trade within the division, but if Miami could stomach the Jesús Luzardo deal, sending Alcántara to Philly midway through a lost season would sting considerably less.

The surface-level numbers aren't great for Alcántara this season, with a 4.18 ERA through 16 starts and 103.1 innings. But he's incredibly durable on a game-to-game basis and he's quietly underperforming his metrics. Alcántara hasn't lost much velocity post-Tommy John and he's generally quite adept at limiting damage, pairing a low walk rate and a high ground-ball rate.

The Phillies' league-worst defense isn't the dream match for Alcántara's specific skill set, but the former Cy Young winner is a damn fine mid-rotation option in place of Painter's weekly shellings.

Miami gets a nice haul in return, with 23-year-old Moisés Chace on the MLB radar for 2027 and 20-year-old Ramon Marquez presenting a bit more long-term upside. Keaton Anthony continues to hit extremely well in Triple-A; first basemen who hit for contact aren't exactly a valued archetype, but Anthony's production is hard to deny. He could join the Marlins as soon as this season.

RHP Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo - Kansas City Royals | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Seth Lugo continues to get the job done despite spooky underlying metrics (5.30 xERA) and the unceasing approach of Father Time. At 36 years old but still signed through next season, Lugo offers Philadelphia a 1.5-season window to maximize whatever is left in the tank. A recent All-Star and Gold Glove winner, Lugo is a durable pitcher who's all about finesse.

With up to nine pitches at his command — mostly fastball and curveball variants — Lugo does not generate a ton of swing-and-miss. And yet, he has a 3.86 ERA across 79.1 innings this season. He can mix and match speeds, locations and shapes as well as any pitcher in baseball. He keeps hitters guessing, and it keeps on working.

Again, the Phillies' abysmal defense is a potential issue. Lugo gets hit around a lot, and while he does a reasonable job of keeping batted balls in playable areas of the field, the Phillies won't offer the same defensive edge that Lugo benefits from in Kansas City. Still, the extra year of club control could appeal to Philadelphia, as there's no telling when Painter will be ready to assume that fifth spot in the rotation again.

Kansas City trades Lugo before any regression, which hit him like a Mack truck down the stretch of last season. The Phillies needn't sacrifice any premium prospects for Lugo, but the Royals should value Griffin Burkholder as a right-handed bat in the outfield. Wen-Hui Pan is on the MLB fast track as a reliever, while Sean Youngerman's excellent command on the mound points toward a future back-end rotation role for the 21-year-old.

LHP Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal - Detroit Tigers | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This golden goose of MLB trade season in 2026 is Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, the two-time reigning AL Cy Young winner. Detroit almost certainly prefers to keep Skubal, but he's a free agent in a few months and it does not feel like the Tigers will climb out of their current hole, still 14 games below .500 and 9.5 games behind the first-place White Sox in the AL Central.

The Phillies will have a tough time outbidding the Dodgers and other top contenders with deep farm systems. That said, if Dave Dombrowski is aggressive enough, Philadelphia can at least put a compelling offer on the table. There's a world in which Andrew Painter or current No. 1 prospect Aidan Miller enters the equation, but Philadelphia would probably prefer to avoid that.

Gage Wood probably has a higher valuation than Painter at this stage anyway. The former Arkansas standout is on an accelerated track to the Show, promoted to Double-A after just nine starts at lower levels. Philadelphia's first-round pick in 2025, Wood is a power righty with a dominant fastball, which he leans on heavily with tremendous success.

Aroon Escobar is another Phillies prospect on the MLB doorstep, with an extremely balanced plate approach and sharp instincts as a base-runner and defender. Gabriel Rincones Jr., recently called up to the Majors in lieu of an injured Adolis García, offers tantalizing power from the left side. And Alex McFarlane is blitzing Double-A hitters these days, and could help the Tigers bullpen this season if needed.

Are the Phillies willing to sacrifice this much for a rental? The odds of Skubal re-signing are higher than zero, but not by much. We know the Dodgers, Mets and other big-market clubs will enter the chat come December. Even if the Phillies view this as a half-year, all-in investment, however, it's probably worth the swing. This core won't remain competitive forever.

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