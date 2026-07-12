This Phillies-Tigers trade for Tarik Skubal is in Dave Dombrowski's playbook

Tarik Skubal has told those close to him that he wants to remain in Detroit for the rest of the season, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The Tigers are also unlikely to trade Skubal just yet, as they're just a few games out of the AL Wild Card race and have the best record in the American League since June 1. Yet, Skubal would easily be the best player available at the deadline, and he's likely to walk after this season. Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris must take that all into account.

Skubal starts against the Phillies in Detroit on Sunday. It's the final game before the All-Star Break, and by most accounts could be a tryout of sorts. The Phillies don't need starting pitching, sure, but one look around the National League at fellow contenders Atlanta, Milwaukee and Los Angeles proves they could use more. It doesn't help that Skubal himself has been linked to all three of those teams.

What the Phillies would have to give up in a Tarik Skubal trade

If this trade package looks familiar, it's because I pitched it in a similar story just last week. Wood was a first-round pick just last year out of Arkansas. He's quickly making his way up the minor-league ranks and should make his MLB debut sometime next season. He's a top-100 prospect in all of baseball per MLB Pipeline and Baseball America. Wood is scheduled to start the Futures Game at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday afternoon, and could sway the Tigers to act on their Skubal trade urges despite their recent success. He's just that good, and the Phillies farm system doesn't offer much else other than Aiden Miller, who is off-limits, especially for a rental.

I'm a bit higher on Nori than most. His 55-hit tool is underrated, though his sub-.700 OPS in Double-A suggests he needs some work in that department. What Nori can offer right away is a base-stealing threat. It's his best attribute and he can create havoc when he actually gets on base. DeMartini has a .793 OPS in Reading and the Tigers could use more depth at third base given the struggles of Colt Keith to acclimate to the MLB level.

What has to happen for Phillies to trade for Tarik Skubal?

MLB: FEB 23 Spring Training Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

I mean look, a Phillies trade for Skubal is a bit unrealistic as of this writing. They have bigger needs to address at the deadline than the starting rotation. However, the emergence of the Dodgers and Brewers in Skubal trade talks (though the latter could search for a cheaper option as well) could prompt Dave Dombrowski to call his former employer. The veteran executive isn't afraid to swing for the fences at the deadline, and the Phillies World Series window isn't as open as it once was. Much of their core is aging, even in the rotation.

For the Phillies to swing a trade for Skubal, they'd need to get comfortable dealing Wood, who is one of the best starting pitching prospects in baseball and could contribute to their rotation as early as next season. That's far from a sure thing, though. It also doesn't help that Andrew Painter, once considered the Phillies ace of the future, has struggled to acclimate to the majors. He has a 7.06 ERA this season.

Pitcher ERA Tarik Skubal 3.06 Cristopher Sanchez 2.62 Zack Wheeler 2.28 Jesus Luzardo 3.51 Aaron Nola 5.75

Per the table above, Nola can't really be depended upon in a playoff series. Adding Skubal would give the Phillies four legitimate starters come the postseason without having to go to Nola or Painter, something that ought to comfort the fanbase in what started as a disappointing series in Philly.

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