This Red Sox-Tigers trade could flip the AL Wild Card race upside down

The Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers are both climbing the AL Wild Card standings and could become trade partners before the deadline.

The Boston Red Sox completed their sweep of the Mets on Sunday, marking their ninth victory in a 10-game span. After a horrendous start to the campaign, interim manager Chad Tracy has Boston on the upswing. The Red Sox are now 46-48, just a half-game behind Seattle for the final AL Wild Card spot.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Tigers are on a similar surge, although back-to-back losses to Philadelphia send them into the All-Star break on a low note. The Tigers are 3.5 games back of Seattle. Both teams could operate as buyers at the deadline; both could, in theory, operate as sellers. But is there a world in which two teams jockeying for postseason position come together on a deal? It might look something like this.

This Red Sox-Tigers trade sends Casey Mize to Boston

Detroit acquires two Minor League arms from the Red Sox, a team with no shortage of up-and-comers on the mound. In return, Boston addresses immediate injury concerns with a half-year rental of Casey Mize, who has a sterling 2.79 ERA and 0.99 WHIP across 14 starts and 77.1 innings. In the final year of his contract, the 29-year-old right-hander has a dramatically better ERA and FIP (2.69) than he did last season, when he was named to his first MLB All-Star team.

Why the Red Sox do this trade

Casey Mize - Detroit Tigers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boston is the hottest team in the American League, which carries extra weight considering just how weak the AL feels right now. There are five above-.500 teams in the AL right now. Just five! And of those teams, the Yankees — whom Boston recently dismantled in a four-game series — are the only team built like a traditional postseason contender.

The Red Sox were never short on talent. The lineup has come around. Caleb Durbin is no longer the worst qualified hitter in the Majors. Willson Contreras should sneak into the MVP race at his current pace. Meanwhile, despite an onslaught of injuries, the pitching staff has continued apace. Boston has one of the deepest reservoirs of young pitching talent in the league.

Ironically, it's that depth that allows them to push a few chips in and add an immediate upgrade. While it seems like Eduardo Rivera, Payton Sandoval and others can step up in a pinch, the Red Sox IL is a who's-who of talented pitchers right now: Garrett Crochet, Ranger Suárez, Connelly Early, Johan Oviedo. Rather than banking on less proven options for the stretch run, with World Series contention still not entirely out of reach, Boston should look for a proven All-Star like Mize.

Mize's numbers are just as strong under the hood. He offers elite command and a killer three-pitch combo, leaning primarily on his four-seam fastball, which generates significant arm-side run and against which opponents are hitting .213 with a .337 slugging percentage.

Mize would join Sonny Gray, Ranger Suárez and either Payton Tolle or Jake Bennett to form a fearsome rotation come October, even with Crochet out of the mix. If he's a rental and only a rental, this trade is still worth the swing for Boston.

Why the Tigers do this trade

Tyler Uberstine - Boston Red Sox | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit backfills its depth chart with a couple talented pitching prospects. Tyler Uberstine, a 27-year-old sidearm reliever, could help the Tigers this season. The bullpen has been a real point of weakness for Detroit. While Mize is still the more valuable player, this trade could allow the Tigers to cash in on a soon-to-be free agent at peak value while also addressing an area of need.

Boston's No. 13 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, Uberstine made his bones in the Red Sox system as a starter and reached fairly impressive heights, but Boston has focused primarily on shaping him for a bullpen role in 2026. The Tigers could plug Uberstine into a relief spot for the stretch run while keeping open the possibility for him to stretch back out as a starter down the road.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Marcus Phillips, Boston's No. 8 prospect, is more of a long-term play. He has a 6.26 ERA across 46.0 innings in High-A this season, but it's unwise to get bogged down in numbers so early in a pitcher's development. Phillips hurls a 60-grade fastball that can touch triple digits, with a high-spin slider and a promising changeup. He needs to lock in his command, but the talent is evident and Detroit develops pitchers as well as any organization in baseball.

If the Tigers can turn Mize's expiring contract into a future mid-rotation arm and an immediate bullpen contributor, that feels like a win.

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