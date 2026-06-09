This Tigers distraction is no longer worth defending

The team's young core and current standings create a pivotal moment that could determine major changes in the dugout.

Recent events have highlighted a lack of discipline and leadership, casting doubt on his ability to guide the franchise forward.

Detroit manager AJ Hinch faces mounting criticism as his team struggles with both performance and off-field incidents.

If you ever doubted that the baseball gods have a sense of compassion, look no further than Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch.

Despite being well on track for their most losses since 2022, the 27-39 Tigers are electing to stick with Hinch. Although injuries have ravaged the Tigers thus far, that doesn’t excuse the massive offensive regression and their -24 run differential.

Hinch has another problem on his hands in the form of veteran pitcher Framber Valdez, and it has nothing to do with the two-time All-Star’s 4.21 ERA.

Valdez turned heads this past weekend when Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor accused him of laughing at a hit-by-pitch. Naylor took a 98 mph fastball from Keider Montero last Saturday night and alleged that Valdez pointed at him from the Tigers’ dugout.

Less than a month ago, Valdez served a five-game suspension after intentionally throwing at Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story. Hinch also received a one-game suspension.

Both incidents speak to a greater problem than Valdez’s alleged unprofessionalism: Hinch has lost control of a Tigers team desperately needing stability.

At what point do the Tigers part ways with A.J. Hinch?

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Fair or not, the pressure should always be on Hinch to win, and not solely because he’s a major-league manager.

Hinch is always going to wear the stain of the Astros’ cheating scandal, even after losing his job and serving a one-year suspension. The Tigers should have far less patience for Hinch than they would otherwise, especially if some argue that he only won a championship in Houston because the Astros successfully illegally intercepted signs.

Through June 9, only three of the Tigers’ regular hitters even have a league-average bWAR; Gleyber Torres, who missed several weeks with an oblique injury, is at 1.4 bWAR through 37 games.

Spencer Torkelson is at -0.7, and outfielders Matt Vierling and Wenceel Pérez have combined for -1.7 bWAR over 350 plate appearances. Not only is utilityman Zach McKinstry at -1.0 bWAR, but he’s still on the big-league roster.

Now, we’re having to hear about Valdez allegedly mocking an opposing player for getting hit by a pitch? Not only is Valdez hurting his own reputation, but he’s highlighting the Tigers’ overall ineptitude and bleakness.

Hinch can only ride off his 2017 championship ring for so long. The Tigers remain an incredibly young team, with many of their regulars 26 or younger. There is seemingly no sense of veteran leadership, not that we thought Javier Báez could fill that role.

Detroit took a video game-like risk by trying to build almost entirely around a young core rather than balance things out. The end result is a lineup that regularly appears overmatched and overwhelmed, whether by expectations or simply the obstacles of working through slumps.

There is only so much that Hinch can do at this point, even with Tarik Skubal hopefully returning within the next week. Detroit is nine games back in a mediocre AL Central and tied with Kansas City for the American League’s second-worst record.

The Red Sox and Phillies have already changed managers, respectively dismissing Alex Cora and Rob Thomson in April. We’ll see whether Hinch follows, even after signing an extension last October.

Nothing is forever in baseball, especially when a projected contender could instead finish with 90 losses.

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