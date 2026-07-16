This Yankees-Athletics trade for Shea Langeliers would October-proof New York’s offense

Tell us if you’ve heard this one before: the New York Yankees have a catcher problem.

Among the injury-ravaged Yankees’ many issues is former top prospect Austin Wells’ continued offensive struggles. Wells entered the All-Star Break hitting just .155 with a .504 OPS in 220 plate appearances. Yet, the Yankees refuse to demote him to Triple-A, partly because they lack the depth needed to replace Wells on the 26-man roster.

Wells only having 13 RBIs in 66 games despite being a power-hitting catcher is a massive red flag, but that’s only part of the story. He has managed only a .644 OPS since the start of 2025, and his strikeout rate has gradually increased over the last three seasons.

Assuming that the Yankees intend to be aggressive at the trade deadline, Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers makes perfect sense. Whether or not the A’s would part ways with their All-Star backstop, though, is another question entirely.

Could the Yankees realistically trade for Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers?

Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Langeliers remains one of the sport’s top catchers, carrying 21 home runs, 46 RBIs, and an .807 OPS into the second half. He’s already provided the A’s with 3.1 bWAR, the most of any catcher leaguewide, and his .324 on-base percentage is significantly above his lifetime .297 rate.

The most significant knock against Langeliers, at least from the A’s standpoint, is that he’s already 28. Although left fielder Tyler Soderstorm remains a quality middle-of-the-order bat, he’s a natural catcher whose long-term future might be behind the plate.

On the one hand, the A’s are 41-55 and unlikely to reach the postseason, even amid the congested AL Wild Card race. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Athletics opt to trade Langeliers, especially given their financial commitment to the injured Brent Rooker, who is typically the starting designated hitter.

The A’s need pitching, and they should absolutely ask the Yankees about top prospect Carlos Lagrange. I would also inquire about Will Warren, only because we’ve seen Brian Cashman part ways with a starting pitcher amid a playoff push; most notably, he traded Jordan Montgomery to the Cardinals in 2022 for outfielder Harrison Bader.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Will Warren | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carlos Rodón’s and Max Fried’s injuries complicate things, though, and Clarke Schmidt may not return until September. Warren has started 52 games since the start of last year, but his 1.0 bWAR and 4.28 ERA don’t pop off the page. He’d at least give the A’s a durable No. 3 starter.

Unless they’re willing to give up multiple top-30 prospects, I’m skeptical the Yankees could make a Langeliers trade work. Rarely do Cashman and Hal Steinbrenner take the “we have no choice” approach, instead often saying that a player returning from the injured list is similar to a trade.

Add Aaron Boone’s loyalty (read: stubbornness) into the mix, and Yankees fans should prepare to see Wells starting in the Wild Card Round. We’re also seeing the consequences of not pursuing a veteran backup this past winter. Perhaps they can reunite with old friend Kyle Higashioka this offseason, assuming he hits the open market.

More than anything, though, I’m wondering what John Sterling’s personalized home run call for Langeliers would have been. Chances are, he’d either have referenced a Broadway play or an obscure marketing ad from the 1950s or 1960s. But, for the sake of having some fun, here are my top three ideas:

Hey hey, what do you say? Shea just went deep today!

Oh Shea, do you see? Langeliers just launched one into the right-field seats!

Welcome to Club Shea Shea!

Ah, man. I miss John Sterling.

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