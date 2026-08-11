Tigers fans, look away: Tarik Skubal's first start at Dodger Stadium was nauseating

On the surface, there wasn't anything all that special about Tarik Skubal's Dodger Stadium debut. Sure, the Dodgers won, but Skubal himself looked rather pedestrian, giving up three runs on six hits in five innings of work against the lowly Kansas City Royals.

That's just how it's gone for the Dodgers since they acquired Skubal. The victories have been few and far between, and a seven-game losing streak which started before his arrival gave rival fans — which at this point includes the other 29 MLB fanbases — a glimmer of hope. A return to Dodger Stadium ought to shut that door, as Skubal's commentary grows more nauseating by the day.

Tarik Skubal's first start at Dodger Stadium was extra special

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following his first home start for the Dodgers, Skubal admitted he had been nervous pregame, which led to some lack of control in his best pitches. The two-time AL Cy Young winner walked two batters and struggled to command his breaking pitches all night long.

“I’d be lying [if I said I didn't feel nerves],” Skubal said postgame. “I think nerves are a good thing. The day I'm pitching and I don't have nerves is probably the day I retire, because I think having nerves just means you care. ... This one was special to me. The nerves were a little bit higher, but it just means you care.”

Tarik Skubal shouts out Dodgers fans for showing up in numbers to his LA debut tonight 🔥



“It felt like there were 40-50,000 fans 40 minutes before the game in their seats… is it Monday?” pic.twitter.com/p2i3LWi9Ka — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) August 11, 2026

As a Tigers fan myself, I'm a bit biased on this matter. Skubal seems like he's trying to make everyone happy. He's aware that by being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, he's public enemy No. 1 to most fanbases and could be the straw that breaks the camel's back in terms of an MLB lockout. At the same time, he said he'd welcome a return to Detroit in free agency. He can't have it both ways. The more Skubal tries to make everyone like him, the more likely it is no one does.

“I do think that first home start, there's some emotions that bleed into it,” manager Dave Roberts said. “I think that there was an overexertion, which resulted in the fastball being more sprayed. I think we're going to see a different guy as far as performance on Sunday. ... But I like the way he came back on the bench. Sometimes when it doesn't go well, people kind of hide. It's a tell when you can still show your face and be around.”

Tigers fans will ignore Tarik Skubal as long as they have to

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Skubal has made plenty of impactful starts for the Tigers, including his own MLB debut, plenty of gems during his Cy Young seasons, and serving as the team's postseason ace for back-to-back years. Yet, to him, an appearance at Dodger Stadium takes the cake.

Thankfully for Tigers fans, Detroit is in the midst of an AL Wild Card push of their own. The Tigers are just 1.5 games back of the Texas Rangers for the American League's final playoff spot, and 3.5 games back of the Chicago White Sox for the AL Central crown. This week, Detroit hosts the Cleveland Guardians and White Sox in a homestand that could define their season.

“I think they're going to win the division... that's what my gut is telling me.”



- Mark DeRosa on the Tigers https://t.co/Dmyo675rSr pic.twitter.com/Tq0vtmeOCv — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) August 10, 2026

Skubal had a storied career in Detroit. In 6.5 seasons, he picked up 61 wins and had an ERA under three. His two straight Cy Young awards and All-Star appearances were a career peak he may not match again. Tigers fans were lucky to watch the best of Skubal. We can only hope that, when all is said and done and he hangs up his cleats, Skubal remembers how he got here.