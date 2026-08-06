What the latest MLB attendance numbers reveal, including a warning for Cardinals fans

There is no better metric for the investment of an individual fanbase than home attendance. It signifies which fans, for which teams, are willing to sacrifice their hard-earned money on a weekly basis in a show of support. Market size and stadium ammenities matter, of course, but there's a simple rule of logic here. If your team is competitive or worth believing in, worth investing in, fans will show up.

Let's dive into the numbers for all 30 MLB teams, with a focus on specific narratives around the St. Louis Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays, Colorado Rockies and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Average MLB attendance numbers for every team

Here is the average home attendance for every MLB team, per ESPN. Of note: Los Angeles and San Diego are the top two for the second straight season, while the A's have ranked dead last since 2022.

Team Average Home Attendance 1. Los Angeles Dodgers 50,380 2. San Diego Padres 41,429 3. New York Yankees 40,957 4. Toronto Blue Jays 40,734 5. Philadelphia Phillies 39,673 6. San Francisco Giants 36,710 7. Chicago Cubs 36,196 8. Seattle Mariners 35,479 9. New York Mets 35,434 10. Boston Red Sox 34,555 11. Atlanta Braves 34,439 12. Milwaukee Brewers 33,037 13. Los Angeles Angels 33,019 14. Houston Astros 30,703 15. Texas Rangers 30,033 16. Colorado Rockies 28,299 17. Detroit Tigers 28,162 18. St. Louis Cardinals 27,816 19. Arizona Diamondbacks 27,483 20. Cincinnati Reds 25,048 21. Cleveland Guardians 24,479 22. Chicago White Sox 23,982 23. Washington Nationals 23,374 24. Baltimore Orioles 23,034 25. Pittsburgh Pirates 21,173 26. Minnesota Twins 21,077 27. Kansas City Royals 19,010 28. Tampa Bay Rays 17,238 29. Miami Marlins 13,096 30. Athletics 10,394

Cardinals fans aren't fully on board yet

Jordan Walker - St. Louis Cardinals | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals ranked seventh in home attendance with an average of 35,872 fans in 2024. Just two years later, the Cards are in the bottom half of the league, with an average of 27,816 fans in the stadium.

St. Louis' abysmal 2025 campaign was a real low point — and the ballpark environment hasn't really recovered yet. Chaim Bloom and the front office need to earn their faith, and their hard-earned money, again.

There's much to be excited about with this Cards team. JJ Wetherholt was an All-Star as a rookie, with Gold Glove-caliber defense at second base and a refined hit tool. Jordan Walker, now Home Run Derby champ, has finally blossomed into a star after years of false starts and torturous disappointment. This is a fun team, and St. Louis spent much of the season's first half in the Wild Card hunt.

Their recent deadline sell-off and the Cards' related fall in the standings won't help to bring fans back out on a random week night, but St. Louis' home field advantage was once among the best in baseball. This team has breakout potential in 2027; the fans can help or hurt their cause. It's up to the front office to maneuver with a purpose and find the right pieces to complement an emergent young core.

Blue Jays fans haven't given up

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. - Toronto Blue Jays | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Toronto has actually improved its attendance over last season by roughly 5,000 fans on average. That is what you'd expect from the reigning AL champs. The Jays were in the World Series and very nearly dethroned the Dodgers, if not for a fluke ninth-inning home run from Miguel Rojas. When you win, the fans show up.

The thing is: Toronto has completely imploded. All the high expectations around this Blue Jays team coming into the season went unmet. The Jays are seven games below .500 and three games out of the AL Wild Card, having now traded multiple beloved vets at the deadline. Blue Jays fans came earlier in the season with hopes of watching a contender take the next step. It will be fascinating to see if attendance numbers suffer down the stretch, especially if Toronto can't muscle its way back into the postseason picture.

Few teams in MLB have worse vibes at the moment. Something has felt off about this team, this clubhouse, all year. There's still time to change the narrative, and Toronto fans are incredible, but the Jays have been an incredible letdown to their 2.4 million total attendees so far this season.

Rockies fans are being rewarded for their patience

Colorado Rockies | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rockies are still quite bad, but the roster has improved tenfold from where it was a year ago. The front office needs to stumble into a few half-competent pitchers eventually, but this lineup can hit. Moreover, the front office did not willingly implode at the deadline. Hunter Goodman, Mickey Moniak, TJ Rumfield, JJ McCarthy — several controllable stars floated in trade rumors were ultimately kept around. It feels like Colorado is actually, you know, building toward something.

Their attendance numbers are down slightly from a year ago, but Colorado has hovered consistently in the 30,000 ballpark of average home attendance for many miserable years. The fans keep showing up, far more than with other small-market failures like Miami or Sacramento.

It feels like the fans are finally on the verge of being rewarded for their patience and their enduring support. Hopefully the front office (and ownership) follows through.

Pirates fans really don't trust the front office

Bryan Reynolds - Pittsburgh Pirates | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pittsburgh has improved slightly on last year's attendance numbers, up roughly 3,000 on average. Still, it's a bit depressing for a team with Paul Skenes and the most beautiful home ballpark in the majors to consistently rank near the bottom of the league in this category. Pittsburgh fans are so passionate, too. You know that if this team was consistently competitive and competently run, there'd be a full house almost every day.

The Pirates' front office did some of the leg work necessary to regain the trust of their fans last offseason, trading for Brandon Lowe and signing high-profile free agents like Ryan O'Hearn and Marcell Ozuna. The aggressive promotion of Konnor Griffin spoke to their intention to compete. These weren't the Pirates of old, in theory.

Pittsburgh has remained in the NL Wild Card hunt all season, but injuries to Griffin and Oneil Cruz, plus the total wet blanket the Ozuna signing turned into, have not helped their cause. The Pirates still missed out on higher-profile free agents like Kyle Schwarber and Pete Alonso. Until the front office really pushes a few chips in, and until this team proves it can hang with the elite teams, it may be hard to wrench a long-suffering fanbase back into the stadium. Which again, is unfortunate. Those fans deserve better.