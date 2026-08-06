What the latest MLB attendance numbers reveal, including a warning for Cardinals fans

There is no better metric for the investment of an individual fanbase than home attendance. It signifies which fans, for which teams, are willing to sacrifice their hard-earned money on a weekly basis in a show of support. Market size and stadium ammenities matter, of course, but there's a simple rule of logic here. If your team is competitive or worth believing in, worth investing in, fans will show up.
Let's dive into the numbers for all 30 MLB teams, with a focus on specific narratives around the St. Louis Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays, Colorado Rockies and Pittsburgh Pirates.
Average MLB attendance numbers for every team
Here is the average home attendance for every MLB team, per ESPN. Of note: Los Angeles and San Diego are the top two for the second straight season, while the A's have ranked dead last since 2022.
Team
Average Home Attendance
1. Los Angeles Dodgers
50,380
2. San Diego Padres
41,429
3. New York Yankees
40,957
4. Toronto Blue Jays
40,734
5. Philadelphia Phillies
39,673
6. San Francisco Giants
36,710
7. Chicago Cubs
36,196
8. Seattle Mariners
35,479
9. New York Mets
35,434
10. Boston Red Sox
34,555
11. Atlanta Braves
34,439
12. Milwaukee Brewers
33,037
13. Los Angeles Angels
33,019
14. Houston Astros
30,703
15. Texas Rangers
30,033
16. Colorado Rockies
28,299
17. Detroit Tigers
28,162
18. St. Louis Cardinals
27,816
19. Arizona Diamondbacks
27,483
20. Cincinnati Reds
25,048
21. Cleveland Guardians
24,479
22. Chicago White Sox
23,982
23. Washington Nationals
23,374
24. Baltimore Orioles
23,034
25. Pittsburgh Pirates
21,173
26. Minnesota Twins
21,077
27. Kansas City Royals
19,010
28. Tampa Bay Rays
17,238
29. Miami Marlins
13,096
30. Athletics
10,394
Cardinals fans aren't fully on board yet
The Cardinals ranked seventh in home attendance with an average of 35,872 fans in 2024. Just two years later, the Cards are in the bottom half of the league, with an average of 27,816 fans in the stadium.
St. Louis' abysmal 2025 campaign was a real low point — and the ballpark environment hasn't really recovered yet. Chaim Bloom and the front office need to earn their faith, and their hard-earned money, again.
There's much to be excited about with this Cards team. JJ Wetherholt was an All-Star as a rookie, with Gold Glove-caliber defense at second base and a refined hit tool. Jordan Walker, now Home Run Derby champ, has finally blossomed into a star after years of false starts and torturous disappointment. This is a fun team, and St. Louis spent much of the season's first half in the Wild Card hunt.
Their recent deadline sell-off and the Cards' related fall in the standings won't help to bring fans back out on a random week night, but St. Louis' home field advantage was once among the best in baseball. This team has breakout potential in 2027; the fans can help or hurt their cause. It's up to the front office to maneuver with a purpose and find the right pieces to complement an emergent young core.
Blue Jays fans haven't given up
Toronto has actually improved its attendance over last season by roughly 5,000 fans on average. That is what you'd expect from the reigning AL champs. The Jays were in the World Series and very nearly dethroned the Dodgers, if not for a fluke ninth-inning home run from Miguel Rojas. When you win, the fans show up.
The thing is: Toronto has completely imploded. All the high expectations around this Blue Jays team coming into the season went unmet. The Jays are seven games below .500 and three games out of the AL Wild Card, having now traded multiple beloved vets at the deadline. Blue Jays fans came earlier in the season with hopes of watching a contender take the next step. It will be fascinating to see if attendance numbers suffer down the stretch, especially if Toronto can't muscle its way back into the postseason picture.
Few teams in MLB have worse vibes at the moment. Something has felt off about this team, this clubhouse, all year. There's still time to change the narrative, and Toronto fans are incredible, but the Jays have been an incredible letdown to their 2.4 million total attendees so far this season.
Rockies fans are being rewarded for their patience
The Rockies are still quite bad, but the roster has improved tenfold from where it was a year ago. The front office needs to stumble into a few half-competent pitchers eventually, but this lineup can hit. Moreover, the front office did not willingly implode at the deadline. Hunter Goodman, Mickey Moniak, TJ Rumfield, JJ McCarthy — several controllable stars floated in trade rumors were ultimately kept around. It feels like Colorado is actually, you know, building toward something.
Their attendance numbers are down slightly from a year ago, but Colorado has hovered consistently in the 30,000 ballpark of average home attendance for many miserable years. The fans keep showing up, far more than with other small-market failures like Miami or Sacramento.
It feels like the fans are finally on the verge of being rewarded for their patience and their enduring support. Hopefully the front office (and ownership) follows through.
Pirates fans really don't trust the front office
Pittsburgh has improved slightly on last year's attendance numbers, up roughly 3,000 on average. Still, it's a bit depressing for a team with Paul Skenes and the most beautiful home ballpark in the majors to consistently rank near the bottom of the league in this category. Pittsburgh fans are so passionate, too. You know that if this team was consistently competitive and competently run, there'd be a full house almost every day.
The Pirates' front office did some of the leg work necessary to regain the trust of their fans last offseason, trading for Brandon Lowe and signing high-profile free agents like Ryan O'Hearn and Marcell Ozuna. The aggressive promotion of Konnor Griffin spoke to their intention to compete. These weren't the Pirates of old, in theory.
Pittsburgh has remained in the NL Wild Card hunt all season, but injuries to Griffin and Oneil Cruz, plus the total wet blanket the Ozuna signing turned into, have not helped their cause. The Pirates still missed out on higher-profile free agents like Kyle Schwarber and Pete Alonso. Until the front office really pushes a few chips in, and until this team proves it can hang with the elite teams, it may be hard to wrench a long-suffering fanbase back into the stadium. Which again, is unfortunate. Those fans deserve better.