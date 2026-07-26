Why MLB made it so hard to watch the 2026 Baseball Hall of Fame ceremony

The ceremony also clashes with several key MLB games, forcing fans to choose between history and live action.

The event will stream only on MLB Network and MLB.com, requiring an extra subscription that many basic cable packages don't include.

The Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony is set for 1:30 PM E.T. on Sunday, July 26, but access will be limited for most fans.

The Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place at 1:30 PM E.T. on Sunday, July 26. Three all-time greats — Carlos Beltrán, Andruw Jones and Jeff Kent — will be enshrined, their names forever highlighted in the annals of MLB history.

It's a chance for baseball fans everywhere to celebrate the greatest talent America's pasttime has produced. It will also be difficult for a lot of folks to watch, which is only the latest misstep from Rob Manfred and the MLB brass, who always find a way to undermine the fan experience and fail to meet the moment.

How to watch the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Andruw Jones - Baseball Hall of Fame | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Channel: MLB Network | MLB.com

Time and Date: 1:30 PM E.T. on Sunday, July 26

Rather than broadcasting such an important ceremony on a major cable network where almost every fan has access, MLB will instead broadcast it on MLB Network, a channel that is not included in most basic cable packages and instead requires an extra subscription.

Several MLB fans have taken to social media to voice their displeasure.

Today’s Hall of Fame ceremony featuring Carlos Beltran will be on MLB Network, which has been off Optimum since Jan. Any LIers affected by this ongoing dispute who would like to be interviewed for an upcoming @NewsdaySports story, please email arieber@newsday.com — Anthony Rieber (@AnthonyRieber) July 26, 2026

There will also be a stream available online at MLB.com and on the MLB app. So, if you're inclined to watch it on a smart phone, computer or tablet instead, things are a bit easier. But for those who prefer to sit down on the couch and take it in on the biggest TV screen possible, well: you need to pay for MLB Network.

Beyond the MLB Network of it all, the ceremony is taking place on a weekend, in the middle of the day. The Rays-Guardians game (12:15 E.T. start) will be ongoing as Beltrán, Jones and Kent hear their names called and have their accomplishments lauded. Several games with postseason stakes, including Blue Jays-Red Sox, Cubs-Pirates and Padres-Marlins, will start between 1:35 and 1:40 E.T., right in the middle of the Hall of Fame broadcast.

I always thought it was crazy that they did the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on a Sunday filled with day games and the week before the Trade Deadline. https://t.co/f73rI0GKkm — Phillies Tailgate (@PhilsTailgate) July 26, 2026

Why is the Baseball Hall of Fame ceremony on MLB Network?

Joe Buck - Baseball Hall of Fame | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's no clear explanation for why ESPN or ABC or another major network can't pick up the rights and put the Baseball Hall of Fame ceremony on more screens nationwide. Plenty of fans pay for MLB Network and will find a way to watch this ceremony, but again, Rob Manfred and the MLB brass seem to consistently miss the mark when it comes to servicing the audience. Hall of Fame inductions should be a special moment — a standalone moment. Instead, it will end up as something fans either can't watch live, or flip to on commercial breaks during the actual games, which are going on mid-ceremony for some reason.

It's a loaded broadcast, too, with a record 61 Hall of Famers expected to attend as Beltrán, Jones and Kent are regaled with video tributes and statements from former teammates. Carlos Delgado will welcome Beltrán into the Hall of Fame, while John Smoltz will introduce Jones and Dusty Baker will introduce Kent, per The Athletic's Steven Louis Goldstein.

Hopefully as many MLB fans as possible are able to seek this out and watch. For those who can't, well, at least there are games to watch...?

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