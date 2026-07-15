With Braves fans' dreams crushed, these 4 Byron Buxton backup plans make sense

For all the Tarik Skubal buzz, the real pipe-dream trade target for Atlanta Braves fans is probably Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton. He addresses a clear positional need, injecting an already-talented Braves roster with a true five-tool, superstar skill set.

And yet, when the New York Post's Jon Heyman asked the 32-year-old if he'd waive his no-trade clause to leave Minnesota to contend, Buxton offered a simple and definitive response: "Nah."

Buxton has been consistent with that messaging for years now, even as the Twins spiral out of contention and serially mismanage the roster around him. So, here are some more realistic outfield upgrades for Atlanta to consider ahead of the Aug. 3 MLB trade deadline:

Taylor Ward, Baltimore Orioles

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Taylor Ward's power has vanished unexpectedly. He hit 36 home runs in L.A. last season, but only has six at the All-Star break for Baltimore. He has compensated with vast improvements in other areas of his profile. Ward has never been one to fish outside the zone, but he's down to a career-best 14.5 percent chase rate this season, in MLB's 100th percentile. His 17.1 percent walk rate is in the 98th percentile.

Ward is still delivering solid contact to all areas of the field. He's just trading homers for doubles and singles. His incredible plate discipline is a real boon; it establishes the sort of high baseline Atlanta needs amid injuries and inconsistent production from its stars. Ward has a .746 OPS and 113 OPS+. He would presumably take over in left field, with Mauricio Dubón more than capable of making the switch to right until Ronald Acuña Jr. returns.

Atlanta still has plenty of pop in the middle of the order. If Ward can start cranking a few more dingers with a change of scenery, that's even better, but his career-high .387 OBP is valuable on its own with the Braves' boppers behind him. As a half-season rental, it shouldn't cost much for Atlanta to enter the Ward sweepstakes.

Daulton Varsho, Toronto Blue Jays

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Another affordable rental from an underperforming AL East team, Daulton Varsho — much like Ward — has experienced a temporary power void this season. He put up 20 home runs in 248 at-bats last year, but currently has just seven in 279 at-bats at the All-Star break. Varsho has seen his bat speed and hard contact metrics implode as he battles through injuries and other setbacks.

Still, he's healthy now and the baseline is high. Varsho is an elite defender in center field, with Gold Glove bonafides that can help Atlanta, even when he's not producing at the plate. There's also reason to believe Varsho can turn it around, especially with a change of scenery. The vibes in Toronto couldn't be much worse. The Braves, by comparison, offer renewed hope for a deep postseason run.

Varsho was electric over the second half of last season. He was especially dazzling in the Blue Jays' AL pennant run. The Braves can hope for a similar surge this time around, with Varsho presumably moving to a corner outfield spot and fortifying an elite defensive outfield next to Michael Harris and, eventually, Acuña.

Jung Hoo Lee, San Francisco Giants

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Jung Hoo Lee's price tag is a potential hurdle for the Braves, a team not known to take on huge salaries via trade (and generally skeptical of paying sticker price for even the top free agents). But Lee addresses a clear need in the outfield and, at 27 years old, there's hope he could become a long-term fixture for Atlanta.

Lee is under contract through next season at least with a $23.3 million salary. He has an opt-out in his contract after 2027, but if he opts in, the Braves would be on the hook for $20.5 million annually in 2028 and 2029. If Lee can maintain his current pace, that is not a remotely cripping overpay. He's batting .302 with a .762 OPS and 116 OPS+.

The book on Lee is simple. He offers elite contact skills as a left-hander. His 13.0 percent whiif rate and 9.7 percent strikeout rate are in the 96th and 97th percentiles, respectively. Lee does not walk. He does not generate power. And frankly, the base-running and defense are a bit subpar for a non-home run threat. But, Lee has experience in both center field and the corners, and he's going to put the ball in play and find his way on base. As the Giants reshuffle the deck, the challenging nature of Lee's contract could mean Atlanta is not asked for much prospect capital in return.

Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians

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This is probably the least likely scenario, as Cleveland has remained bullish on keeping Steven Kwan through many past trade cycles. The Guardians are also within striking distance of first place in the AL Central as one of five American League teams with an above-.500 record, so this is not a "sell" situation.

That said, Kwan's .225 average and .614 OPS are career lows — by a lot. Cleveland also has Chase DeLauter ushering in a new era in their outfield, with other prospects like Petey Halpin, Kahlil Watson, George Valera and top-ranked Ralphy Velazquez hoping to break through. Moreover, if the Guardians are going to look to buy at the deadline, priority No. 1 is an outfield bat. Perhaps Kwan gets spun elsewhere to restock the farm system.

Kwan is basically a slightly better version of Jung Hoo Lee on a better contract. He's under club control through 2027 with a much friendlier cap hit. He came out of the gate slow this season, but Kwan hit .345 across 11 games in July leading up to the All-Star break. There's reason to believe the two-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner, at just 28 years old, can turn it around.

The Braves would look to Kwan for his elite bat-to-ball skills and sharp fundamentals. He's also a show-stopping defender. Kwan is at his best in left field, but Cleveland has given him plenty of reps in center this season, with great success. If the Guardians finally relent and trade Kwan, it could turn into a brilliant buy-low investment for the Braves front office.

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