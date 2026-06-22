MLB trade deadline rankings: The most valuable hitters available by WAR

The debate around the top-ranked players hinge on whether one team will risk disrupting its current chemistry for a championship push.

Players like Byron Buxton and Gleyber Torres, who could be traded in August, lead the pack.

Welcome to MLB trade deadline season, the unofficial reminder that your favorite team still has several months to go before they officially, mercifully wrap up another disappointing season.

​As is typically the case, several high-profile names are expected to be on the move this summer, including the likes of Tarik Skubal, Freddy Peralta, and Gleyber Torres. Some teams currently in the playoff picture might choose to sell high on veterans, while those hovering around .500 may decide to be buyers.

​With less than a month until the MLB All-Star Game, let’s take a deeper look at which hitters could be traded within the coming weeks. For this list, we’ve ranked players by bWAR, though we’ve also included their fWAR.

Byron Buxton, CF, Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton | Jordan Johnson-Imagn Images

Baseball-Reference Wins Above Replacement: 2.9 bWAR

2.9 bWAR ​FanGraphs Wins Above Replacement: 2.9 fWAR

​Buxton has publicly said he doesn’t want to be traded, and he has a full no-trade clause. However, that shouldn’t stop teams from at least trying to convince both Buxton and the Twins that a trade is the smarter play. If Buxton wants to win, then he’ll accept moving elsewhere.

CJ Abrams, SS, Washington Nationals

Baseball-Reference Wins Above Replacement: 2.8 bWAR

2.8 bWAR ​FanGraphs Wins Above Replacement: 2.6 fWAR

​This likely comes down to how sustainable the Nationals believe their 40-38 start is, especially while sharing a division with the Braves and Phillies. Abrams owns a career-best .901 OPS, and he's on the verge of setting career highs in most offensive categories. I’m personally skeptical the Nationals will move on from Abrams, but it’s always difficult to predict a new regime’s strategy.

Luis Arraez, 2B, San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Baseball-Reference Wins Above Replacement: 2.4 bWAR

2.4 bWAR ​FanGraphs Wins Above Replacement: 2.9 fWAR

​Arraez is arguably the only reason to watch a Giants game, unless you simply enjoy drama and incompetence. The three-time All-Star is hitting .320 with an .801 OPS, and he remains a reliable extra-base threat. Although the Giants have solely played Arraez at second base or used him at DH, he can play first if needed.



Ian Happ, LF, Chicago Cubs

Baseball-Reference Wins Above Replacement: 2.0 bWAR

2.0 bWAR ​FanGraphs Wins Above Replacement: 1.8 fWAR

​The Cubs entered June 22 holding the NL’s third and final Wild Card spot, so it’s entirely possible they’ll keep Happ. However, he’s a pending free agent who turns 32 in August. At least one team (the Yankees?) will likely be desperate enough to buy high on Happ.

​Taylor Ward, LF, Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore Orioles left fielder Taylor Ward | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Baseball-Reference Wins Above Replacement: 1.8 bWAR

1.8 bWAR ​FanGraphs Wins Above Replacement: 1.3 fWAR

​The Orioles rank among baseball's more disappointing teams, though Ward has at least reached base at a stellar .393 clip. His 20.6% strikeout rate is the second-best of his career, and he’s a fine rental option.

​Gleyber Torres, 2B, Detroit Tigers

Baseball-Reference Wins Above Replacement: 1.8 bWAR

1.8 bWAR ​FanGraphs Wins Above Replacement: 0.9 fWAR

​Torres recently went back on the injured list with another oblique problem, which could impact his trade value. However, we still expect him to be on the move within the coming weeks, especially if he’s healthy by the All-Star Break. Look for the Dodgers to make a play for the three-time All-Star.

​Ryan Jeffers, C, Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers | Jordan Johnson-Imagn Images

Baseball-Reference Wins Above Replacement: 1.8 bWAR

1.8 bWAR ​FanGraphs Wins Above Replacement: 1.7 fWAR

​Jeffers is an on-base machine for a Twins team hovering around .500 and in the early stages of another rebuild. We'd be shocked if he's still on the roster following the trade deadline. Jeffers, who is currently on the IL with a wrist injury, is a pending free agent.

Oswald Peraza, 2B/3B, Los Angeles Angels

Baseball-Reference Wins Above Replacement: 1.7 bWAR

1.7 bWAR ​FanGraphs Wins Above Replacement: 1.1 fWAR

After totaling -0.6 bWAR in his first four seasons, the versatile Peraza has completely turned his career around in Los Angeles. However, his 63-9 K-BB ratio might understandably give teams pause. He's nonetheless an extremely cheap backup or stopgap starter who’d immediately help a contender.

More MLB news and analysis: