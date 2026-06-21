MLB Rumors: What a Skubal trade would cost the Braves and latest on Red Sox fire sale

The Yankees are zeroing in on a replacement for Austin Wells, who has been dreadful.

The Boston Red Sox are preparing for a fire sale, and could even trade Willson Contreras.

The Braves emerge as a sleeper for Tarik Skubal, but what would a trade cost them?

The MLB trade deadline is less than two months away on Aug. 3, and with tense CBA negotiations on the horizon, it's a pivotal moment in league history. As USA Today's Bob Nightengale notes in his latest rumor dump, the potential implementation of a salary cap could mean teams are less willing than ever to trade quality prospects. And yet, a lot of productive players are expected to be made available in the weeks ahead.

Here is what's simmering on the trade front:

Braves will need to sacrifice two top-10 prospects for Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal - Detroit Tigers | Lenny Padilla / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Braves are viewed as a "sleeper" in the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes

It could cost Atlanta two of their top-10 prospects (including a top-100 prospect nationally)

League executives continue to pinpoint the Atlanta Braves as a sleeper in upcoming Tarik Skubal negotiations, per USA Today. The Braves currently own the best record in the National League and could view Skubal as the ultimate fortification for a rotation that has once again battled through injuries.

A potential postseason rotation of Skubal, Chris Sale, Bryce Elder and Spencer Strider — paired with the most electric offense in baseball — would set Atlanta up to challenge the two-time reigning champs in Los Angeles.

That said, Skubal won't come cheap, even as a rental coming off of elbow surgery. The two-time AL Cy Young winner is expected to cost Atlanta two top-10 prospects in their system, including at least one ranked top-100 nationally, according to Nightengale's report.

Atlanta only has two top-100 prospects at MLB Pipeline: 19-year-old southpaw Cam Caminiti and 22-year-old right-hander J.R. Ritchie, with the latter soon to graduate from prospect status.

Here are Atlanta's top 10 prospects:

Rank Name Current level 1 LHP Cam Caminiti A+ 2 RHP J.R. Ritchie MLB 3 OF Eric Hartman A+ 4 INF Tate Southisene A+ 5 SS Alex Lodise A 6 RHP Owen Murphy AAA 7 LHP Briggs McKenzie A+ 8 OF Diego Tornes ROK 9 RHP Lucas Braun AA 10 SS John Gil A+

While Atlanta is light on MLB-ready prospects, the Braves' farm system is stacked with tantalizing upside. Perhaps, in order to strike a proper balance, Atlanta can pair J.R. Ritchie, who can pitch for Detroit straight away, with a more long-term developmental project, such as outfielder Eric Hartman or middle infielder Tate Southisene.

Red Sox expected to listen to offers for Willson Contreras, Aroldis Chapman and others

Willson Contreras - Boston Red Sox | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Red Sox front office will be "on everyone's speed dial next month"

Willson Contreras, Sonny Gray, Jarren Duran and Aroldis Chapman are all presumed available

The Boston Red Sox are the most disappointing team in baseball right now, currently 12 games below .500 and 14.5 games behind first-place New York in the division. The Red Sox came into the year with genuine World Series aspirations, but it would appear that Craig Breslow has once again fumbled the bag.

As a result, Boston could engage in a sweeping fire sale over the next month. Several Boston stars are "thought to be available," per USA Today, including first baseman Willson Contreras, outfielder Jarren Duran and pitchers Sonny Gray and Aroldis Chapman.

All four of those names should hold significant appeal to contenders leaguewide. Contreras is a bit of a complicated sell as an older first baseman, but he's the best hitter in Boston's lineup with a .917 OPS and 157 OPS+. The 34-year-old is a model of consistency and comes with an extra year of club control.

Duran has struggled significantly by comparison (.684 OPS and 81 OPS+), but he's younger and comes with two additional years of control. Teams could view Duran as a prime change of scenery candidate. He provides power from the left-hand side, he offers blazing speed on the bases, and he possesses one of the best outfield arms in the sport.

Sonny Gray (3.12 ERA, 69.1 IP) has largely outperformed expectations this season despite the broader struggles of the team around him. He's 36 years old and a pure rental, but with most of his salary paid off by St. Louis already, he's an affordable stopgap for a contender in need.

Aroldis Chapman (0.83 ERA, 21.2 IP) is another older rental at 38, but the big southpaw is one of the most dominant closers in MLB and every contender — literally all of them — will be looking for premium bullpen arms.

Boston could get a nice little haul.

Yankees expected to target Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers

Ryan Jeffers - Minnesota Twins | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Yankees are making it "no secret" that Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers in a target

Despite Minnsota's struggles, Byron Buxton will not join him on the chopping block

The Minnesota Twins traded what felt like half their roster at the 2025 deadline. The 2026 deadline will probably be slightly less transformative, as the Twins (37-41) are still within five games of the division-leading Guardians. Expect Minnesota to weigh the short and long terms equally.

One obvious trade candidate, however, is catcher Ryan Jeffers, who is playing career-best baseball on an expiring contract. It's rare for elite catchers to change teams midseason, as there's so much nuance to the relationship a catcher must build with his pitching staff. In Jeffers' case, however, the bat is a clear motivator for needy contenders.

The New York Yankees in particular are "making it no secret" that Jeffers is on their radar, per USA Today.

With Austin Wells (.533 OPS) and JC Escarra (.510 OPS) both drowning at the plate this season, New York has clear room to upgrade at catcher. The Yankees already boast a supercharged lineup featuring multiple MVP candidates in Ben Rice and Aaron Judge, plus a red-hot Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt. Adding Jeffers and his .949 OPS at arguably their weakest position could cement New York as favorites to win a wide-open American League.

That said, while Jeffers is a natural trade candidate, do not expect a full teardown in Minnesota. Superstar outfielder Byron Buxton continues to pop up in trade rumors, but he owns a full no-trade clause and has made it clear that he wants to stay with the Twins, per USA Today's report.

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