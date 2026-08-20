3 best landing spots for Jonathan Kuminga with the Cavs off the board

For the second consecutive summer, Jonathan Kuminga's contractual future is at the center of the NBA discourse. A year ago, Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors had a restricted free agency standoff that was not resolved in until the end of September. This time, Kuminga is an unrestricted free agent, theoretically paving the way for a cleaner set of circumstances.

However, Kuminga's incumbent team, the Atlanta Hawks, is sitting near the luxury tax line and with 17 players already under contract. The Hawks should not be completely ruled out for Kuminga at this stage but, for weeks, the tenor of the public-facing reporting points to other situations as more likely for the talented forward at this stage.

At the same time, one of the more prominent suitors for Kuminga's services executed a major move on Wednesday when the Cleveland Cavaliers pounced on a multi-team trade to land Peyton Watson. That transaction almost certainly takes Cleveland out of the Kuminga bidding and, thus, strikes a blow to Kuminga in removing a suitor from the board.

With that in mind, here are the three best (and most realistic) landing spots for Kuminga as September nears.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given the nature of the NBA transaction cycle, most teams have very limited spending power in late August, which is not ideal for Kuminga's situation. The Wolves are in that very situation, as Minnesota functionally has only the taxpayer mid-level exception (roughly $6 million) to offer to Kuminga without making substantial maneuvers elsewhere.

On the surface, that is not terribly appetizing to Kuminga, particularly given what his reported salary projections looked like a few weeks ago. Still, the Wolves can present the combination of a very good team and a clear role for Kuminga's side.

Specifically, the Wolves have a desperate need at the power forward position after moving on from both Julius Randle and Naz Reid in other transactions. Jaden McDaniels can certainly function at the 4, and he may have to, but he is perhaps best suited at the small forward spot and Minnesota doesn't have ready-made options behind him. Kuminga is more of a "combo" forward, but power forward was viewed as his primary position in Atlanta and he has the 3-point acumen of a power forward, rather than a pure wing.

If the Minnesota Timberwolves offer that $6 million deal for Kuminga, it would be a bargain on the team side, but it would give Kuminga a chance to perhaps reset his market for a year from now in a better situation.

Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Los Angeles Lakers have been the most prominent team associated with Kuminga for nearly two months. Various sign-and-trade constructions have been bandied about with the Lakers but, in short, the Lakers and Hawks are not a strong two-team fit in a trade construction. As such, it would take other machinations for Los Angeles to be able to offer Kuminga more than the minimum, and it would take Atlanta to be on board with such a move.

Those are not obstacles to be taken lightly, and that is obvious in the reality that Kuminga is still not a Laker. Also, Los Angeles made other moves to add Ziaire Williams and Matisse Thybulle to lessen their own dire need for an athletic wing. The Lakers are also in overall turmoil on the ownership level, so this isn't exactly priority No. 1 at the moment.

With all of that said, the Lakers could still use Kuminga and, if there is a place where Kuminga might just end up signing a 1+1 at the minimum to restore value, Los Angeles would make the most sense. He would be a strong basketball fit on a team that needs his skill set.

Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From all of the available reporting, Minnesota and Los Angeles are the most likely teams for Kuminga, and Atlanta has to be mentioned as the incumbent that holds Kuminga's Bird Rights. From a financial standpoint, however, Kuminga would probably love to have Milwaukee involved.

The Milwaukee Bucks still have their full mid-level exception available to spend if they would like to, and Milwaukee also has a $25.4 million trade exception that could facilitate a trade with Atlanta without the Hawks needing to take salary back. Does Milwaukee want Kuminga? That is less clear. The Bucks have been linked to Kuminga by a few reports during the process, though it is uncertain whether that is a leverage play or genuine interest. Milwaukee has its own roster issues (17 players) but Kuminga is young enough that the Bucks could make sense for him, even as Milwaukee embarks on a clear rebuild after the Giannis trade.

In the end, Kuminga's dreams of a $20-plus million annual value on his next contract are very likely out the window in late August. Now, his next steps could be more focused on fit and future earnings, but this is an ongoing situation that was certainly made more interesting (and difficult) by Cleveland's exit from the race.