These 5 unsigned NBA free agents can still help a contender

The NBA does not have many game-changers up for grabs at this point of the offseason. Besides restricted free agents like Jalen Duren or guys with seemingly wink-wink deals in place like James Harden, the remaining free agents will likely sacrifice on their new teams.

Sacrifice can be applied in different ways. Some will see a decrease in shot attempts, minutes, and role overall. If these players want to make an impact on a team, let alone a contender, they will need to buy in.

DeMar DeRozan

Los Angeles Clippers v Sacramento Kings | Rocky Widner/GettyImages

Compton's finest might be the only player on this list who is a bona fide starting-level player. DeRozan is a potential Hall of Famer, but the game has changed. He can still fill up the points column.

The veteran shot creator can be a pivotal bench piece on a contender. Teams that lack a secondary scoring punch like the Detroit Pistons could use DeRozan's 18 points per game. He might not average that on a contender moving forward, but his ability to score in isolation could be vital late in a playoff series.

Sticking with Detroit, Cade Cunningham will see plenty of double teams during winning time. A guy like DeRozan would love to get it off the catch and make something shake while Cunningham absorbs the defense's attention.

DeRozan is a less-than-serviceable defender, and he does not space the floor as a threat from three. Pair that with his old age, and he is not a starter on a great team in 2026. That does not mean he cannot be impactful in the right situation. Contenders that need secondary scoring should dial him up. He also needs to accept where he is in his career now.

Jonathan Kuminga

New York Knicks v Atlanta Hawks - Game Three | Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

One can feel they are one thing, but the league will always remind you where you really stand. Some pockets of NBA fans swore Steve Kerr was holding Jonathan Kuminga back. Fans had their reasons, but the free agency market is singing the same tune.

Teams want Kuminga to buy into a utility role. He will not be the go-to scorer, ball handler, or creator on any team. If he were the go-to defender on a team, his value could skyrocket. Kuminga has to want to be that. He has the physical attributes to lock in on that side of the ball and flashed that ability in Atlanta.

Kerr wanted Kuminga to tap into his inner Shawn Marion. Marion is one of the most versatile defenders of his time and has his jersey retired by the Phoenix Suns. The Los Angeles Lakers would kill for a wing defender like that. Kuminga could also get out and run, adding some needed athleticism to the Lakers roster. The Lakers are not strong contenders on paper, but a bought-in Kuminga is intriguing for them.

Bradon Williams

Dallas Mavericks v Milwaukee Bucks | Patrick McDermott/GettyImages

Who does not need off-the-bench downhill scoring juice? Brandon Williams can light it up in spurts. He has a sick pat-pat-pat handle and creates space with the best of them. Williams is not a knockdown shooter, passer, or lockdown defender, but he can thrive in a go-get-a-bucket role.

To be fair, that player archetype is phasing out of the league. Teams want everyone on the floor to be able to hold their own as teams mismatch hunt more than anything. Williams has not shown he can do that yet, but the scoring juice is one that could swing a playoff game if he got going.

Williams shot 64 percent at the rim and 55 percent from 2-point range, per Cleaning the Glass last season. He was elite from 2. Defenders do not enjoy the task of staying in front of Williams. His unlimited ball control and knack for driving keep defenders on their heels. Defenders cannot stop fouling the 6-foot-1 LA native. Williams' 49.3 free-throw rate was the highest among guards last year.

Williams brings buckets, rim pressure, and the microwave badge to the table. He is lacking in the role player utility skills department, but scoring remains a game-tilting attribute. He will not get big minutes on a contender, but his scoring could aid one if the coach dials his number on the right night.

Two players who bring the vibes

Utah Jazz forward/center Kevin Love | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kevin Love and Bruce Brown Jr. are champions on and off the floor. Love is first-team all vibes. Who could forget how he documented the Jimmy Butler Miami Heat fiasco on Instagram in 2024? Soon-to-be 38-year-old Love is that guy in the locker room who brightens a dark day. He was once one of the best power forwards in the world. His experience in the league is endless. The good teams keep those players around when they are willing to be locker room guys.

Brown is not in the old-age vet portion of his career. Brown is only 30 years old and still has good basketball left. He appeared in every game for the Denver Nuggets last year and shot nearly 39 percent from deep on low volume. Brown was a part of the Nuggets' 2023 title run and was a fan favorite. From all accounts, his teammates loved him too. Brown is not the versatile defender he was on the quest to the ring, but he remains serviceable. Depending on the money, Brown could still help a team on the floor and in the locker room.