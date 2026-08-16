These 3 trade packages could finally pry Jalen Duren away from the Pistons

The Detroit Pistons and Jalen Duren are gridlocked in contract negotiations. To the point where there are rumors of Duren, a 22-year-old All-NBA center, taking the qualifying option in order to get to unrestricted free agency next summer. That sounds insane, but clearly Duren's postseason meltdown impacted how Detroit feels about him.

If the cap in perception between Duren and the Pistons proves too vast, a sign-and-trade could help Duren get the long-term stability he wants while allowing Detroit to recoup assets (and mix up the recipe a bit). This is not the most likely resolution, but it's worth keeping in mind the possibility, just in case Duren's relationship with the organization deteriorates even further.

Rockets trade package for Jalen Duren

Alperen Şengün - Houston Rockets | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston could really use a shake-up after last season, when a malcontent malaise settled over the franchise down the stretch. The Rockets' souped-up defense didn't really perform up to expectations, in part due to Alperen Şengün's lax presence in the middle. It became clear that head coach Ime Udoka and others were, at various points during the season, frustrated by Şengün's breakdowns on that end.

Duren is the most rebounder and stout interior enforcer that Udoka probably envisions, and which could empower Amen Thompson, Marcus Smart and others to create more havoc on the perimeter. Houston would need to iron out spacing concerns with Duren and Thompson, but with so much shooting elsewhere on the roster, that's hardly an impossible mountain to climb.

For Detroit, this is a huge stylistic swing — and a major risk. But Şengün is only two years younger than Duren, with four years left on his deal at $37 million AAV. It's not a huge discount, but add in the extra first-round pick, and it gives the Pistons something to mull over. Especially if the front office is anxious for a center who won't get so easily lost offensively in the playoffs.

Şengün gives Detroit a legitimate secondary hub to run offense through, able to set up shop on the elbow, punish mismatches, and spray passes all over the floor. The defense was brutal last year, but he has had better years on that end. Moreover, Ausar Thompson can help Detroit maintain the backline as a roamer.

This almost certainly won't happen, but Şengün was considered superior to Duran before last season. Consider this a buy-low gamble if Detroit decides it needs radical change.

Timberwolves trade package for Jalen Duren

Rudy Gobert - Minnesota Timberwolves | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wolves just went on a team-bonding trip to Paris, with Rudy Gobert footing the bill. Odds are the front office does not want to overhaul the roster even more, as the Wolves are already in the championship conversation behind OKC and San Antonio. That said, the chance to flip Gobert for an All-NBA center a dozen years younger is worth considering, at the very least.

Gobert's offensive value has tanked in recent years. Duren will set better screens and give LaMelo Ball an outlet near the rim. He's not the same rim protector on defense, of course, but Duren has improved massively on that end. He can anchor the interior and empower Jaden McDaniels' help-side havoc-making. Trading Terrence Shannon Jr. and Donte DiVincenzo (who will miss all or most of next season with a torn Achilles) makes the money work. Ron Holland should not be underrated as a toss-in, either. The former top-five pick can defend and he's a slithery downhill scorer with latent potential.

For Detroit, it's a chance to pair Rudy Gobert and Ausar Thompson on defense. The Pistons might just end up with the No. 1 defense in the NBA given their size and physicality across the board. Gobert can also benefit from Cade Cunningham's pick-and-roll skills, while Terrence Shannon is a shot-in-the-arm wing creator that Detroit desperately needs. DiVincenzo is salary filler, yes, but getting his Bird Rights for next summer's free agency is not a bad bit of business.

Gobert has one more year on his contract (a $38 million player option next season), so it's a shorter-term investment that could raise their ceiling without hamstringing their flexibility for half a decade.

Warriors trade package for Jalen Duren

Kristaps Porzingis - Golden State Warriors | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is slightly outlandish but it does work financially and there's logic for each team involved.

The Warriors appear ready to roll over and let the Stephen Curry era pass them by, but letting a franchise legend (and current top-10 player) rot in irrelevance is shameful. This trade kills two birds with one stone, essentially. Duren is 22 years old. He can provide All-NBA caliber impact right now, while also giving Golden State a foundation to build upon once Steph retires.

There are spacing concerns with Duren and Draymond Green, but Golden State has made non-shooting bigs work in the past. Moreover, swapping Jimmy Butler (still mid-recovery from an ACL tear) for Michael Porter Jr. provides Golden State with another high-volume shooter to pair with Steph on the perimeter. Porter is coming off of his most productive individual campaign to date and he could benefit immensely from the Steve Kerr system with the proper buy-in.

Detroit gets their cheaper, short-term center replacement in Kristaps Porzingis. Health is a concern there, obviously, but Porzingis' 3-and-D skill set remains extremely valuable when he's on the floor. The pick-and-pops with Cunningham or Ebuka Okorie would go very hard. Porzingis' shot-blocking can empower Thompson in new and exciting ways as a roamer, too.

Moses Moody has turned himself into a very solid rotation wing for the Warriors. Detroit can always use more shot-making on the perimeter, which he provides. Drake Powell didn't do much as a rookie in Brooklyn, but he's an athletic, hard-nosed defender who fits Detroit's ethos.

For the Nets, it's a chance to swap Porter's expiring contract for another expiring contract, while adding a first-round pick in the process. If Butler gets back on the floor sooner than later, he can still help a team compete. If the Nets prefer to focus on the future, flipping Butler again, closer to the deadline, could work out nicely.