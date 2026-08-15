Anthony Davis, Michael Porter Jr. and the 10 best players who could be traded at the deadline this year

The NBA has entered the quietest stretch of the offseason, but this league never sleeps. And while there probably won't be any more blockbuster trades before Opening Night on Oct. 20, there is already plenty of speculation around which stars could be moved before next February's trade deadline.

Let's dive into 10 quality players for whom the clock is ticking with their current teams:

Klay Thompson, Dallas Mavericks

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If the Mavericks can't trade Klay Thompson this summer, odds are a taker will emerge before the deadline. The 36-year-old is on an expiring contract and it's clear he is not in Dallas' plans, short- or long-term. Thompson's decline is well documented at this point, but he still made 38.3 percent of his 3s last season, with the sort of reputation that forces opposing defenses to pay him respect at all times.

Thompson's defense has cratered and his one-dimensionality on offense is more glaring as a result, but knockdown shooters typically have a place in the league. He still knows how to cut and relocate off-ball better than just about anyone.

Tyler Herro, Milwaukee Bucks

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Milwaukee acquired hometown kid Tyler Herro in the Giannis trade, who immediately becomes a juicy trade chip. The Bucks are years away from realistic contention at this point and Herro, entering the final year of his contract, probably won't get the lucrative extension he wants from a Bucks team mapping out its 10-year plan in back rooms.

The goal for Milwaukee is probably to let Herro eat for a couple months as the de facto No. 1 option on a young, inexperienced roster before flipping him for a couple picks and bad money at the deadline. Herro still has value as a microwave scorer and playmaker, even if his porous defense and limited rim pressure cap his impact.

Paul George, Boston Celtics

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Paul George's contract is frequently touted as one of the "worst" in the NBA, and there's truth to that. But clearly he still has some value, as Boston flipped their second team All-NBA forward and 2024 Finals MVP for George and a couple picks. Valuable picks, granted, but that was hardly a massive haul relative to Jaylen Brown's perceived value.

Clearly the Celtics wanted to reset their cap sheet, which means George won't stick around if the right trade opportunity arises. Boston has more pick capital to burn now, and my bet is that George — when healthy — looks very good in the Celtics offense, in turn boosting his value. Boston could ride it out with George and Jayson Tatum, still built to contend, but George's age and contract mean he's probably just passing through Boston for a cup of coffee if Brad Stevens can help it.

Cason Wallace, Oklahoma City Thunder

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Cason Wallace is eligible for his rooke-scale extension and could command nine figures from OKC — or another team. Sam Presti has elegantely navigated the Thunder's mounting cap strain in recent years, smartly flipping productive veterans for assets while backfilling the rotation with his endless treasure trove of draft picks.

Wallace could net OKC multiple first-round picks and turn into the latest Presti masterclass, with Ajay Mitchell, Jared McCain, Alex Caruso and recent first-round pick Bennett Stirtz all up for minutes in the backcourt next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Thunder could prioritize keeping Wallace's point-of-attack defense after the Lu Dort trade, but his offensive shortcomings create question marks around just how well a $100 million-plus contract might age. Perhaps OKC lets another team take the plunge.

Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans

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Trey Murphy's name was percolating in trade rumors up until the NBA Draft, but nothing materialized. It feels like New Orleans is finally ready and willing to pivot into a full rebuild, assuming another team meets their lofty asking price for Murphy. Given his friendly contract and sky-high trajectory, it's understandable for the Pelicans to ask for the moon. If anything, it's what the front office has to do given their current asset deficit.

Eventually, there will be a team willing to push their chips in, as Murphy can fit just about anywhere and complement an established star order. He's a knockdown shooter with deep range who has developed into a legitimate slasher and on-ball weapon. He defends at a high level. Too many teams would benefit from Murphy's skill set and archetype for him to not end up on the move eventually.

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

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New Orleans has flirted with Zion Williamson trades in the past but nothing serious has come of it. That ought to change eventually. Zion is entering the penultimate year of a max contract that has no doubt aged poorly, but that is also less burdensome (at least now) than it's made out to be. Zion is a perpetual question mark on the injury report, but when healthy he's still a damn good player.

Williamson's ability to tilt a defense and score prodigously at the rim is a real outlier trait. Put him on a real defense, with competent defensive infrastructure and a few knockdown shooters in his orbit, and good things will happen. If he can put together a healthy-ish first half of the season, expect the Pelicans to see what the open market yields.

Michael Porter Jr., Brooklyn Nets

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Brooklyn and Michael Porter Jr. are unlikely to come to terms on a contract extension this summer, per Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer. That puts Porter squarely on the chopping block, as the rebuilding Nets would be remiss to not extract value before Porter leaves as a free agent.

Porter is coming off of his best individual season in the NBA. He embraced top billing in Brooklyn and provided an incredible mix of 3-point shooting, rebounding and improved defense on the wing. He should scale down nicely on a more competitive roster, as he did for years in Denver before last summer's Cameron Johnson trade.

Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks

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Several teams have reportedly called Dallas about Kyrie Irving's availability this summer and been turned away. It seems like the Mavs are committed to seeing what Irving and Cooper Flagg looks like in action before deciding on his future. That said, his contract is coming to an end, with just one more year — a $42 million player option — before he hits free agency in his mid-30s. It's not unfair to say Irving does not fit the timeline with Flagg, who is the Mavs' North Star moving forward.

Depending on how the season plays out, Irving could end up on the chopping block. The West is still stacked, even with all the movement out East. If Dallas does not see a path beyond the Play-In Tournament, flipping Irving to a needy contender is a logical next step. Irving has massively improved his reputation since arriving in Dallas, reinventing himself as the ultimate teammate and locker room leader.

Kevin Durant, Houston Rockets

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Lest we forget, Houston was bounced in the first round by a Lakers team without Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves. The vibes around the Rockets were putrid by season's end. It feels like Ime Udoka's hard-edged approach is losing traction in the locker room, while Kevin Durant's timeline is not necessary shared by Alperen Şengün, Amen Thompson and the Rockets' other core peices.

Houston still has the talent to compete this season, but the West is a bloodbath and it's hard to imagine the Rockets truly contending for a championship. If we get to the midpoint of the season and Houston is stuck in neutral again, trading Durant — ever the superstar journeyman — isn't entirely out of the question.

Anthony Davis, Washington Wizards

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It seems like Washington and Anthony Davis will wait until next summer to negotiate a contract extension, but whether he actually lasts that long in a Wizards uniform is another matter entirely. The Wizards front office is clearly enamored by Davis' skill set and bullish on his ability to lead a contender in his mid-30s, but their assessment does not line up with reality at this point.

Davis has played more than 60 games just once in the last six seasons. He's a perpetual injury red flag who exhibited diminishing returns on the floor in Dallas before Washington traded for him. The Wizards already paid Trae Young and want to thread the needle between the present and the future, but AJ Dybantsa is the guiding light for that franchise and getting bogged down in expensive, past-prime vets is not the best path forward. There will be a team somewhere willing to take the plunge on Davis and his two years of remaining salary.