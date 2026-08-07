5 NBA players who could still be traded before the season starts

While we are in the dog days of the NBA offseason, that doesn't mean that moves are done yet. In recent years, we've seen blockbuster trades happen on the eve of — or even during — training camp, including the Damian Lillard-Milwaukee Bucks deal and the Karl-Anthony Towns-Julius Randle swap in late September.

Whether it's true stars on the move or teams trying to dump salary, several big names could still change teams this offseason. Seeing all five of these players be traded is unlikely, but these are some names that could give the NBA offseason some late fireworks.

Klay Thompson

Feb 5, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) looks on during the game between the Mavericks and the Spurs at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It feels like an inevitability that Klay Thompson will be on a new team before the start of the season. Entering the final year of his deal with the Dallas Mavericks, Thompson wants to compete for a title. As Dallas commits to a rebuild, parting ways makes sense for both sides. However, per Jake Fischer, the Mavericks are hesitant to buy Thompson out. As such, a trade feels likely.

The 36-year-old is merely an elite spot-up shooter at this stage of his career. Making $17.4 million, he's not on an ideal contract, but he's still a solid bench player.

The Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers are frequently mentioned as suitors for Thompson. Miami is in desperate need of more shooting and perimeter depth following the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, while the Lakers could give Luka Doncic a dependable spot-up option. A reunion with the Golden State Warriors wouldn't give Klay a chance to compete for a title, but the vibes would be amazing, and perhaps there's interest in a deal.

Aaron Gordon

Apr 6, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) in the second quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Currently, the Denver Nuggets are the lone team over the second tax apron. The Peyton Watson domino has yet to fall, but considering Denver's track record and how restrictive the second apron is, it's fair to expect the Nuggets to cut some costs.

Aaron Gordon, Cameron Johnson and Christian Braun are all candidates to be moved. Braun is a negative asset, though, meaning Gordon or Johnson are the more likely options. I'd bet on Gordon being the odd man out.

It's a tough call given his importance to the team as a versatile defender and secondary scorer. Still, the reality is that Gordon is entering year one of a three-year, $103 million extension. Given his lengthy injury history and age, this could quickly turn into an untradeable contract. Consequently, this might be the Nuggets' last chance to move off Gordon. At this point, he should still have some value due to his immense all-around impact when healthy.

With their slew of picks, a $40.7 million traded player exception and so/so forward depth, the Charlotte Hornets stand out as a landing spot.

Michael Porter Jr.

Mar 3, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) shoots a free throw against the Miami Heat during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of Denver, former Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. could be on the move. MPJ is entering the final year of his contract and has been eligible for an extension since early July. Earlier in the offseason, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype noted that Porter is a trade candidate if he and the Nets don't come to an agreement on a new deal.

Well, it's August, and they haven't — so maybe a trade is in the cards? Frankly, parting ways would make sense for both sides. The Brooklyn Nets are firmly rebuilding, and Porter and Julius Randle could take away from their young talent. After a career season, Porter might even have a robust market. And while he seemed to enjoy being the No. 1 option last year, wouldn't competing for a title be better at the end of the day?

If Porter is available, the Detroit Pistons should be blowing up the Nets' phone to get a deal done given their desperate need for extra spacing and secondary creation. In an effort to improve their chances of competing with Stephen Curry still around, the Warriors are also a logical destination for MPJ. Given his blend of size, shooting and creation, Porter is an easy fit with just about any team.

Trey Murphy III

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) reacts after dunking against the Sacramento Kings during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New Orleans Pelicans have to do something this offseason, right? Okay, maybe not: Joe Dumars runs an odd ship. Nevertheless, they should absolutely be open to making a trade, and Trey Murphy III could yield them a Desmond Bane- or Mikal Bridges-sized haul. For a team that is rebuilding (whether they like it or not), setting themselves up for the future would make sense.

Murphy is in a similar mold to Porter; he's an elite shooter with plus size and at least some on-ball chops. That's a player who a lot of teams could use and would give up a pretty penny to get. The Pistons and Warriors come to mind as clear suitors, but the Boston Celtics, Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets are all other contenders I could see eyeing his services.

Joel Embiid

May 10, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks on against the New York Knicks in the second quarter during game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last but certainly not least, we have Joel Embiid. While he's the biggest name on this list, I don't know how likely a trade is given his three-year, $187 million contract, which could force the Philadelphia 76ers to attach draft capital to move on from him.

Given Embiid's injury risk and his terrifying level of importance to the Sixers, along with their plethora of ball-dominant players, moving him for something of real value could make sense. The well-discussed idea of an Embiid-Anthony Davis swap is worth monitoring. Other teams that could be willing to roll the dice (especially if there are picks involved) include the Mavericks and the Bucks.

Ultimately, the possibility of any of these five players being moved could spice up the NBA offseason.