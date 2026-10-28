3 free agents the Thunder could still nab to fill their final roster spot

Losing Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace to potentially season-ending injuries jeopardizes the Oklahoma City Thunder's chances of competing for an NBA title this season. The pressure is on GM Sam Presti and his staff to make a move to reinforce the roster in a way that can keep their championship window open.

There's plenty of speculation around the NBA about big trades Oklahoma City might make to add a two-way wing capable of contributing to their closing five. The finances of making that sort of trade make it a difficult path to navigate for the Thunder. It's much more likely that Presti will look to the free agent market to add a win who can give them quality depth for the rest of the 2026-27 season.

Predictably, there are not a lot of enticing options still available in free agency. The Thunder are not going to be able to suddnenly find an All-Star who has escaped the notice of every other team in basketball. The goal for the franchise is to find an underrated player who can give them competent play as opposed to stardom.

Losing Williams and Wallace has robbed Oklahoma City of their best pair of wing defenders. Replacing that skillset should be at the top of Presti's shopping list. Thunder fans should keep a close eye on the following three agents as players who can fortify their roster in the midst of their severe injury crisis.

Bruce Brown is the obvious free agent signing for the Thunder

Bruce Brown narrowly missed out on making the Knicks Opening Night roster due to New York's need to keep an additional center. He should be Presti's first call as he looks to add a wing capable of helping his squad right away.

Brown's defensive versatility makes him an ideal fit to fill-in for Oklahoma City. He lacks the ideal height to guard elite wings, but makes up for it with above-average strength. At the very least, he is a guy who is good enough defensively to stop opponents from hunting him on the wing.

Brown's lack of offensive skill is the biggest reason why he's currently available via free agency. He's a career 34% shooter from behind the arc, but he does augment that with his knack for producing points via cuts to the basket. He's got enough savvy to fit in with a Thunder offense that can surround him with a lot of shot creation. Brown isn't a difference-maker for Oklahoma City but he can help them stop their bleeding on the wing.

Victor Oladipo would be an intriguing roll of the dice for Oklahoma City

Indiana Pacer’s Victor Oladipo | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Victor Oladipo does not fit Oklahoma City's need for a large wing, but he does present more offensive upside than any other free agent on the open market. There's a chance that injuries have effectively ended his NBA career, but his skill set is worth a look for the Thunder as they search for short-term solutions.

Oladipo did not play a single minute of NBA action last year, but he was reasonably effective in the G-League. At his best, he can do a little bit of everything from the shooting guard spot. He's an adequate three-point shooter who can also rebuild and distribute at above-average levels.

That skillset would allow him to fit in as a three-guard in some bench lineups for Oklahoma City. Signing him would be a bet on talent over fit. It's easy to envision a scenario where Presti elects to make this roll of the dice.

Kevin Love could give the Thunder more depth at power forward

Utah Jazz forward/center Kevin Love | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chet Holmgren is going to soak up a lot of minutes at the four for the Thunder after subtracting Williams from the equation. The team could still use to add one more option behind him on the depth chart to give them more optionality.

Love is a clear minus on the defensive end due to his lack of athleticism or rim protection ability. Those deficiencies can be covered up by playing alongside Holmgren or Isaiah Hartenstein. Love would be permitted to guard the opponent's weakest offensive player in either of those lineup configurations.

Love's best offensive skill remains his above-average perimeter shooting. He still can set up on the wing and provide space for any halfcourt offense. The Thunder might decide he's a quality change of pace who can help keep opposing defenses off-balance.