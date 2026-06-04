3 trades the Bucks could make with the No. 10 pick to keep Giannis in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Bucks hold the No. 10 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, giving them a valuable asset to make a win-now trade and convince Giannis to stay.

As Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors pick up steam in advance of the June 23 NBA Draft, there's still an outside chance that the two-time MVP decides to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks. In a recent interview, Giannis expressed a desire to remain in Milwaukee for "many more" years.

“They reached out and said they want to open a restaurant here in Milwaukee. I was like ‘oh,lovely!’ After the games I’ll be able to come eat here….. 2013, I got drafted, I came here to MIL, I’ve been here 13 years with the team and hopefully many more.”



— Giannis Antetokounmpo… pic.twitter.com/d1oHGoCBCu — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) June 2, 2026

While the Bucks will be hard-pressed to build a truly competitive roster around Giannis, the No. 10 overall pick could open the door to a major, win-now sort of trade. These moves might just satisfy Giannis enough to secure the continuation of their long-running partnership:

Bucks acquire Jrue Holiday from Blazers

Jrue Holiday - Portland Trail Blazers | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This feels like a surefire way to catch Giannis' attention. Jrue Holiday won a championship alongside Giannis in Milwaukee and became close friends. He was important glue in the Bucks locker room, and it does not feel like a complete coincidence that Milwaukee's downward spiral started once Holiday was sent packing. You can also ask the Celtics how helpful Holiday is when attempting to build a championship roster.

Holiday is 35 years old with an extra year on his contract in the form of a $37 million player option. That is not a risk-free investment, but he's such a malleable, selfless player that it feels like a move Milwaukee can make with confidence. Especially if it means Giannis commits to sticking around.

Scoot Henderson popped off in the playoffs and finally teased the upside we all saw coming into the 2023 draft, when Portland selected him third overall. Milwaukee will need to foot the bill on Henderson's next contract, but at 22 years old, there's still major upside as a primary ball-handler and potential secondary scorer next to Giannis.

For Portland, this is as simple as cleaning out the backcourt for Damian Lillard and whichever guard prospect falls into their lap at No. 10, as this is a loaded point guard draft. The Blazers focus on Deni Avdija's timeline, rather than pushing their chips in on Giannis, and acquire a couple helpful role players in Bobby Portis and AJ Green, too. Kyle Kuzma is on a $20 million expiring contract, so he's best viewed as salary relief.

Bucks acquire Michael Porter Jr. from Nets

Michael Porter Jr. - Brooklyn Nets | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Brooklyn fans are in shambles after once again tumbling in the lottery. The Nets are approaching a win-now window here, as their 2027 first-round swap rights belong to Houston. But, even if the Nets plan to spend aggressively in the offseason, there's no guarantee that Sean Marks really wants to pay Michael Porter Jr.'s next contract.

So, Brooklyn adds a second top-10 pick and continues to build out its young core, which already includes Egor Dëmin, Nolan Traoré and three other 2025 draft picks. The Nets are rumored to have interest in Michigan center Aday Mara and Tennessee wing Nate Ament; this trade could allow them to target both.

The Nets get a $20 million expiring trade chip in Kuzma, while taking on Myles Turner's questionable contract to facilitate the acquisition of a premium draft pick in a premium draft. Turner is also still a quality player who could look a lot better playing for Jordi Fernandez, in an organization where players are hungry and accountable (and not coached by Doc Rivers).

Porter gives the Bucks another big wing scorer who complements Giannis beautifully with his high volume of 3s.

Bucks acquire Trey Murphy III from Pelicans

Trey Murphy III - New Orleans Pelicans | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Trey Murphy's name continues to pop up in trade rumors, and while the Pelicans are sure to drive a hard bargain, Joe Dumars already has a poor track record when it comes to trades. The Bucks could attempt to swindle themselves a second All-Star on the wing; Murphy's rangy defense, effortless 3-point range and increasingly robust skill set would play well off of Giannis.

The Bucks still give up a lot. Kuzma's expiring contract, a breakout 23-year-old in Ryan Rollins and two future first-round picks (2031 and 2033) on top of the 10th overall selection later this month. That is a lot, especially given Milwaukee's already-barren draft stores. Giannis is a singular entity, however. If he commits to finishing his career in Milwaukee, or at least to signing a new contract, these risks become more palatable—not necessarily advisable, but palatable.

For the Pelicans, this is an interesting haul. Those Bucks picks could become quite valuable, as no trade guarantees Giannis' health or future into the 2030s. Rollins is talented enough to rise above the noise of New Orleans' crowded backcourt, with the defensive and connective chops to thrive in a number of roles. With the 10th pick, the Pelicans should find another impact talent on the same timeline as Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears, who are New Orleans' future.

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