3 Warriors Summer League sleepers who could be difference makers this season

Three undrafted and low-profile prospects are already drawing attention and could carve out meaningful minutes behind the Warriors' established rotation.

The Golden State Warriors are prioritizing youth and depth this offseason as they navigate life with aging stars.

The Golden State Warriors rolled out two teams — Gold and Blue — for the Summer League California Classic. The Dubs are in win-now mode as Stephen Curry approaches his 39th birthday, as evidenced by their decision to select 23-year-old Yaxel Lendeborg with the 11th overall pick (and their subsequent pursuit of LeBron James). It's easy to think Summer League is a Lendeborg showcase and of minimal importance otherwise.

That's probably a mistake, however. The best teams nowadays tend to skew younger, not older, and consistently find value on the margins. An overperforming two-way contract. A minimum-contract rookie who breaks out in camp and claims a roster spot, maybe even a rotation spot. Those guys can move the needle for a team, and in the West, even the slightest positive nudge counts.

With that in mind, here are a few Dubs Summer Leaguers worth your attention:

Nick Boyd, G

Nick Boyd - Wisconsin Badgers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nick Boyd went undrafted and inked an Exhibit 10 contract with Golden State, meaning he probably ends up on the Warriors' G League team. But there's reason to think he can stick in the league.

Most front offices fade older, smaller guards — understandably so — but Boyd was one of the most gifted scorers in college basketball this past season. He oozes creativity, able to stack complex dribble moves and put a defender on his hip. He can get low and squeeze through tight windows as a ball-handler. He was an extremely efficient table-setter at Wisconsin, too, balancing a high usage and assist rate (28.8%) with low turnovers (10.2%).

The concerns pile up on defense. He's 25 years old and not terribly athletic. He was barely a neutral presence on that end in college, which will not be the case in the NBA. And, despite the ability to create driving angles and score with touch, Boyd is going to struggle when faced with the length and athleticism of NBA rim protectors.

That said, if he can snipe 3s and attack a defense in rotation, ideally while opposing resources are committed to a star with gravitational pull like Stephen Curry, Boyd will survive, maybe even thrive, as a microwave bench guy in the NBA.

Lachlan Olbrich, C

Lachlan Olbrich - Chicago Bulls | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lachlan Olbrich put up 10 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists on 4-of-7 shooting in his final appearance for the Bulls last season. A second-round pick signed to a two-way contract, Olbrich was not retained by the new front office — and now has a chance to break camp with the Warriors, if all goes well.

Even if he starts the year strictly in the G League, the 22-year-old Aussie has traits that typically appeal to Steve Kerr and the Warriors. He's a physical, dirty-work kind of center, with advanced feel. Olbrich is comfortable playing at an off-beat rhythm. He's not much of a floor-spacer and he's not really an NBA athlete at first glance, but at 6-foot-8 and 236 pounds, he will throw his weight around and make the small efforts on both ends.

He dropped 13 points and four assists off the bench Golden State's blowout win over the Spurs on Sunday. Olbrich has real vision as a short-roll passer. He can face up a bit and facilitate from the elbow.

Golden State probably won't match the Grizzlies' three-year, $30 million offer sheet for restricted free agent Quinten Post, which could mean there are available third- or fourth-string minutes behind Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford, neither of whom is known for durability at this stage in their respective careers. Olbrich is very much a name to watch.

Graham Ike, C

Graham Ike - Gonzaga Bulldogs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Graham Ike is another center option worthy of real consideration in the Warriors front office. He was straight-up one of the best bigs in college basketball this past season — a fringe National Player of the Year candidate, averaging 19.9 points and 8.0 rebounds on 62.7 percent true shooting.

Ike is a monster on the defensive glass (20.0 DREB%), and while slightly undersized for an NBA center at 6-foot-9, he packs 245 pounds of muscle and uses it to the fullest extent. Golden State longs for the prime days of Andrew Bogut and Kevon Looney. Ike can set screens, help win the possession battle, and even step out behind the 3-point line, where he made 33.8 percent of his attempts on low volume as a senior.

The touch indicators are positive (79.7 percent on free throws) and Ike should reliably space the floor if he commits to it. He's a bulldozer on the interior and he's comfortably catching and firing from the mid-range, so the Warriors can use him in various actions and locations on the floor.

It's fair to question Ike's true position and utility on defense, as he can get outmaneuvered by more athletic opponents, but his motor runs hot. Always. On sheer effort, physicality and skill, it feels like Ike has a chance to stick in the NBA and maybe play real minutes for Golden State sooner than later.

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