Warriors first-round pick shows they're putting all their eggs in the LeBron James basket

The move also hints at the high-stakes pursuit of LeBron James to extend the team's championship window.

The 2026 NBA Draft has come and gone. For the Golden State Warriors, they made two selections, one in the first round (at number 11), and one late in the second round (at number 54).

For the sake of this piece, we want to focus on their lottery pick (no offense, Lajae Jones), reigning champion Yaxel Lendeborg.

As many of you may know by now, Lendeborg is an old man by draft standards. One tweet from Sam Quinn that made me giggle is that Lendeborg is a week older than Jonathan Kuminga, who the Warriors infamously selected with the seventh overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

This doesn't mean the pick is bad. In fact, I loved what I saw from Lendeborg at Michigan (how could you not?), and am a huge fan of this pick for the Warriors. One thing is for certain, though, this trade makes one thing about the Warriors abundantly clear.

The Warriors are firmly in win-now mode

Golden State Warriors Draymond Green and Stephen Curry | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

This was pretty obvious, especially after the team negotiated a two-year extension with their best coach in franchise history, Steve Kerr, but the team is clearly trying to make one (or two) last deep playoff runs with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Lendeborg is going to be 24 years old before the start of next season, and one of the positives of selecting such a mature prospect is that they are usually ready to contribute right out of the gate. The Warriors know what is left of their window is fading, and they need to bring players through the door that can help them win immediately.

Lendeborg gives the Warriors exactly what they need. He is huge (boasting a 7-foot-3.25 wingspan), athletic as crap, a strong shooter (37.2 percent from 3 in his sole season at Michigan), and an impactful defensive presence (averaging 2.3 "stocks" per game). He will help amplify the strengths and mask the weaknesses of their current core (Curry, Green, Jimmy Butler III, and Brandin Podziemski).

This also makes it more likely that the team is going to go all-out and sign LeBron James. They have been linked to James since the start of the offseason, and if you are going to try and make one more iconic run, why not bring in basketball's ageless wonder?

There are many teams that can match what the Warriors can offer James financially (the non-taxpayer mid-level exception). Still, Golden State does give James a chance to stay relatively close to home (something that no one other than the Los Angeles teams can really do for the all-time leading scorer).

Funny enough, while the Warriors selecting Lendeborg makes them going full-throttle for James more likely, it also gives them some much-needed insurance in case they end up striking out on their number one free agent target.

No matter how you slice it, adding Lendeborg was a great move for furthering the Warriors' short-term goals. Now, let's see if it's enough to bring The King to Golden State.

More NBA news and analysis: