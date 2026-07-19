5 NBA rookies who already look like busts at NBA Summer League

As we approach the end of another NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, most fanbases are excited about what they've seen from a loaded rookie class. The top four picks all look like future superstars, while other "surprise" first-round picks, like Allen Graves in Toronto or Cameron Carr in Hollywood, appear ready to make an immediate impact.

Then there are the rookies who underwhelmed in Vegas. Summer League is not the be-all and end-all, of course. But it can plant the seeds of doubt early. Plenty of rookies struggle in Vegas and figure it out in the NBA, with dramatically different roles and surrounded by far better teammates. Do not take any of these names to the bank as a 'bust.' That said, these are the rookies who left the most questions unanswered.

Christian Anderson Jr., Charlotte Hornets

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Christian Anderson Jr. buttered his bread as a knockdown shooter and smooth pick-and-roll playmaker at Texas Tech. The 18th overall pick to Charlotte, Anderson took on new importance after the LaMelo Ball trade was announced. While he feels like a strong stylistic fit in Charlotte, the early Summer League returns aren't terribly encouraging.

Anderson averaged 10.4 points and 4.2 assists (2.8 turnovers) on .315/.212/.833 splits. Getting caught up on shooting numbers in Vegas is a fool's errand, but Anderson's slight frame and limited athleticism are going to complicate his NBA adjustment. Smaller guards just are not in vogue.

Versatile shot-making gives Anderson a clear path to NBA value, but he struggled to consistently pressure the rim or collapse the defense for Charlotte. He's too easily stonewalled and knocked off course. Defensively, he's easy pickings. He's going to sink or swim with his 3-point shooting, which he's very good at. But if Anderson is just a tough shot-maker who can't really manipulate the defense or hold up on the other end, he will struggle to get on the floor as a rookie.

Dailyn Swain, Chicago Bulls

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Dailyn Swain was the No. 8 prospect on FanSided's big board and Chicago pounced earlier than expected with the 15th overall pick, which felt like a bright new front office at work. Lost behind the Caleb Wilson show this summer, however, has been the Swain horror show.

The Bulls tried to give him point guard reps, allowing the twitchy, bendy 6-foot-7 wing to test the limits of his skill set. While Swain has a unique ability to pressure the rim, he's a non-shooter, which comes with inherent challenges in the modern NBA. Moreover, he can't really finish at the rim in Vegas, which was a strength in college. He has four made field goals in four games, shooting 12.9 percent. The passing looks stilted (2.3 assists to 1.8 turnovers). He's predetermining too much, struggling to react to defensive pressure in the moment.

It's far too early to write off Swain, but Chicago has a bunch of forwards who aren't reliable shooters and a ball-dominant jumbo point guard in Josh Giddey who has never spaced the floor. That could be a tough environment for Swain, who might need more freedom than most prospects to work through the warts and gain the confidence necessary to maximize his gifts as a slasher and playmaker.

Nate Ament, Milwaukee Bucks

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Nate Ament buoyed his numbers with a 23-point outburst against Charlotte on Wednesday, averaging 11.2 points on .500/.389/.600 splits across five games. That said, he also averaged double the amount of turnovers (2.8) as assists (1.4) while struggling immensely on defense.

Ament has clear utility as a big wing who can shoot. It's an archetype every NBA values and it should buy Ament some patience, especially on a team in the fledgling stage of a rebuild, like Milwaukee. That said, process is more important than results in Summer League, and the process from Ament has left much to be desired.

He's too spacy on defense, without the strength to really battle at the point of attack. He struggles to gain separation on drives and put consistent pressure on the rim. Without advanced handles, Ament is frequently bottled up and forced into compromised situations.

In short, he will require a lot of patience. The Bucks can afford it, but Ament is more of a theory than anything else at this stage. He needs to improve his frame and let the game slow down before he's ready to meaningfully help Milwaukee.

Darius Acuff Jr., Sacramento Kings

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When the Clippers and Nets passed on Darius Acuff Jr. in favor of Keaton Wagler and Mikel Brown Jr., respectively, there was a loud outcry from certain corners of the entertainment space. Acuff is a John Calipari product and he was arguably the best freshman in the country not named Cameron Boozer. Many, like Stephen A. Smith for example, were convinced that Sacramento pulled off a heist.

Maybe that proves true, ultimately. Summer League is frequently a facade. But the reasons Acuff fell to No. 7 — poor defensive engagement, subpar finishing at the rim — are on full display in Vegas, where he has averaged 19.0 points and 5.3 assists on .365/.263/.643 splits, with 4.7 turnovers per game.

Acuff is a strong and dynamic athlete, but he was never the quickest and shiftiest guard of the bunch. He made a lot of tough jumpers at Arkansas, shooting much better than he ever did in high school. While Acuff is almost certainly not a 26.3 percent 3-point shooter, it's fair to wonder if his 44 percent clip as a freshman was equally, if not more misleading. He relies on contested pull-up jumpers more than you'd like, and NBA size and athleticism will present a new challenge.

He's already operating at a disadvantage with his defense. Acuff can muscle up at the point of attack, but as soon as his man passes the rock, it's like Acuff powers down and falls asleep. That leaves him vulnerable to backdoor cuts and other deceptive actions. Acuff's poise was a strong selling point at Arkansas. He handled waves of pressure from the opposing defense and never looked sped up with the ball. He has looked downright spooked at times in Summer League. It's early, and maybe he's pushing too much, but Acuff won't find much support on the real Kings team, either. He's being thrown into the deep end. Right now, it's unclear how well he can swim.

Team context matters a lot for rookies.

Keaton Wagler, Los Angeles Clippers

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Keaton Wagler was the fifth overall pick to L.A., their big prize from the Ivica Zubac trade. While Wagler has put together a couple special scoring outbursts in Summer League, the overall product is worrisome. He's averaging 18.2 points and 2.8 assists (with 2.3 turnovers) on .386/.333/.800 splits.

The main concern with Wagler was featured on the top line of every scouting report. He's very skilled and very smart, but he's not a great athlete. Wagler struggles with physicality, he can't really separate on drives, and he can be a pushover on defense. It's fair to wonder how a guard who can't consistently beat closeouts, pressure the rim, rebound or defend against more physical opponents will fair next to Darius Garland, an undersized point guard who struggles to contribute on the margins of a game.

Wagler looks sensational when he's burying tough 3s and executing the fast break against an unset defense, but when he's asked to orchestrate the halfcourt offense and create from scratch, it's a bit painful. He's a smart passer, but he's not breaking the defense with his court vision. The big selling point at Illinois was Wagler's ball control. He didn't collapse under pressure, despite his thin frame and limited burst. He was never sped up or out of control. In Summer League, however, there have been possessions where Wagler is just consumed at the point of attack.

The intersection of IQ, skill and positional size remains highly compelling, but Wagler isn't really moving like a top-five pick.

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