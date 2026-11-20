Amen Thompson landed at No. 4 on FanSided's 25-under-25 NBA Player Rankings this season, ranking the best young players in the NBA. Check out the rest of the list here.

Amid the NBA's 3-point revolution, it's been commonplace for people to suggest that you need some semblance of an outside shot to become a star. This is specifically the case for non-big men. Houston Rockets rising star Amen Thompson is bucking this trend.

In the first three years of his career, Thompson made just 21.9 percent of his 3-pointers on 1.3 attempts per game. As of this writing, he's 5-of-15 in 15 games, a marginal if mostly meaningless improvement. Whether you classify Thompson as a guard or wing, he's a non-spacer. Still, this doesn't change the fact that Thompson is an immensely impactful two-way player who is on a star trajectory. Ranking third on our list for players under 25 despite this glaring flaw is a testament to Thompson's superb all-around skill set.

This summer, the Rockets rewarded him with a five-year, $208 million contract extension for his all-around impact, a deal that drew little criticism. Likewise, he's clearly Houston's cornerstone.

While I've hinted at his all-around abilities and established his main flaw, let's explore what makes Thompson special.

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Amen Thompson's budding offensive skill set

Houston Rockets guard/forward Amen Thompson Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thompson's freaky athleticism makes him jump off the screen—his listed 44-inch vertical feels closer to 50. Few players possess Amen's combination of leaping ability, speed, and fluidity. This makes him an absolute blur in transition and a force when attacking the rim in the half-court.

According to Databallr, Thompson ranked in the 100th percentile for rim attempts per game, while shooting an impressive 71.7 percent at the rim. Whether it's finishing with force as a dunker or using his craft on layups, Thompson does it all as a finisher. Of course, the dunking ability is what makes the highlight reels and what people think of when they hear Thompson's name. Regardless, it's his ability to do both that makes him the complete package as a finisher, and it's why he's quickly elevated as a self-creator.

In addition to his ability to generate rim pressure, Thompson is a fantastic off-ball cutter, which helps negate some of his floor spacing concerns.

After Fred VanVleet's injury, Thompson was thrust into a de facto point guard role last season. While this isn't his natural role, Thompson generally handled it well and made strides as a passer. His raw assist-per-game numbers increased from 3.8 to 5.3. Thompson also shot up from the 82nd to the 89th percentile for playmaking talent per Basketball Index. Considering that he had less support around him, this is impressive.

He spent more time organizing the offense and making sure his teammates were involved. Thompson really excels as a passer in the drive-and-kick game. Thompson's elite finishing abilities draw a ton of attention from opposing defenses (especially considering the Rockets' subpar spacing), and he does a great job of finding the open man and making difficult reads.

Thompson's offensive growth went under the radar because of how well he performed at the end of the 2024-25 season. However, averaging 18.3 points and 5.3 assists is no small feat at 23 years old. Amen being this good, this early on in his career, is a massive accomplishment, considering he was viewed as a raw prospect entering the league.

Thompson is an elite defender

Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I feel like I'm burying the lead here, because Thompson's defense is truly special. Thompson uses his elite size, length and athleticism to be one of the league's best on-ball stoppers. He is also extremely disruptive off the ball.

Impressively, Thompson ranked in the 97th percentile for matchup difficulty and the 98th percentile for perimeter isolation defense, according to Basketball Index. He's quick enough to keep up with small guards, and his size makes life difficult for them. Still, he's big enough to keep up with physical guards and wings/forwards. Few players can take stars of multiple positions out of games in the way that Thompson can. And that's one of the most valuable skills in the league.

He can also wreak havoc as an off-ball defender and serve as a secondary rim protector. Thompson uses his jump-out-of-the-gym athleticism to crash the glass at an elite rate—last season, he pulled in 7.4 boards per game. The guy is the complete package on defense.

Basketball is a game of trade-offs, and all of the areas that Thompson can positively impact far outweigh his one major flaw. If he ever develops an outside shot, we could be looking at a future MVP, and that's not hyperbole.

Even if he doesn't, though, Thompson is poised to be a top-15 player in the league within a few years' time. He's already a top-30 player in my book. Outside of 3-point shooting, continuing to be more comfortable with the ball and developing a mid-range jumper could help this ascension. At 23, though, he's well on his way to genuine stardom, and far ahead of schedule.