Bennett Stirtz, Kingston Flemings and the worst first-round picks of the NBA Draft

The decisions highlight the pressure on front offices to balance safe bets with high-upside swings in the draft's most critical round.

Each of the criticized picks shows clear flaws that could leave their teams without a meaningful rotation player.

Several NBA teams missed chances to add high-impact talent in the first round of the draft this year.

Most teams did a good job of identifying players with the right combination of upside and accomplishment in the first round of the NBA Draft. As always, some GMs failed to understand the assignment. The players and teams highlighted in this piece should have a lot of explaning to do with their fan bases in the coming days.

It would not be fair to classify these players as busts, but each has significant potential to underperform their draft slot. At the very least, the teams listed here should have done a better job of mining value in Round 1. Finding a rotation player is a reasonable accomplishment, but this is the section of the draft where teams outside the playoff mix should be taking swings to land potential difference-makers.

Note that teams were graded on a curve based on how high their picks were positioned in Round 1. Lottery selections are under more scrutiny than selections in the 20s. Without further delay, here are the picks that should have fan bases scratching their heads after night one of the draft.

Hannes Steinbach lacks the upside to be a big win for the Hornets

Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Charlotte Hornets had a unique opportunity at No. 14 to take a swing on a high ceiling player who might give them more championship equity. Instead, they spent their best draft pick on an undersized center whose greatest skill is rebounding.

Hannes Steinbach will likely play a meaningful role for Charlotte as a rookie due to the lack of quality depth in the team's front court. He'll probably post outstanding rebound numbers too. That might cause the Hornets' front office to declare him as a high value selection during his rookie campaign.

The problem with Steinbach is that he lacks the size to be a starting center or the athleticism to be a starter at the power forward spot. He might turn into a modest upgrade over Miles Bridges at the four, but Charlotte should have taken a bigger swing at No. 14.

Kingston Flemings shot should be a concern for the Hawks

Houston's Kingston Flemings | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Atlanta Hawks fans had every right to be excited about this year's draft. They came into the event armed with the No. 8 overall selection after fleecing New Orleans in the Derik Queen trade a year ago.

Kingston Flemings is a point guard who most draft experts liked somewhere around where the Hawks were slated to pick. The problem with his game in Atlanta is that his biggest potential weakness does not mesh well with what head coach Quinn Snyder currently has on his roster.

Flemings shot 38.7% from three in college but there's a hitch in his jump shot that should concern Atlanta's front office. Pairing him with Dyson Daniels in the back court could be one of the worst shooting duos in the Association. Flemings is good enough to be deserve being the eighth pick, but his potential awkward fit for the Hawks should have pushed them to make a different choice in the first round. ,

Who can Bennett Stirtz guard for the Thunder?

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Bennett Stirtz is just the sort of player fans love to pull for at the NBA level. He's an elite shooter who gives absolutely everything for his team. He thoroughly deserved to be a fan favorite for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The challenge for Stirtz at the pro level is that he will be hunted mercilessly on the defensive end of the floor. The Oklahoma City Thunder already have Jared McCain in their rotation. Stirtz is essentially a weaker version of the former 76ers standout.

The Thunder front office has a strong record of landing underrated players in hte draft, but this feels like an unnecessary reach. Stirtz's lack of athleticism will likely prevent him from ever being a key player in a high-level playoff series for the Thunder.

Ebuka Okorie is too young to help Cade Cunningham next year

Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Ebuka Okorie has every opportunity to blossom into a quality NBA starter for the Detroit Pistons. The problem in Motown is that he's unlikely to play well enough as a rookie to help Cade Cunningham in the playoffs.

That was the proper assignment for th Pistons front office in this draft. Their window for title contention is open now. The offensive stress put on Cunningham in the playoffs was painful to watch. Landing a guard who could help him create was entirely possible where Detroit ultimately made their pick in Round 1.

There's a strong argument to be made that Okorie had the most upside as anyone the Pistons had access to in Round 1, but Detroit should have tried to go all in. This pick could age horribly if Detroit wastes another season or two of Cunningham's prime.

Allen Graves is too much of a role player for the Raptors

Santa Clara Broncos forward Allen Graves | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

There's a lot to like about Allen Graves' game and his ability to fit in for a good team. He's a quality shooter from the perimeter and competes with a high motor on defense. Those are inevitably the qualities that prompted the Toronto Raptors to select him in Round 1.

The problem with Graves is that he's never managed to stand out as an offensive initiator. His inability to do that at a mid major should be a major red flag for his ability to turn into a starter for the Raptors.

Graves had some passionate fans in the scouting community, but the Raptors need to find more guys who can create offensive if they're going to make noise in the Eastern Conference. Graves won't do that and as such, represents a miss for the Raptors in Round 1.

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