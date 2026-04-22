Every NBA Playoff team that has a first-round pick and what they need to do with it

Every postseason team is focused on the task at hand. That said, the job of front office personnel — and of a fan — is to keep the big picture in mind. That means while 16 teams battle for ultimate glory, scouts are hard at work sifting through the 2026 NBA Draft class in hopes of finding that missing piece. The young talent who can extend a title window — or open it up.

Three-fourths of the teams participating in the NBA Playoffs also have a first-round pick (or two) in June. Here's what each team should prioritize with those selections:

Atlanta Hawks (No. 7 and No. 23)

CJ McCollum - Atlanta Hawks | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Needs: Rim protection, rebounding, shot creation

The Hawks traded Trae Young at the deadline and morphed into basketball's hottest team down the stretch. Atlanta has a lot going for it, from a couple elite perimeter stoppers, a classic big wing creator in Jalen Johnson, and for this moment in time, a new postseason hero at point guard in CJ McCollum.

That said, the Hawks could use their Kristaps Porzingis/Clint Capela fascimile to share the center minutes with Onyeka Okongwu, whose size limits him as a rim protector and rebounder (especially on the offensive glass, where the Hawks were middling all season).

Atlanta also needs to consider the future beyond McCollum, who's a free agent this summer. McCollum has made it clear he wants to stick around, but he's also aging out of stardom. The Hawks really need that shot-in-the-arm shot creation on the perimeter. Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Dyson Daniels are helpful, but a three-level scorer with point guard chops would go a long way.

Oklahoma City Thunder (No. 12 and No. 17)

Chet Holmgren - Oklahoma City Thunder | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Needs: Big wing/forward, center depth

It feels disingenuous to say OKC "needs" anything in the draft, but the Thunder are equipped with two top-20 picks. That doesn't mean Sam Presti won't trade one or both, as OKC's available roster spots are limited. There is value to be had, however, especially if the late-lottery and mid-first round depth of this class survives college basketball's NIL boom.

The Thunder can really use a bigger wing or forward type. OKC's wing depth skews small, and while the Thunder are comprised almost exclusively of plus-plus defenders, their guard-heavy roster needs a counterweight. Isaiah Hartenstein only has one more guaranteed year under contract, so Chet Holmgren could soon become their starting center and primary anchor. A quality four with OKC's standard mix of dribble-pass-shoot utility — and ideally with a bit of beef to attack the glass and handle physicality on the interior — would be the dream.

It wouldn't hurt OKC to add another center, too. Thomas Sorber shouldn't be forgotten in his recovery, but with Hartenstein's days probably numbered, the Thunder could use another defensive-minded big to work into the mix. As fun as Jaylin Williams is, he probably shouldn't starting at center for a championship hopeful.

Prospects to watch: Yaxel Lendeborg, Hannes Steinbach, Aday Mara, Motiejus Krivas

Toronto Raptors (No. 19)

Brandon Ingram - Toronto Raptors | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Needs: Shot creation, shooting, center depth

Toronto has an awesome defensive roster and should maintain a high regular season baseline as a result, but this roster clearly is not built to win in the playoffs. Brandon Ingram is too unreliable. Immanuel Quickley has been banged-up all season. Toronto needs to surround Scottie Barnes and Collin Murray-Boyles with dependable spacers and, ideally, a point guard who can consistently penetrate and set the table for the halfcourt offense.

The Raptors could also use another interior anchor to bring up behind Jakob Poeltl. For all his many talents, Murray-Boyles and Barnes are overtaxed as small-ball fives, while Sandro Mamukelashvili isn't enough of a rim protector to hold down a major role. That said, Toronto in a perfect world finds a center who can block shots and space the floor. Those don't grow on trees.

Prospects to watch: Christian Anderson Jr., Ebuka Okorie, Bennett Stirtz, Cameron Carr, Motiejus Krivas, Jayden Quaintance

San Antonio Spurs (No. 20)

De'Aaron Fox, Victor Wembanyama - San Antonio Spurs | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Needs: Shooting, wing defense, power forward depth

With Victor Wembanyama reaching MVP heights in just his third NBA season, the Spurs are suddenly OKC's biggest threat in the West and a potential title contender for years to come. San Antonio has already spammed its point guard "problem" from years past; the next couple seasons will be dedicated to sifting through Dylan Harper, Stephon Castle and De'Aaron Fox, figuring out how to best distribute those minutes.

Where the Spurs could use help is on the wing, ideally in the former of better 3-point shooting and point-of-attack defense. Carter Bryant is a lockdown presence, but he's too easy to ignore on offense. Julian Champagnie and Harrison Barnes can hit spot-up jumpers, but more size next to Wembanyama in the frontcourt wouldn't hurt. A proper power forward — or even a center Wemby can share the floor with long term — are viable paths here.

The Spurs were 16th in 3-pointers made this season; getting closer to the top of the leaderboard, with Wemby dominating the paint and inhaling rebounds, alongside three excellent, two-way rim pressure guards, would make San Antonio damn near impossible to solve.

Prospects to watch: Cameron Carr, Allen Graves, Hannes Steinbach, Morez Johnson Jr.

Detroit Pistons (No. 21)

Paul Reed, Cade Cunningham - Detroit Pistons | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Needs: Shot creation, shooting

If we learned anything from Detroit's brutal start to the postseason, it's that Cade Cunningham needs some help. The Pistons dominated opponents all season long with physical defense and a hoarding presence on the glass. That said, the Pistons were 28th in 3-pointers made during the regular season and Cunningham has very little help when it comes to initiating offense.

Detroit is built to generate spot-up 3s; more shooting to cash in on the opportunites Cunningham creates sure would help. The Pistons could also use another guard to back up Cunningham and, potentially, to share the floor in crunch time. Detroit needs to maintain its edge in size and forcefulness where possible, but finding ways to loosen up the scoring mechanism is critical.

Prospects to watch: Christian Anderson Jr., Ebuka Okorie, Cameron Carr, Bennett Stirtz, Meleek Thomas

Philadelphia 76ers (No. 22)

VJ Edgecombe, Paul George, Tyrese Maxey - Philadelphia 76ers | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Needs: Shooting, rebounding, shot creation, center depth

No single draft pick will address everything that ails the Sixers right now, but Philadelphia needs to find ways to build more successfully along the margins. The core of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George won't be going anywhere. VJ Edgecombe was a home run pick with the No. 3 pick, but the Jared McCain trade was a step in the wrong direction. Philadelphia's lack of viable shooters and bench guards has been on full display for months.

The Sixers could also use some size and versatility in the frontcourt, especially at the forward spots. Philadelphia needs more on-ball resistance defensively against bigger wings (see: Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum). The Sixers have been at a rebounding disadvantage for virtually Embiid's whole career, too. Some size, physicality and thump in the four spot would help. Basically everything Dominick Barlow provides, but with some semblance of offensive utility, if possible.

Embiid's constant and increasingly unfortunate injury woes will also need to factor into the Sixers' pre-draft plans. Finding a stable backup center who can anchor the defense more successfully than Andre Drummond or Adem Bona certainly wouldn't be the worst use of this pick.

Prospects to watch: Motiejus Krivas, Dailyn Swain, Morez Johnson Jr., Jayden Quaintance, Ebuka Okorie

New York Knicks (No. 24)

Jalen Brunson - New York Knicks | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Needs: Shot creation, center depth

The Knicks are built to contend every season, but Jalen Brunson's defensive limitations continue to crop up every spring in increasingly alarming fashion. There's really no way around that for the Knicks, but worse yet in New York's general inability to generate consistent offense when Brunson sits. The Knicks could use another ball-handler to stimulate the offense, especially in the non-Brunson minutes. Positional size and defensive integrity is a plus in that role.

New York will also need to consider potential backup centers with Mitchell Robinson approaching free agency. The Karl-Anthony Towns experiment has not gone too smoothly of late either, so general frontcourt depth — ideally with a proper defensive anchor who can empower the Knicks' quality perimeter stoppers — is a smart use of this pick.

Prospects to watch: Christian Anderson Jr., Ebuka Okorie, Meleek Thomas, Motiejus Krivas, Tarris Reed Jr., Zuby Ejiofor

Los Angeles Lakers (No. 25)

Deandre Ayton, Luka Doncic - Los Angeles Lakers | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Needs: Rim protection, screener, third guard

The Lakers need a more stable defensive anchor than Deandre Ayton or Jaxson Hayes. We know Los Angeles has the scoring firepower to contend in the West, but until the Lakers can consistently generate stops (20th in defensive rating), they will be operating at a disadvantage against high-level competition.

Preferably, L.A. can also grab a center who can set quality screens and catch lobs from Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves. A more fundamentally sound presence at the five spot, on both ends, would go such a long way.

Los Angeles' defensive woes extend to the perimeter, too. The Lakers need better point-of-attack defense. With Luke Kennard hitting free agency and LeBron James potentially leaving (or retiring), adding a third guard — hopefully with a two-way skill set — to work in behind Dončić and Reaves wouldn't be the worst idea.

Prospects to watch: Motiejus Krivas, Jayden Quaintance, Ebuka Okorie, Christian Anderson Jr., Dailyn Swain

Denver Nuggets (No. 26)

Nikola Jokic - Denver Nuggets | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Needs: Shot creation, perimeter defense

Denver was the NBA's No. 1 offense and No. 21 defense this season. That was partially the result of extended absences for Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson, but the Nuggets' defense slipped across the board. Nikola Jokic felt more like a turnstile, with the Nuggets struggling to contain dribble penetration.

The Nuggets could use more 3-and-D bodies on the perimeter, a formula that typically works in Jokic's orbit. Denver should also consider going after a legitimate backup point guard to relieve Jamal Murray's shot creation duties and elevate what can, at times, be a sluggish and unsuccessful Nuggets bench unit. Staggering Murray and Jokic typically works in the postseason, but the Nuggets need depth for the regular season grind.

Prospects to watch: Christian Anderson Jr., Amari Allen, Meleek Thomas, Morez Johnson Jr., Allen Graves

Boston Celtics (No. 27)

Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum - Boston Celtics | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Needs: Center depth, connective playmaking

Boston finished top-five in both offensive and defensive efficiency this season despite Jayson Tatum's months-long absence, so nothing really makes sense. Joe Mazzulla can coach just about any group to competence, but the Celtics will look to shift into overdrive and take over the East with a healthier, revamped roster next season.

The Celtics could use another center to share the frontcourt rotation with Neemias Queta. Nikola Vucevic was never a long-term solution, and while Boston has been able to field useful center minutes by committee, another dependable rim protector and short roll processor would go a long way.

Boston also finished dead last in assist rate this season. That was mostly by design, but a guard or wing with connective passing chops — quick decision-making in the flow of the offense — could grease the wheels on what already projects as a championship-winning rotation.

Prospects to watch: Christian Anderson Jr., Amari Allen, Tarris Reed Jr., Zuby Ejiofor, Joshua Jefferson

Minnesota Timberwolves (No. 28)

Donte DiVincenzo - Minnesota Timberwolves | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Needs: Shot creation

Minnesota has a potential future MVP in Anthony Edwards, with a perennial top-10 defense anchored by four-time DPOY Rudy Gobert. We know the Wolves can wall off the paint on one end and jack 3s on the other. What Minnesota really needs is a proper three-level creator and facilitator to share the backcourt with Edwards for the long haul.

With Mike Conley on the decline, Minnesota rolled with Donte DiVincenzo as their de facto point guard this season. Investments in Rob Dillingham, Terrence Shannon and Bones Hyland as potential generative engines have no panned out. Julius Randle can mix it up on the block and create from the elbow, but he's simply too staid and erratic as a decision-maker.

If the Wolves can juice the offense with another advantage creator, Minnesota won't be missing too many pieces.

Prospects to watch: Ebuka Okorie, Christian Anderson Jr., Braden Smith, Meleek Thomas, Alijah Arenas

Cleveland Cavaliers (No. 29)

Donovan Mitchell, James Harden - Cleveland Cavaliers | David Dermer-Imagn Images

Needs: Third center, third guard

Cleveland has really unlocked something with the Donovan Mitchell-James Harden partnership and there might not be a stronger four-man core in the East, but there's room to improve along the margins. Really, the Cavs could use another ball-handler to cycle in behind their backcourt stars and another big to help ease the burden on Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.

Mobley in particular can really struggle in certain matchups as a center; he still does not operate as forcefully as he ought to. Thomas Bryant and Larry Nance Jr. aren't without their moments, but another high-level defender who can slot into two-big lineups and imbue the Cavs with a new level of physicality would really make their second unit sing.

Dennis Schröder, meanwhile, has failed to step up as Cleveland's bench lightning bolt. Keon Ellis is more of an off-ball slasher and connector; Sam Merrill and Max Strus are out there to bomb 3s. A better third ball-handler to help navigate the 82-game marathon and complement Mitchell and Harden isn't a bad outcome for this pick either.

Prospects to watch: Tarris Reed Jr., Christian Anderson Jr., Ebuka Okorie, Braden Smith, Meleek Thomas, Zuby Ejiofor, Chris Cenac Jr.

More NBA Draft news and analysis: