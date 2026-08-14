Every NBA team's longest-tenured player heading into next season

The NBA schedule is set and we are two months (and change) away from the commencement of another season — one that promises plenty of intrigue. This summer was chaotic to the max, with several marquee names on the move. LeBron James and Jaylen Brown are Sixers, a sentence that still does not quite feel real. LaMelo Ball is in Minnesota. Kawhi Leonard is back in Toronto, or so he hopes. And, of course, Giannis Antetokounmpo is finally taking his talents in South Beach.

For now, however, let's focus on the players who did not change teams. And who have not changed teams for a while, if ever. Here is the longest-tenured player on every NBA team:

Longest-tenured NBA player on every team

Zion Williamson - New Orleans Pelicans | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Southwest Division

Team Name Years Dallas Mavericks Kyrie Irving 4 Houston Rockets Jae'Sean Tate 6 Memphis Grizzlies GG Jackson II 3 New Orleans Pelicans Zion Williamson 7 San Antonio Spurs Keldon Johnson 7

Kyrie Irving, acquired at the trade deadline in 2023, is somehow the longest-tenured Maverick, which is an odd sentence. He missed all of last season, but should return this year to establish his connection with Cooper Flagg, which Mavs fans hope will be as strong as his connection with Luka Dončić a couple years prior.

Jae'Sean Tate went undrafted and spent two years overseas before signing with the Rockets. He started 58 games as a rookie and has been a mainstay in their rotation for six solid years now, witnessing the end of the James Harden era, the start of the Kevin Durant era and the quick rebuild in between.

GG Jackson II was a second-round pick in 2023, but Memphis has completely overhauled the roster since his arrival. Jackson is only 21; he was one of the youngest players in the NBA upon his arrival. He should receive a new spotlight as the Grizzlies' rebuild marches on.

Zion Williamson was the No. 1 overall pick in 2019 and New Orleans has stuck by him all this time, despite injury setback upon injury setback. It has not been a smooth or easy ride for Zion, but he has committed himself to New Orleans and embraced the city more than a lot of folks expected when he was first drafted there.

Keldon Johnson, the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, is one of the last vestiges of a bygone era in San Antonio. When he arrived as the 29th overall pick in 2019, the Spurs were led by DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge, with Gregg Popovich on the sidelines. Now, he's a critical reserve on a Spurs team hoping to reach the mountaintop with Victor Wembanyama, Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle — a new generation of Spurs excellence.

Stephen Curry - Golden State Warriors | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pacific Division

Team Name Years Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry 17 Los Angeles Clippers Jordan Miller* 3 Los Angeles Lakers Austin Reaves 5 Phoenix Suns Devin Booker 11 Sacramento Kings Domantas Sabonis 5

Stephen Curry has spent his entire 17-year career with the Warriors, winning four championships and two MVP awards. He's also a Finals MVP and a 12-time All-Star, one of the greatest players not only of this generation, but of all time. He appears set to finish his career in the Bay, even if the Dubs aren't keen on expending the resources necessary to give him a meaningful shot at another title. That said, Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. said Golden State is open to trading Curry if he asks out — perhaps not-so-subtle hint at the front office's desire to pivot toward the future.

Jordan Miller, a second-round pick in 2023, will become the longest-tenured Clipper as soon as the Kawhi Leonard trade becomes official — assuming the Kawhi Leonard trade becomes official.

Austin Reaves went undrafted out of Oklahoma in 2021 but caught on quickly in Hollywood, starting 19 games as a rookie. He received a max contract extension this summer to prolong his tenure in Los Angeles, where he has emerged as the Lakers' best bet at recreating the backcourt magic Luka Dončić experienced alongside Kyrie Irving in Dallas.

Devin Booker has spent his entire 11-year career in Phoenix and there is no stronger bond between player, front office and ownership. Even as the Suns toil in no-man's land, the Suns remain steadfast in their commitment to Booker, as does he to the franchise that made him a lottery pick back in 2015. Nothing is ever settled in the NBA, but it's clear that the Suns intend for Booker to play his entire career in purple and orange.

Domantas Sabonis arrived in Sacramento five years ago in the ill-fated Tyrese Haliburton trade, but he deserves credit for the monster numbers he has put up — and for helping to end the Kings' long postseason drought. He has spent the last couple years embroiled in trade rumors, but until Sacramento finds a taker, Sabonis will be tasked with aiding rookie point guard Darius Acuff Jr. as the Kings look to rebuild.

Nikola Jokić - Denver Nuggets | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Northwest Division

Team Name Years Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokić 11 Minnesota Timberwolves Anthony Edwards / Jaden McDaniels 6 Oklahoma City Thunder Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 7 Portland Trail Blazers Damian Lillard* 12 Utah Jazz Lauri Markkanen 4

Nikola Jokić was infamously drafted in the second round, during a Taco Bell commercial, 11 years ago. He has since won three MVP awards and brought a championship to Denver, emerging as perhaps the greatest non-LeBron James player of his era. The standard by which basketball IQ and feel are measured, Jokić is a first ballot Hall of Famer with more to give.

Anthony Edwards was the No. 1 overall pick in 2020. He has lived up to the hype and then some, becoming arguably the most dangerous shot-creating wing in the NBA. He now teams up with LaMelo Ball, the No. 3 overall pick in his same draft, as Minnesota looks to break through in a loaded Western Conference. Of note, Jaden McDaniels was the 28th pick in 2020, so he's been around just as long. He just needed to wait an extra hour or so on draft night.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was entering his second NBA season when OKC acquired him from Los Angeles in the Paul George trade. The rest is history, as they say. Gilgeous-Alexander is a two-time MVP and a champion, with more than enough gas in the tank to add more accolades to his collection. SGA is the NBA's most deadly iso scorer and, above even Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, the face of basketball in Oklahoma City.

Damian Lillard spent 11 years with Portland before an unceremonious trade to the Bucks. After two years away, he returned last season to rehab a torn Achilles. He is expected to start at point guard this season, or technically as a "two-guard," as he'll be teaming up with Ja Morant and Jrue Holiday in a strange twist of fate. Technically, Shaedon Sharpe — the No. 7 pick in 2022 — has served the longest unbroken and active tenure in Portland, but Lillard was always a Blazer at heart. It feels right to mention him here.

Lauri Markkanen was dealt to Utah in 2022 and he immediately reached a higher gear, winning Most Improved Player in his first campaign with the team. The Jazz are finally built to win a few games, with Markkanen featured alongside the likes of Jaren Jackson Jr. and No. 2 overall pick Darryn Peterson.

Bam Adebayo - Miami Heat | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Southeast Division

Team Name Years Atlanta Hawks Onyeka Okongwu 6 Charlotte Hornets Brandon Miller 3 Miami Heat Bam Adebayo 9 Orlando Magic Jonathan Isaac 7 Washington Wizards Bilal Coulibaly 3

Onyeka Okongwu is the last survivor of the Trae Young era in Atlanta, with a chance to help the rebuilt Hawks ascend to new heights after taking two games off the Knicks in the playoffs — more than any other opponent. Okongwu was the No. 6 overall pick in 2020, learning from Clint Capela and Kristaps Porzingis over the years.

Brandon Miller will enter his fourth NBA season as the longest-tenured Hornet after the LaMelo Ball trade. Charlotte made a seismic change this summer, as their front office has aggressively reshaped the roster in recent years. The No. 2 overall pick in 2023, Miller is suddenly captain of the ship, with the chance to experience a major breakthrough.

The Heat took on new life this summer with the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, which sent their second-longest tenured player (Tyler Herro) packing. Bam Adebayo has been to the Finals before. He was co-star to Jimmy Butler before taking on top billing. Now, he's expected to anchor one of the best defenses in the NBA while Miami navigates an increasingly loaded Eastern Conference.

Jonathan Isaac was waived earlier this summer, only for Orlando to re-sign him to a more team-friendly contract. The former No. 6 pick has spent his entire career with the Magic, experiencing both titilating highs and what felt like career-ending lows. The injury bug has not been kind to Isaac, but there is still a brilliant, game-wrecking defender buried in there somewhere.

Bilal Coulibaly, the No. 7 pick in 2023, has outlasted all his prior Wizards teammates. It's hardly a surprise, as Washington has been in an active rebuild for quite some time. With the arrival of AJ Dybantsa, plus the breakout trajectories of Kyshawn George, Will Riley and Tre Johnson, it's fair to wonder how much longer Washington's defensive specialist will last.

Cade Cunningham - Detroit Pistons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Central Division

Team Name Years Chicago Bulls Patrick Williams 6 Cleveland Cavaliers Jarrett Allen 6 Detroit Pistons Cade Cunningham 5 Indiana Pacers TJ McConnell 7 Milwaukee Bucks AJ Green 4

Patrick Williams, the No. 4 overall pick in 2020, has turned into an albatross contract for the Bulls, as his development never really took hold. Chicago has already turned the keys over to Caleb Wilson and Matas Buzelis, who effectively play the same position as Williams, so his tenure could come to an end sooner than later.

Jarrett Allen arrived in Cleveland via trade at the 2021 deadline, preceeding the Cavs' selection of Evan Mobley and eventual trade for Donovan Mitchell. Ironically, it's now Allen who hears his name in trade rumors most often, as the Cavs look for ways to smash their Eastern Conference Finals ceiling. Allen was an All-Star in his first full season with Cleveland, and he's one of the most impactful rim-running, lob-catching centers in the NBA.

Detroit made Cade Cunningham the No. 1 overall pick in 2021. Unsurprisingly, the Pistons have reorganized the entire roster around him in the years since. Cunningham was one of the best prospects in recent memory and he has fully lived up to the hype in Detroit. The Pistons were the No. 1 seed last season, with Cunningham moving heaven and earth to make their offense viable. He is the big guard prototype.

T.J. McConnell has spent more years in Indiana than in Philadelphia. Almost twice as many now, which feels odd for those of us embedded in the later Process years. McConnell is the ultimate teammate and a damn good backup point guard, to boot. He does not get the shine he deserves, honestly. McConnell is never the most skilled or the most athletic, but he'll pick up full court, penetrate the defense with a quick first step and find creative ways to put pressure on Indiana's opponent.

A.J. Green went undrafted in 2022 but has since caught on in Milwaukee, starting 68 games last season. He made 41.9 percent of his 3s, emerging as one of the NBA's most prolific marksmen.

Jayson Tatum - Boston Celtics | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Atlantic Division

Team Name Years Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum 9 Brooklyn Nets Day'Ron Sharpe 5 New York Knicks Miles McBride 5 Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid 12 Toronto Raptors Scottie Barnes 5

With the Jaylen Brown trade, Jayson Tatum officially became the longest-tenured Celtic. The former No. 3 pick has won a championship and made five All-NBA teams since his arrival. He spent most of last season rehabbing a torn Achilles, but made a heroic late return before knee pain sidelined him for Boston's Game 7 loss to Philadelphia. Tatum was always 1A in Boston, but now it's really his team with Brown gone. Let's see if he can meet the moment.

Day'Ron Sharpe was the 29th overall pick in 2021 and has stuck it out in Brooklyn ever since, despite significant roster turnover around him. He's in line to start at center this season, hopefully providing the necessary defensive backbone for a team with Play-In aspirations now that Julius Randle and Mikel Brown Jr. are on board.

Miles McBride arrived in New York as a second-round pick in 2021 and has since become a cult hero, with ringing 'Deeeeeeuce' chants every time he launches a 3 inside Madison Square Garden (and a lot of road arenas, too). McBride really embodies the 3-and-D ethos and has become an essential cog in the Knicks' championship-winning machine.

The Sixers made Joel Embiid the No. 3 overall pick in 2014 — then waited two years for his debut. Injuries have come to define Embiid's career, but he is the most prolific individual scorer of a generation. With five All-NBA teams, three All-Defense teams and an MVP award sitting on his shelf at home, Embiid is a no-doubt Hall of Famer. If he can finally get through the postseason and help these revamped Sixers reach the mountaintop, however, it would be the crowning achievement of a brilliant but long-suffering career.

Scottie Barnes arrived in Toronto as the No. 4 overall pick back in 2021, two years removed from the Raptors' championship run. Now, fresh off a true breakout season in which Barnes finished fifth in DPOY voting, he gets to team up with Kawhi Leonard. It's a full-circle moment for the franchise, and a chance for Barnes to meaningfully compete for a title despite the East's stacked nature.