In life, if it isn't one thing, it's another. The NBA is no different than life in this regard. When you get over one problem, another one arises. For the Houston Rockets, those problems have come in the form of injuries.

For most of the season, the team had to live life without Steven Adams — the best offensive rebounder in the league and the bedrock of their most successful lineups. He finally came back, but then Amen Thompson had to miss a game due to injury. He came back against the Indiana Pacers, but, of course, that was followed by Alperen Şengün leaving the game and not returning in their 119-104 win. Now, his status is in question as the team prepares for a big Group Play NBA Cup game against the Denver Nuggets.

Şengün is listed as questionable against the Nuggets

Şengün left the game against the Pacers with left eye corneal abrasion. Fortunately, this isn't going to be a long-term issue. However, his status for this game against the Nuggets is in jeopardy, as the NBA's official injury report (which updates every 15 minutes) lists him as questionable for this game. Typically, this means it's a coin flip on whether he plays or not.

Speaking of Adams, he is also listed as questionable. Given his significant injury history, Adams is going to be a regular on the injury report throughout the season, as, even when he is healthy enough to be out there, the Rockets are going to want to rest him to conserve his body for the playoffs. Adams is listed as questionable.

The Rockets are definetly going to be without at least one of their centers, as Clint Capela is going to miss his ninth straight game with a right ankle sprain. Bruce Thornton, Julian Phillips, and Quadir Copeland are all on the injury report because they are on G-League assignment.

For the Nuggets, all their starters and DeMar DeRozan appear to be good to go. The only player listed on the injury report for a reason outside of G-League assignment is Julian Strawther, who is out left knee sprain. Cam Whitmore, Bryce Hopkins, and DaRon Holmes II are the guys on G-League assignment for them.

Rockets projected starting lineup without Şengün

With Capela already out, if Şengün misses tonight's game, I'm going to assume that the team will not also try to rest Adams. So, we are going to operate under the assumption that he plays:

STARTER POSITION BENCH Fred VanVleet PG Marcus Smart Kevin Durant SG Reed Sheppard Amen Thompson SF Bogdan Bogdanović Jabari Smith Jr. PF Tari Eason Steven Adams C Oscar Tshiebwe

Fred VanVleet, Kevin Durant, Amen Thompson, and Jabari Smith Jr. will continue their roles in the starting lineup. I'm going to guess that Adams will take the place of Şengün, but I doubt he will play more than 15-18 minutes. Oscar Tshiebwe will back him up. But my bet is that we see a heavy dose of small ball lineups featuring Smith at the five and Tari Eason on the floor, especially when Nikola Jokić is on the bench.

Along with Eason, Marcus Smart and Reed Sheppard will soak up the most minutes off the bench. Bogdan Bogdanović should also get some tick. If head coach Ime Udoka is forced to go deeper into his bench, look for guys like Isaiah Crawford and Jae'Sean Tate to hear their names called.