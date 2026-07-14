LeBron James rumors: Two favorites emerge and why the Warriors are relentless

Front office executives now see the Cavaliers and Warriors as serious contenders, each with compelling reasons to believe they could land the star.

LeBron James has us right where he wants us. It's July, and the whole basketball world is eagerly waiting around for him to make a decision.

The only difference is that James is no longer definetively the best player in the world (although you'd have a hard time naming 40 players better than him), and we aren't at the peak of the free agency cycle anymore.

Still, given how good James has been at his age, his impending decision does hold some weight (if he chooses the right team). So, what are the latest rumors swirling around the all-time leading scorer?

The LeBron James sweepstakes seems to be down to two teams

Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Lakers | Ronald Martinez/GettyImages

Everyone views the Cleveland Cavaliers as the leader in the race for James. According to DraftKings, no team has higher odds (+125) of being the team James plays his first minutes for in 2026-27. And it just makes too much sense that The King would want to return back to the castle where it all started.

Outside of the Cavaliers, we've heard of teams like the Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, and Miami Heat throwing their hands in the ring. However, according to reporting from Front Office Sports' Alex Schiffer, this relay is down two teams in the final lap of the track.

Schiffer did something way better than all the speculating that we normally do while discussing James' legacy at our local dive. He polled front office executives to see what their read was on the whole James situation was.

As expected, many people thought that James would finish his career off back in The Land. However, a lot of folks also still believe that the Golden State Warriors are a viable option.

This comes as a huge shock, as it appeared that the Warriors were officially out of the mix after not being able to execute a trade for Anthony Davis. However, it seems that Stephen Curry and Draymond Green may be persuasive enough to lure the future first ballot Hall of Famer.

For those of you following along, I don't think that James going to either of these teams would vault the Warriors or the Cavaliers into title contention. If I had to pick between the two, though, the better option would be the Cavaliers.

Obviously, there are the nostalgic considerations. Clevaland is also younger (with a cornerstone like Evan Mobley), and they have a need for his position, if he's willing to buy-in to doing all the gritty work of a role playing wing. But neither option is as good of an on-court fit as someone like the Minnesota Timberwolves or San Antonio Spurs (I know that they are not reported to be in the mix, but the fit just makes too much sense to me).

The Warriors refuse to give up

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors | Adam Pantozzi/GettyImages

Like we just said, the Warriors appeared to be dead in the water. But as NBA Insider Marc Stein noted, Golden State "has not relented in its pursuit." They aren't the only ones who are going to stay in it until the bitter end.

In the same Bleacher Report article we just hyperlinked, there is a quote from Timberwolves' head coach, Chris Finch, stating that James' camp has made all of the teams we've mentioned (outside the Spurs) feel like they have a shot at landing him.

There has been so much conflicting reporting around this James situation. For instance, last week ESPN's Brian Windhorst said that there was a "done deal" with a team that was not the Cavaliers. It appears that James isn't even speaking directly with teams and is only letting his representation communicate with them.

You can't blame all these teams for politicing so hard for his services. Even if it doesn't automatically make his new team a contender, James has been so good that whoever gets him will be getting a productive player at a value contract, and that's without factoring in the economic impact that having the most popular player in basketball in your city.

At this point, one has to wonder: how long will The King keep the basketball world waiting to hear his final decision?

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