NBA Draft rumors: Giannis urgency and Lakers target Deandre Ayton replacements

The Milwaukee Bucks could trade Giannis to the Miami Heat or elsewhere. Talks are heating up.

The NBA Draft is two days away, and several teams are exploring bold moves that could reshape the league's landscape.

The 2026 NBA Draft is two days away, with free agency coming right on its heels. There is natural quite a bit of speculation out in the basketball ether, with multiple stars potentially on the move (especially Giannis Antetokounmpo) and a historically deep pool of incoming rookies set to reshape the future of the league.

Here are the rumors you need to know about:

Lakers target Deandre Ayton replacements in draft and free agency

Deandre Ayton - Los Angeles Lakers | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are no doubt focused on re-signing Austin Reaves and LeBron James as free agents, but another clear area of need on the roster is the center position. Deandre Ayton was a fine stopgap this past season, but his inconsistent defense is a tough sell for a team built around two star guards who can't really contain dribble penetration.

It appears that Los Angeles will look for potential solutions in both the NBA Draft on Tuesday and in free agency.

The Lakers are also eyeing free agent bigs Mitchell Robinson and Robert Williams III, per Fischer. Both are uber-athletic lob threats and shot-blockers, very much in the mold of Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford and other successful former Dončić pick-and-roll partners in Dallas.

Mavericks, Pelicans could execute blockbuster NBA Draft trades

Masai Ujiri | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans are both involved in lottery-range trade rumors ahead of Tuesday night, per The Stein Line.

The Mavs currently own the No. 9 pick and are heavily connected to Arizona two-guard Brayden Burries. That said, Dallas has "consistently messaged a willingness to move up and (more importantly) down in the order," according to Fischer. If Burries is off the board when the Mavs select at No. 9, that could further fuel their appetite for a move down the board.

The Pelicans also have a "well-known desire" to acquire a top-10 pick. New Orleans' first-round selection was shipped to Atlanta in last year's Derik Queen trade, which means New Orleans only has a second-round pick (No. 58) as of this writing. It would require a substantial haul to acquire Dallas' pick outright. Connecting some dots, perhaps that means Trey Murphy III is a potential Mavs target. Herb Jones is another logical Mavs target, although it would require more from New Orleans to get that high on the board.

Another potential trade partner: the Memphis Grizzlies, who moved up from No. 16 to No. 11 last year to select Cedric Coward, could look to move up from No. 16 (again) to add a second lottery pick, per Fischer. The Grizzlies are widely connected to Cameron Boozer with the No. 3 pick. Moving up the board for a quality guard like Kingston Flemings, Christian Anderson Jr. or whomever else piques their interest at No. 9 could favor both sides. That allows the Mavs to still select in the middle of the first round, in addition to their other pick at No. 30.

Giannis Antetokounmpo trade buzz reaches fever pitch

Giannis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee Bucks | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

All summer, the reporting has been that the Milwaukee Bucks want to resolve the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes before the NBA Draft. Well, time is of the essence. There are still potential hangups that could prolong the process, as both Milwaukee and the Miami Heat, the rumored frontrunner, can be difficult to negotiate with.

The Heat continue to register "the most consistent interest" in acquiring Antetokounmpo, per Hoops Hype's Michael Scotto. Their package is believed to hinge on Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware and Jaime Jaquez Jr., with other young talent — Nikola Jović, Kasparas Jakučionis, Pelle Larsson — floated in various hypothetical iterations.

To add more fuel to the fire, Locked on Pistons' Ku Khahil recently reported that Detroit-Tyler Herro trade buzz is "picking up steam." That would, of course, become part of a three-team trade involving Giannis and Miami. If the Bucks can flip Herro for more draft assets or young players, that fits their new timeline much better than a fringe All-Star on an expiring contract.

This is not a done deal, of course. The Celtics with Jaylen Brown and other potential sleepers, such as Portland with their trove of assets (including Milwaukee's own future picks), could still crash the party. But the Heat have wanted Giannis for over a year now and Pat Riley is singularly determined to add star-power and compete, even if Miami's roster is not really built to support a title contender. Even with Giannis and Bam Adebayo anchoring the frontcourt.

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