Injuries have been a big part of the story at the beginning of this NBA season with a slew of star players missing time and a handful of others starting slowly as they look to ramp up from ailments that carried over from the offseason. Here are the latest injury updates and potential return dates for Austin Reaves, Jalen Duren and more key names.

Austin Reaves should be back after Thanksgiving

Projected return date: Friday, Nov. 27

The Los Angeles Lakers haven't stopped winning but things have certainly gotten tighter over the past few weeks with Austin Reaves out of the lineup. LA was 9-2 over their first 11 games, scoring an average of 121.7 points per 100 possessions. Reaves has missed six of their last seven, and the Lakers have gone 6-1, but the offense has scored just 115.3 per 100 over that stretch.

The good news for the Lakers is that they've been able to hold their spot in the NBA standings without him and he should be back soon. Per Law Murray, Reaves has been a full practice participant since Sunday, Nov. 22.

JJ Redick's update on Austin Reaves (heel)



"I's on the medial side, so it's not on the bottom of the foot, but it's really just a comfort and pain issue, and it's getting better every day" pic.twitter.com/I4YKeyxY4M — Law Murray 🎮 (@LawMurrayTheNU) November 22, 2026

The Lakers don't play again until Friday night's NBA Cup matchup with the San Antonio Spurs. It seems like there's a good chance he could be ready to go for that.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Donte DiVincenzo could be back WAY sooner than anyone thought

Projected return date: January

The Timberwolves have taken a huge leap forward and arguably one of the strongest contenders in the Western Conference. And some serious reinforcements are on the way. Anthony Edwards is expected back in early January after knee surgery and now it appears Donte DiVincenzo could be back from his torn Achilles around the same time.

Per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic: "DiVincenzo is hoping to play in a game sometime in January, league sources told The Athletic, which would be a fast return for such a traumatic injury. The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team is not announcing a specific timeline for his return to play. DiVincenzo and the team want to see how his body responds to full practices before narrowing in on a date."

As Hoops Rumors pointed out, this would be a remarkably fast return. Jayson Tatum returned from his Achilles injury in about 10 months, way ahead of the typical 12-month timeline. If DiVincenzo is indeed ready to play in January, he'd be around the nine month mark.

Getting him back would be icing on the cake for the Wolves who already have the second-best point differential in the NBA and a deep backcourt rotation with Edwards, LaMelo Ball, Ayo Dosunmu, Terrence Shannon Jr. and Bones Hyland playing well.

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Duren is almost back

Projected return date: By the beginning of December

On Tuesday, the Pistons announced that Duren had been assigned to their G League franchise, the Motor City Cruise, for a Wednesday practice as part of his rehab process. It's not clear if he would also make an appearance for the Cruise but they have home games in Detroit against the Windy City Bulls on both Nov. 27 and Nov. 29. The Pistons, meanwhile, are hosting the Bucks and Magic on those same dates, followed by a home game against the Nuggets on Monday, Nov. 30.

Since all those games are in Detroit, it seems unlikely that Duren would actually play for the Cruise, rather than suiting up for the Pistons in games against the struggling Bucks and Magic. But even if he does get a G League rehab start everything seems to be trending toward him being back on the court for the Pistons at some point over this run or, at the very least, by the Dec. 2 home game against the Grizzlies.

Duren has played in just two games this season before a hamstring injury knocked him out of the lineup. The Pistons are 9-6 without him but are also dealing with injuries to Cade Cunningham and have won just five of their last 10 games. Getting Duren back could be a huge boost to a team looking for a spark.

Kon Knueppel of the Charlotte Hornets | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kon Knueppel isn't going to save the Hornets

Projected return date: "Weeks away"

According to Rod Boone, Kon Knueppel is still "weeks away" from making a return from the hamstring strain that his lmited him to just one game and six minutes this season. (Knueppel missed the first eight games of the season with the hamstring strain, tweaked it almost immediately in his appearance of the season and hasn't played since).

Gven the Hornet's struggles a playoff appearance may already be out of reach and there's probably no urgency to rush him back. Don't be surprised if it's not deep in December before we see him back on the court.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Cameron Boozer | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cam Boozer's injury could set the Grizzlies back

Projected return date: Re-evaluated the week of Dec. 21

The Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the biggest surprises this season, running out to a 13-5 record and picking up wins over the Warriors (twice), Trail Blazers, Raptors and Cavaliers. A slew of their young players seem to be taking the leap but rookie Cam Boozer has been a crucial piece, averaging 16.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists per game, along with nearly a block and a steal.

Unfortunately, an ankle injury suffered last week against the Warriors is expected to keep him out of the lineup for at least four weeks.

The @memgrizz today provided the following medical update for Cameron Boozer: pic.twitter.com/swUkyNId25 — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) November 23, 2026

The Grizzlies say he'll be re-evaluated the week of Dec. 21 and whether he's ready to go then will depend a lot on how he responds to treatment. In the meantime, Memphis will have their work cut out for them staying in the Western Conference playoff race.

They're already missing GG Jackson and Jerami Grant which means Isaiah Stewart, Taylor Hendricks and Olivier-Maxence Prosper will have to fill Boozer's minutes. The schedule doesn't do them any favors either with matchups against the Timberwolves, Lakers, 76ers, Pistons, Warriors, Heat and Rockets all falling in this four-week span.

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyrese Haliburton should be back any day now

Projected return date: Before the end of November

The Pacers hoped to challenge as one of the best teams in the East this season but were immediately derailed by a hamstring strain for Tyrese Haliburton. The star guard played the first four games for Indiana and has now missed 14 in a row — the Pacers are 4-10 in those games.

Halibuton recently posted on Instagram that he hoped to be back before the end of November which only leaves two options — against the 76ers on Friday, Nov. 27 in the Pacers' last NBA Cup Group Stage game, or on the road against the Bulls on Saturday Nov. 28.