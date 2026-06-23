It has finally happened. After what feels like lifetimes of speculation, the Milwaukee Bucks have finally traded their two-time MVP — and the winner of the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes is the Miami Heat. For those of you have been living under a rock, here are the details of the two-team trade, as reported by ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Heat are sending to Milwaukee unprotected first-rounders in 2031 and 2033 along with No. 13, a pick swap in 2030 and a 2033 second-rounder, according to sources.



The trade does not include any additional teams -- it is a one-to-one move, sources said -- but both the Heat… https://t.co/qsxVhBh9gp — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2026

The Heat are finally back. Here comes a 2027 NBA Championship in South Beach! ... right?

Not so fast. In a league that is becoming more and more about youth and depth, the Heat have completely gutted their roster for an aging superstar who has struggled to make it through postseason runs since winning it all with the Bucks in 2021. And when you really break it down, Miami doesn't stack up nearly as well in the Eastern Conference as one would think.

Eastern Conference power rankings: How far do the Heat climb with Giannis?

At this very moment, here is how I would rank the teams out East ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Team Eastern Conference Power Ranking Boston Celtics 1 New York Knicks 2 Cleveland Cavaliers 3 Detroit Pistons 4 Charlotte Hornets 5 Miami Heat 6 Toronto Raptors 7 Orlando Magic 8

Before you start yelling, hear me out. The Boston Celtics may have just been knocked out in the first round, but we know their 3-heavy style is prone to some fluky results. Next year, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will be completely healthy, their cavalcade of young wings will be another year older and they still have one of the best front office/head coach combinations in the league in Brad Stevens and Joe Mazzulla. As long as they don't overreact too much this offseason, they still have the best roster in the East.

The New York Knicks may lose some depth because of the tight pockets of James Dolan, but their starting five is coming back, and Mike Brown unlocked a synergy in this offense that had them firing on all cylinders en route to a title. Even if they lose some key bench pieces this summer, their core is far more battle-tested than the Heat.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have some financial stuff to figure out this offseason, but if they can navigate through that while also keeping their big four together, look for them to be another obstacle for the Heat to overcome. Their twin towers in the middle, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, can cancel out the new tandem of Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo, and the Cavs also have two guards in Donovan Mitchell and James Harden that are a clear tier or two above Miami's projected best backcourt player (and that's even assuming the Heat find a way to hang on to Norm Powell, no sure thing with Giannis now on the books).

The Detroit Pistons have even more battle scars to build off of after their second-round exit at the hands of the Cavaliers this spring. I anticipate them adding another creator to take some relief off the broad shoulders of Cade Cunningham, who isn't that far below Antetokounmpo at this point in time and is far more reliable when it comes to staying healthy. Detroit also projects to have a lot more youth, depth and athleticism than the Heat.

A poor showing in the final round of the Play-In Tournament has caused people to forget just how good the Charlotte Hornets were at the end of the season. After starting the year 14-26, the Hornets finished on a 30-12 tear. They really unlocked something with their starting five of LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabate, which ranked first in point differential among all lineups that played at least 400 possessions together. Outside of Bridges (whom the Hornets may look to upgrade over), everyone in that group will be 25 or younger next season.

Right now, I project the Heat to be better than the Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic. But the Raptors are coming off a strong playoff showing (particularly from Scottie Barnes), and the Magic have a new coach coming in that could finally make sense of some of these mismatched pieces. I could see a world where either of those groups pass Miami by.

Of course, the Heat could make some moves that help them leapfrog some of these teams, but we also haven't even mentioned the Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers or Philadelphia 76ers yet. The Heat got better by acquiring Antetokounmpo, but they are far from a frontrunner in a conference that is better than people think.